This cult exfoliator will leave your skin instantly refreshed and glowing

The search for an all-encompassing, easy-to-use product that works to instantly smooth, brighten and even out skin seems almost impossible – but there’s one cult product that ticks all of our boxes, and it’s so well loved that it sells every 45 seconds globally.

The product in question? Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant. It first launched in 2001, and it’s still as much of a hero now as it was then. Not only does it deliver instantly brighter and smoother skin in just one use and over time, it’s a true skincare must-have that’s consistently found on the bathroom shelves of in-the-know beauty experts, but if you haven’t tried it – or if you’ve used it and forgotten how great it is – we’re here to remind you of all its proven benefits. After all, it’s iconic for a reason.

First, for those who aren’t familiar with Dermalogica, it’s a brand that truly revolutionised the skin care industry when it launched in 1986. Not only was it loved for its innovative formulations, but also because those cruelty-free formulas were made without any common irritants – including SD alcohol, lanolin, mineral oil and artificial colours and fragrances – which is still the case to this day.

The idea to create Daily Microfoliant came after Jane Wurwand, the brand’s founder, spent some time in Japan, where she observed Japanese women using rice water to gently exfoliate and brighten their skin. And, from there was born a product way ahead of its time; not only is it the original powder exfoliant, but it’s also water-free, suitable for all skin types and is gentle enough for daily use.

The rice-based powder is activated by water, which releases a trio of powerhouse ingredients – papin, salicylic acid and rice enzymes – that work together to polish skin to perfection without stripping it or leaving it feeling dry or tight. It’s also formulated with a brightening complex of phytic acid from rice bran, white tea and licorice which work in tandem to balance uneven skin tone, while added colloidal oatmeal and allantoin help to calm skin.

While some exfoliators – particularly those that are acid based – can be too harsh for regular use, Daily Microfoliant can be incorporated into your everyday routine to gently slough away dead skin cells, working to banish the build-up that can often be the root cause of unexpected breakouts or blemishes. Use once a day after double cleansing (which helps dissolve all the dirt, grime and oil that’s collected on your skin), or if you’re in a rush, add the Daily Microfoliant into your second cleanse for seriously amp’d up skincare results.

Another reason Daily Microfoliant is so universally loved is because you don’t need to use much at all. Half a teaspoon is plenty, dispense it into damp hands and then use enough water to create a foamy paste – think of the consistency of cappuccino foam. Then it’s a case of massaging it all over the face and neck for around one minute; longer if you like. Rinse thoroughly with warm water, and then follow up with your usual serum and moisturiser. It really is that easy.

With all that in mind, it’s little wonder why it reigns supreme as one of the most effective skin brightening heroes over twenty years after it launched; something that’s no mean feat – especially when you consider how saturated the skincare market is nowadays.

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant is available in the standard 74g bottle, as well as in a refill pouch which uses 92% less plastic than the original canister – hardworking and good for the planet. What’s not to love?