Merit's Cult Solo Shadow Gets a Luminous Upgrade—Here’s Our Verdict

When Merit launched its Solo Shadow in 2023, it was met with instant praise for its creamy, buildable texture and foolproof soft-matte finish. It was everything we’d expect from the minimalist brand—easy, elevated and designed to make everyday make-up effortless.

Now, in response to customer demand, the brand has introduced Merit Solo Shadow Sheen—a buildable, self-setting cream eyeshadow that delivers a wash of pearlescent colour. "When we launched Solo Shadow in 2023, we immediately started receiving comments and DMs asking for a version with shimmer, which led us to develop Solo Shadow Sheen – a buildable cream shadow that gives a hint of pearlescent colour," said Aila Morin, Merit's Chief Marketing Officer.

"It’s our take on the glitter eyeshadows of the ’90s and late-night clubs, made to be wearable for our adult lives, when we want to add a little fun." It makes sense, then, that the campaign stars Christina Ricci, who perfectly embodies that nostalgic yet modern vibe:



They're formulated with jojoba extract for seamless blendability and all-day wear, and infused with microfine pearls for a flattering, multidimensional sheen, it glides effortlessly onto lids with either fingers or a brush.

As someone with oily eyelids, I’ll only consider an eyeshadow if it doesn’t crease. I’m also particular about the finish—too matte and it looks a little flat, but anything glittery or overly metallic is a firm no. The Solo Shadow Sheen hits that perfect sweet spot: dimensional and luminous, without a hint of sparkle. The texture is buttery and easy to blend, whether applied with fingers or a brush, and once it sets, it stays put all day.

For my first try, I swept the shade Iris (a cool, soft plum) across the lid, added Matchbook (a warm coppery burgundy) to the centre and along the lash line for depth, and finished with a touch of Glacé (a frosty rose) on the brow bone and inner corners for highlight. Once they set, they set—no budging, smudging or creasing, even hours later.

Uncomplicated, wearable and beautifully understated, they’re everything we’ve come to expect from Merit. Consider them officially added to my everyday make-up lineup.