Ask any beauty lover which country sits at the forefront of skincare and make-up innovation, and I can practically guarantee you’ll hear the same reply. South Korean beauty, or K-beauty as it has become known, is a term that has become synonymous with pushing the boundaries of the beauty world, consistently bringing efficacious new ingredients and unique formulations to how we apply and execute our routines. It should come as no surprise to hear then that videos with the #koreanskincare have surpassed 1.6 million on TikTok this year.

Yet, while our desire for K-beauty has grown substantially, it hasn’t always been the easiest to get our hands on it. That is, until now. Just last month, SpaceNK moved into the K-beauty space, launching a dedicated Korean beauty edit both online and in 30 UK stores alongside Soko Glam, the US-based Korean beauty retailer created by Charlotte and David Cho.

The edit spotlights 8 Korean beauty brands, including Skin1004, Neogen and Cho’s own brand, Then I Met You —bringing many of SoKo Glam’s best-selling products to us here in the UK. So, just which ones are worth adding to your beauty routine? I’ve been putting the edit to the test and these are my top picks…

Shop the best Soko Glam Products

1. Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Moisture Cream

Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Moisture Cream £23 at SpaceNK While Skin1004 are most famous for their cult water-based SPF (currently sadly sold out), their hydrating day cream is, in my opinion, just as good. Packed with five molecular weights of hyaluronic acid as well as centella, to calm, and collagen, to plump the skin, it’s a powerhouse moisturiser that still feels incredibly lightweight on the skin. Apply liberally morning and night for a healthy-looking, dewy complexion.

2. Chasin' Rabbits Magic Beauty Shroom Essence

Chasin' Rabbits Magic Beauty Shroom Essence £21 at SpaceNK Although mushroom extract is still a relatively buzzy skincare ingredient in the western world, it’s become a staple in many Korean skincare routines, praised for its ability to hydrate the skin, strengthen the skin barrier and soothe any irritation. Chasin’ Rabbits Shroom Essence is a great way to introduce it into your routine. Gently press directly onto the skin after cleansing, before following with the rest of your skincare routine.

3. Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm £38 at SpaceNK Unsurprisingly, SoKo Glam’s founder, Charlotte Cho knows a thing or two about creating seriously great K-beauty products and the cleansing balm from her own beauty brand, Then I Met You, proves this. Rich and balmy, it easily sloughs away makeup without stinging the eyes or feeling heavy or greasy on the skin. Plus, it has the most delicious citrus scent, making it a joy to apply and use each morning.

4. Dasique Souffle Color Pots

Dasique Souffle Color Pots £16 at SpaceNK While most of the products included in the SpaceNK SoKo Glam edit focus on skincare, there are a few make-up drops for those who want to dip their toe into Korean make-up trends. For an easy entry point, I’m a big fan of Dasique’s Souffle Color Pots, a multi-use cream for the cheeks and lips. Featuring an almost mousse-like texture, they blend seamlessly onto the skin, providing a soft-focus, blurred-out wash of colour.

5. Neogen Dermalogy Real Fresh Foam Green Tea

Neogen Dermalogy Real Fresh Foam Green Tea £19 at SpaceNK Neogen is a Korean skincare brand committed to creating high-performance, science-backed skincare products which provide a response to our everyday skin concerns. Their green tea cleanser is a lightweight, foaming formula that aims to effectively remove dirt and grime without drying out the skin. I’ll be honest, as someone who’s shied away from foam cleansers in the past for exactly this reason, I was sceptical; however, this left me happily surprised. After use, my skin felt clean yet not tight and pleasantly refreshed.

6. Some By Mi Beta Panthenol Repair Cream

Some By Mi Beta Panthenol Repair Cream £22 at SpaceNK While, of course, potent ingredients are at the heart of any effective Korean skincare routine, it’s also important to care for your skin barrier too. That’s where Some By Mi’s Panthenol Repair Cream comes in. Rich and nourishing thanks to a combination of Beta-sitosterol, a type of fatty acid, and panthenol, an emollient which binds water to the skin, it hydrates and protects the skin to keep it soft and supple. For dry skin types, apply daily and allow to sink in, or, if you have oily skin like me, apply a layer at night to allow it to get to work while you sleep.

7. Then I Met You Honey Dew Lip Mask

Then I Met You Honey Dew Lip Mask £24 at SpaceNK Finally, I couldn’t share an edit of my favourite SoKo Glam products without including Then I Met You’s Honey Dew Lip Mask. An ultra-nourishing balm, it contains a blend of squalane and honey, which work to deeply hydrate, while lactic acid gently exfoliates away any dryness. Unlike traditional lip masks, however, which often feel thick and heavy to wear, this lip mask is incredibly lightweight. For that reason, I like to pop it in my handbag for on-the-go hydration as well as applying a thick layer at night for a more intensive treatment.