When it comes to a bob, it seems there is an infinite number of ways to wear one; your choices are truly limitless. And while we love a micro, French bob or a more natural-looking butterfly bob, another brilliant option is the Scandi bob, inspired by the chic minimalist style of our Nordic, Swedish and Danish friends.

The USP of this cut is how easy it is to style; here's what makes it so fuss-free...

What is the Scandi bob?

There are a few key elements of the Scandi bob, but to simplify the overall aesthetic, just look to the Scandi way of life; the fashion girls over there are minimalist, playing with angles and shapes in a painfully chic, 'cool girl' manner.

The bob itself is typically cut to the jaw line or just below, meaning it works to frame the face and make your features pop. Zoe Irwin, Creative Director at Nicola Clarke at John Frieda Salons says the look is defined by "its bluntness and cleanness". It tends to work well with Scandi style, as it complements the clothing choices of the fashion set over there, including sharp blazers with strong shoulders.

However, what really gives this look its extra edge is the root lift and side parting, which results in a 'flip.'

"The flip at the front of the face is what means it differs from the Parisian bob," explains Zoe. "It’s a deep side part that is flipped, which gives lift in the hair."

Zoe says this can be seen to add an air of glamour to the look, which otherwise is quite sharp and minimalist.

How can you style a Scandi bob?

The nature of this cut is that it practically styles itself, which is why it's quickly becoming more and more popular. It is "easy to style because of its simplicity", notes Zoe.

The key is to perfect that 'flip', which Zoe says really is down to the way you dry your hair and style it thereafter. She recommends, "flipping the hair the opposite way to what you'd normally have it" to create extra volume. "I often blow dry it one way and then flip it over to get that extra height," she adds.

Volume sprays can really help to increase hold, here.

"The main way to make it look fantastic is to make it smoother, even if it has a gentle tousled wave through it," says Zoe. So essentially, regardless of whether you wear your bob straight or with more movement and curl, you could finish with smoothing cream and/or shine spray for that Scandi edge.

Dale Herne at Hershesons Fitzrovia says that if you don't fancy that voluminous side flip, there are other ways to wear your bob with a chic Scandi edge. "It’s so versatile, giving you lots of styling options, from a centre parting which will give you a balanced feeling to the side parting tucked behind one ear," he explains. "Or even go slicked back and tucked behind both ears to give 'sophisticated chic'."

Dale says this is "long enough to air dry with style, blow dry for width or tong for a slimline wave" making it even more adaptable.