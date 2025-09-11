Hormonal Hair Loss Is More Common Than You Think And There Are Different Types Too—Here's How To Identify And Treat Them

Shedding and mild hair loss are considered completely normal; however, according to NHS data, female hair loss is reported to affect around 40% of women by age 50. It was reported last month that #hormonalhairloss had reached 137.7k views on TikTok, which has grown over 8,000 year-on-year. It's something that affects so many of us. Alongside postpartum and seasonal hair los, hormonal hair loss is another term that's frequently used. But what does that actually mean? when referring to female-based hair loss. But what does that actually mean?

Marie Claire sat down with two hair and scalp experts to get to the bottom of it...

What is hormonal hair loss?

"Hormonal hair loss is not a precise medical diagnosis, but a term often used to describe hair thinning or shedding influenced by hormonal changes," explains Dr Jason Thomson, dermatologist expert at Hair + Me, an online prescription hair regrowth treatment brand. As women, we know a thing or two about hormonal changes, and they play quite a role in our everyday lives. But what effect do they have on our hair?

Trichologist Hannah Gaboardi explains that the most common types of hormonal hair loss is known as female pattern hair loss or androgenetic alopecia, which is caused by things like menopause and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

"Hormonal factors like menopause are the biggest cause of hair thinning in women, primarily the drop in estrogen and progesterone," she explains. "Lower estrogen shortens and delays the hair growth cycle, while higher relative levels of androgens (male sex hormones like DHT) can shrink hair follicles, leading to thinning."

Telogen effluvium is another type of hormonal hair loss, which is caused by an imbalance in the body, often experienced during pregnancy, when taking medication or contraception or because of a thyroid or hormonal imbalance. "This can also happen as a result of vitamin or nutrient deficiencies, especially iron—these levels are vital for keeping the hair in the anagen phase. When you are deficient in these levels, a large number of your hair follicles prematurely enter the telogen (resting) phase, which triggers chronic shedding." Stress and illnesses can also cause telogen effluvium.

The final type is alopecia areata, which is an autoimmune type of hair loss. "It causes sudden and unpredictable hair loss in localised patches on the scalp or other areas of the body," Gaboardi says. "This condition occurs when the immune system mistakenly targets hair follicles, leading to their inflammation and subsequent hair loss."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How do you know if you hair loss is hormonal?

When you are shedding hair it can be incredibly frightening, and Gaboardi says that it's important that if you are concerned that you seek out professional help. That way, you can identify your hair loss. A thorough consultation will include a blood test, questions about your medical and family histories and often a scalp scan to look at the hair follicles.

She says that there are clear patterns with hormonal hair loss that can help to identify what's going on. With female pattern hair loss, the loss will be most prominent on the parting, crown and hair line. Whereas with telogen effluvium, you will notice excessive amounts of shedding daily across the entire head.

Dr Thomson agrees, "From a patient’s perspective, hormonal hair loss can present in several ways. Women with female pattern hair loss often notice that their ponytail feels thinner, their parting looks wider, or the scalp is more visible. Postpartum hair loss usually begins two to four months after childbirth. Women describe more hair coming out in the shower, on the pillow or in their hairbrush. Although the shedding can be distressing, it generally peaks after a few months and improves within a year. Thyroid-related hair loss causes diffuse thinning and is often accompanied by other symptoms such as fatigue, changes in weight or sensitivity to heat or cold. PCOS-related hair loss often looks like female pattern hair loss but begins at a younger age and may progress more quickly. Women frequently also notice acne, irregular periods or excess hair on the face or body. In all these types of hormonal hair loss, the scalp itself usually looks normal, without redness, flaking or scarring." He says that if you do notice a change to your scalp—redness, itchiny or burning, then it suggests a non-hormonal cause.

Gaboardi recommends speaking to your family too. "Women with female pattern hair loss are more likely to have inherited this gene," she says. "FPHL (female pattern hair-loss) can be passed down by either parent, and normally the age and pattern are similar to their family member."

Dr Thomson says

How do you stop hair loss from hormones?

Again, it's super important to identify your hair loss with a professional so that you can come up with the correct treatment plan. "Most hair loss is caused by an underlying issue, which can be discovered through a blood test," says Gaboardi.

With female pattern hair loss, a trichologist will put you on a plan to correct any imbalances and help encourage growth. Some medications, containing finasteride and dutasteride, can help block the hair loss-causing hormones, whilst others, like minoxidil, stimulate blood flow to the hair follicles.

"Topical minoxidil 5% solution or foam is applied directly to the scalp," says Dr Thomson. "While low-dose oral minoxidil is increasingly used and often preferred by patients, as it is easier to take consistently." Hair + Me's treatment includes minoxidil, finasteride, and dutasteride—clinically proven to regrow hair and block DHT. They are delivered to your door monthly and the brand says that visible growth can be seen from as little as three months.

For postpartum hair loss, treatment is rarely needed as the shedding should settle itself naturally.

Telogen effluvium is caused by vitamin and nutrient levels being off kilter, which causes your hair to dull and thin. That's because your body is prioritising delivering the little nutrients it has to vital organs. But with the correct supplements, this subsides and your hair returns to the anagen (growth) phase.

Gaboardi adds that when it comes to alopecia areata, "it's important to calm inflammation on the scalp, by seeing a doctor or trichologist, they will prescribe an anti-inflammatory medication." She also recommends treatments like PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injections, which help promote new growth. "Platelets are blood cells that contain growth factors and other proteins that play a role in tissue repair and regeneration. When injected into the scalp, the concentrated platelets release these growth factors, which are believed to stimulate hair follicles, promote hair growth, and improve scalp health." Dr Thomson says that low-level laser therapy and microneedling are also effective treatments, whilst Gaboardi also advises her clients to manage stress with therapy and acupuncture to calm down their nervous system.

Excitingly, she says that advancements with exosome treatments are proving to be very beneficial in restoring hair loss. "Exosomes facilitate communication between cells, effectively delivering growth signals to hair follicles," she explains. "These lab-made cells are the strongest treatment on the market; they have a much higher success rate as they are synthetically made, whereas other, more natural procedures have a lower success rate, as it depends on your own body’s growth factors and their strength."