There are a few things that, as someone who takes pride in their skin, I’ve always counted as non-negotiable parts of my skincare routine. First up and most importantly, is SPF—daily, not sporadically—to protect the skin from UV rays as well as combat visible signs of ageing. Next, as someone with dehydrated skin, which often leads to unwanted oiliness, a hydrating serum packed with hyaluronic acid has always been a must. And, lastly, a morning cleanse, to remove the oil I mentioned previously, which would undoubtedly build up on my skin while I slept.

Then, around six months ago, everything changed. I started seeing a wave of skincare experts and influencers take to social media proudly showing off their plump, glowy complexions. And their secret? They’d ditched the morning cleanse. Some, like skinfluencer BambiDoesBeauty , had taken to not washing their face at all on waking, preferring instead to let their natural oils marinate on the skin to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier, while others shared that, in fact, water was all you needed to gently cleanse without stripping the skin.

A post shared by Bambi Does Beauty (@bambidoesbeauty) A photo posted by on

So, should we really be cleansing in the morning or is this simply a “rule” that was taught to us by the beauty industry in an aim to sell more products? I’ll admit, even as a beauty editor, I found myself questioning this idea, and so, I decided to cut out the morning cleanse myself to see what would happen. After six months, my skin looks plump and healthy and less oily on waking; however, shine did become more of a problem than usual as the day goes on.

What does this mean? Well, to find out, I turned to three experts: Cosmetic Doctor Dr Roxanna Akrami , Consultant Dermatologist Dr Sidra Khan , and Dr Libi Roos , A-list facialist and founder of Libi Roos Skincare, to get their thoughts on the importance (or lack of) when it comes to the morning cleanse.

Here’s what they had to say…

Why do we cleanse in the morning?

Firstly, before we dive into whether it’s actually necessary to use a cleanser in the morning, let’s look at why we cleanse our skin in the first place. “Cleansing removes overnight sweat, oil, and product residue,” explained Dr Khan, “as well as prepping the skin for daytime products like antioxidants and SPF.”

So, is the morning cleanse necessary?

Well, according to the experts, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to this question. “It’s all about tailoring the cleanse to your skin type and what you’ve used the night before,” advised Dr Roos, “For most people, a morning cleanse is beneficial; however, for very sensitive, dry, or rosacea-prone skin, sometimes less is more. In these cases, a simple rinse with lukewarm water can be enough to avoid over-stripping the barrier.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, Dr Akrami agrees, “For those with dry, sensitive, or barrier-compromised skin, skipping a morning cleanse can help retain natural oils and moisture produced by the body. It may also reduce irritation for people using active ingredients like retinoids.”

“However, for oily, acne-prone, congested skin, or people living in highly polluted environments,” she continued, “skipping cleansing can lead to a buildup of oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria, worsening breakouts and dullness”

“If you have oily or acne-prone skin, skipping your morning cleanse might lead to more shine,” Dr Khan agreed, a problem I'd found myself. “For most others, however, there’s little downside as long as you are sticking to your evening cleanse.”

How to build an effective morning cleanse-free skincare routine

And, it seems this is the most important takeaway for anyone who is opting to ditch their morning cleanse. “If you skip your morning cleanse, you need to be very diligent in the evening,” says Dr Akrami, “A proper double cleanse becomes essential, first with an oil or balm cleanser to break down SPF and make-up, followed by a gentle water-based cleanser to remove impurities.”

For Dr Khan, while a double cleanse isn’t wholly necessary, the evening cleanse is still key: “Focus on a consistent, gentle evening cleanse to remove sunscreen, make-up, and pollutants,” she advises, “Stick to a gentle cleanser at night and simply rinse with lukewarm water in the morning.”

Furthermore, “gentle exfoliation once or twice a week helps prevent buildup,” explained Dr Akrami, “while maintaining hydration with barrier-repairing ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid is key. Healthy, glowing skin doesn’t need an overload of products; it needs balance, consistency, and barrier respect.”

So, there you have it, while the morning cleanse may not be necessary for all, our experts all agree, a strong nighttime routine is key to keeping skin looking and feeling its best.

In light of this, I asked each expert to share their favourite nighttime cleanser recommendations. Keep scrolling to see their picks:

If you skip your morning cleanse, you need to be very diligent in the evening.

Shop the best nighttime cleansers

“Both of these cleansers are two of my most frequent recommendations for patients. Gentle skin for drier skins and oily skin for my acne-prone patients. They’re both pH-balanced, non-stripping options and very well tolerated.” — Dr Sidra Khan, consultant dermatologist

“These are beautifully formulated Korean cleansers that combine effective make-up removal with skin barrier care. The oil effortlessly dissolves impurities and SPF without stripping, while the gel (enriched with Centella Asiatica (Cica)) calms, hydrates, and restores balance. Together, they make a perfect double-cleansing duo for dull, dehydrated, or sensitive skin.” — Dr Roxanna Akrami, cosmetic doctor

“For my first cleanse, I adore the Muihood cleansing balm. It effortlessly melts away even the most stubborn make-up, leaving skin soft and nourished. Then I reach for Image Skincare’s Ageless cleanser. This is truly in a league of its own — it’s an exfoliator and cleanser in one, revealing smooth, refreshed and radiant skin.” — Dr Libi Roos, A-list facialist and founder of Libi Roos Skincare