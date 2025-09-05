Soko Glam Has Hit Space NK—These Are The 7 Must-Buy Products From The Biggest Names In Korean Beauty

Your guide to the Korean brands to know

Ask any beauty lover which country sits at the forefront of skincare and make-up innovation, and I can practically guarantee you’ll hear the same reply. South Korean beauty, or K-beauty as it has become known, is a term that has become synonymous with pushing the boundaries of the beauty world, consistently bringing efficacious new ingredients and unique formulations to how we apply and execute our routines. It should come as no surprise to hear then that videos with the #koreanskincare have surpassed 1.6 million on TikTok this year.

Yet, while our desire for K-beauty has grown substantially, it hasn’t always been the easiest to get our hands on it. That is, until now. Just last month, SpaceNK moved into the K-beauty space, launching a dedicated Korean beauty edit both online and in 30 UK stores alongside Soko Glam, the US-based Korean beauty retailer created by Charlotte and David Cho.

The edit spotlights 8 Korean beauty brands, including Skin1004, Neogen and Cho’s own brand, Then I Met You—bringing many of SoKo Glam’s best-selling products to us here in the UK. So, just which ones are worth adding to your beauty routine? I’ve been putting the edit to the test and these are my top picks…

1. Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Moisture Cream

2. Chasin' Rabbits Magic Beauty Shroom Essence

3. Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm

4. Dasique Souffle Color Pots

5. Neogen Dermalogy Real Fresh Foam Green Tea

6. Some By Mi Beta Panthenol Repair Cream

7. Then I Met You Honey Dew Lip Mask

