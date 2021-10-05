Soothed skin ahead
As we go head first into Autumn, a few things happen to our skin. It’s exposed to cold temperatures outside, but drying central heating inside and skin loses important moisture. The summer months most likely weren’t the kindest, so things like pigmentation, dehydration and inflammation occur. All of these have an impact on the skin barrier and so skin can flare up.
Which is why as Autumn arrives, it’s a good idea to make a few skincare swaps.
Whether it’s the colder weather that has sent your sensitive skin into a spin, your rosacea has kicked up a notch or you’ve been a little heavy handed with acids, these new soothing skincare products are sure to help.
Avène’s new Tolérance Control range was designed to help soothe redness, rashes and dry, tight skin that might have been caused by existing skin issues, extreme weather conditions, hormone changes and pollution. Ideal if you’ve noticed that skin has taken a turn for the worse.
Avène Tolérance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream, £17.50 | Lookfantastic
Swap out your current moisturiser for this Recovery Cream. It’s really lightweight and instantly soothes discomfort. You should see an improvement in the way your skin looks and feels within two days.
Rosacea suffers know how expensive and tricky it is to find a products that you can rely on to calm skin redness. Ren Clean Skincare’s Evercalm collection is aimed to do just that.
Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Redness Relief Serum, £45 | Cult Beauty
This fast-acting serum is clinically proven to visibly reduce redness after 30 minutes. That’s seriously impressive. An absolute must if your skin is having a particularly reactive time. The serum also comes in a recyclable glass bottle, with a twist-lock pump made from 50% recycled plastic.
Anti-ageing skincare often includes some pretty punchy ingredients that can be a little much for certain skin types. Which is why skincare hero Tata Harper has created the Superkind duo – an eye cream and serum that counteracts inflammaging and rejuvenates reactive skin.
Tata Harper Bio-Barrier Eye Crème, £113 | Cult Beauty
If you have to be careful with what you apply to your skin, for fear of inflammation and irritation, this might just be the product-line for you. This eye cream has a tightening effect, which improves firmness and the appearance of dark circles. It also encourages circulation so works to detox the area and target puffiness.
So there we have it, the new Autumn skincare swaps for when skin needs that extra boost of TLC.