New Year, new beauty: How to set positive beauty goals

Kick start your new year with these happy beauty products



Each week, Marie Claire’s Beauty and Style Director, Lisa Oxenham, shares her edit of products which will enhance your beauty routine. This week, she focuses on six products that’ll propel your beauty routine into 2022. From plastic-free razors to express tanning, here’s what she’s rating this week…

Dermatology M Rose Otto Rejuvenating Cream, £68 | Dermatology M

The key to looking after normal to sensitive skin and skin with rosacea this time of year is by deeply hydrating, calming inflammation and nourishing the barrier. I’ve been using the Dermatology M Organic Rose Otto Rejuvenating Face Cream. Their brilliance is their background in Traditional Chinese Medicine and their underlying philosophy and belief that with redness, blood circulation becomes stagnant and heat rises to the face, bringing with it inflammation. My skin is normal to sensitive so I try to avoid fragranced cleansers and creams, as well as some conventional skin exfoliators and chemical peels and load my skin with this moisturiser.

Zero Waste Club Reusable Stainless Steel Razor, £27 | Selfridges

One of my main aims this year is to reduce the amount of bathroom empties I accumulate. Although I’m well on my way to zero waste thanks to reusable face pads and refillable haircare, I’ve turned my attention to my razors and have found this metal razor from Zero Waste Club. It comes with ten recyclable, complimentary blades which are easy to change for a clean, planet-friendly shave every time. As a brand, SWC is committed to paying fair wages, offsetting single-use items and planting trees – all things that every brand I invest in should be striving for. Check them out.

Aveda Invati Advanced Thickening Foam and Brow Serum, £56 | Aveda

Rumours of the ‘90s skinny brow making a comeback over the New Year might have filled me with nostalgia, but I can assure you that mine (although blonde rather than bushy) are staying exactly as they are. In fact, I recently got my hands on this thickening brow serum to help my brows to look more full. The gel holds flyways in place throughout the day and gives the appearance of a boost, and its active ingredients also nourish at the roots. Ginseng, turmeric and knotweed (which supports natural keratin) combine to condition and soften the hairs, leaving you with a healthy-looking brow without even a whiff of the nineties.