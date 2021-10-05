Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Soothed skin ahead

As we go head first into Autumn, a few things happen to our skin. It’s exposed to cold temperatures outside, but drying central heating inside and skin loses important moisture. The summer months most likely weren’t the kindest, so things like pigmentation, dehydration and inflammation occur. All of these have an impact on the skin barrier and so skin can flare up.

Which is why as Autumn arrives, it’s a good idea to make a few skincare swaps.

Whether it’s the colder weather that has sent your sensitive skin into a spin, your rosacea has kicked up a notch or you’ve been a little heavy handed with acids, these new soothing skincare products are sure to help.

Avène’s new Tolérance Control range was designed to help soothe redness, rashes and dry, tight skin that might have been caused by existing skin issues, extreme weather conditions, hormone changes and pollution. Ideal if you’ve noticed that skin has taken a turn for the worse.