It’s not a stretch to say that the Scandi influence is very present in the trend space. But when it comes to beauty, it’s not just hair trends like the Scandi bob that spark interest. A popular Google query is “how do Scandinavians have such good skin?”—so there’s clearly a big interest in Scandi skin tips, too.

Yes, the Scandi girls who flood our FYPs and Explore pages all seem to have beautifully glowing skin. But I'd like to point out here, it's not just Scandi girls who have their skincare routines down to a fine art, but also their Nordic neighbours in Finland. Which is why, in a bid to answer said query, I spoke to experts at three different Scandi and Nordic beauty brands for their insights and to learn more about the regions' approaches to skincare—and the insights were fascinating.

Generally speaking, Scandi and Nordic skincare routines are streamlined and simplistic, yet effective. “The Scandi approach to skincare embraces simplicity, efficacy and natural ingredients,” says Natalie Enslöw, founder of skincare brand fjör. “We focus on clean, gentle formulas that get results by supporting skin's natural functions.” She also notes the focus is on long-term benefits rather than “quick fixes”.

Josefin Landgård, founder of Swedish skincare brand MANTLE, agrees that a simplified routine is key. “In Scandinavia, we want skincare that drives results, but with fewer steps and using fewer products,” she says. “Each product should pack a punch and nurture and strengthen the skin barrier." Below are five different Nordic and Scandi skin tips that are key to these region’s skin regimens.

5 Nordic and Scandi skin tips to maintain a glowing complexion

1. Prioritise the skin barrier and microbiome

It may have become a particularly buzzy subject among skincare fans in recent years, but skin barrier care is central to the Scandi skincare routine. “In our climate, we cannot afford to strip the skin,” explains Josefin. “Treating the skin barrier is so important.”

Similarly, ensuring that the skin’s microbiome (the bacteria that help our skin to function properly) is well-balanced is important. “We [also] focus on nurturing the skin's microbiome balance, ensuring we’re looking after the skin in the same way we look after our gut,” Natalie notes. This means gentle cleansing, effective nourishment and not harshly or over-exfoliating.

2. Hydration is key

“Nordic people understand the importance of hydration,” says Alain Mavon, VP of R&D and sustainability at Finnish skincare brand Lumene. “Hydration is really the key for healthy skin that looks smoother, softer and plump. Dehydration shows up in your skin in the form of dullness and fine lines, so it’s important to drink adequate water and layer on hydrating skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid. “Consistent moisturising of the skin is essential for soft and glowing skin—especially in winter when the skin is exposed to cold and dry air,” Alain adds.

3. Adapt your regimen to the seasons

Many of us tweak our summer and winter skincare routines in response to the changing atmosphere and Josefin notes that this is particularly key in Scandinavian countries. “Seasonal skincare is a must,” she says. “Hydration is key in summer, and winter requires more fatty acids and nourishing products.”

4. Contrast showers

According to Natalie, “contrast showers”—AKA switching between hot and cold water—are another practice that’s popular in Scandi beauty regimes. “Alternating heat with cold water improves circulation while boosting the skin’s function to give it a radiant glow,” she says.

5. Sauna sessions

Take this as your sign to visit a sauna more regularly—whether that’s at the gym or as part of a full-on spa day. “Lumene’s home country, Finland, is a nation of 5.5 million people and 3.3 million saunas,” says Alain. “For the Finns, sauna is deeply rooted in the idea of wellness. It’s all about relaxation, purifying both body and mind.” The practice originated in Finland but is now popular throughout Nordic and Scandi countries.

Alain also notes that the practice can increase blood circulation and help with stress. “Sauna also increases skin hydration level, so that the skin is more hydrated 180 minutes after the sauna [without showering], compared to baseline level,” he adds.