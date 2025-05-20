Trust me, 'sweet pea nails' are the perfect way to upgrade your clean girl manicure this spring
Pastel tones meet spring florals
When it comes to seasonal nail trends, I have to admit, spring manicures are my personal favourite. Soft, sophisticated and effortless to wear, they embody everything I want my nails to project, while feeling perfectly on brand for this time of year. Of course, there are some spring nail trends that come into play year after year, like candy coloured pastel nails and delicate florals, so I’m sure it’ll come as little surprise to hear the latest trend taps perfectly into both these things. Offering a 2025 twist on spring manicures, sweet pea nails are everywhere right now, and you’re going to want to save them for your next nail appointment.
To explain what sweet pea nails are, I turned to an expert in the form of celebrity nail artist and Mylee ambassador, Tinu Bello, “Sweet pea nails are the soft-girl manicure of the moment,” she told me, “Inspired by the pastel tones of sweet pea flowers, the look is all about subtle shades like sheer lilac, petal pink, soft peach, and creamy blush. It’s a fresh, feminine trend that works beautifully for spring and summer.”
The best sweet pea nail polishes
What I love so much about sweet pea nails is that when you’ve picked your shades, you can customise the look to suit your taste. While block colours are one way to try the trend, you can also adapt your sweet pea manicure with statement nail art, unique finishes or playful designs. I’m a huge fan of sweet pea tips for an interesting twist on the French manicure, while floral details will embrace the trend in its most literal sense. If you’re looking for inspiration for your own sweet pea nail look, keep scrolling to see some of my favourites…
Sweet pea nail inspiration
1. The full bouquet
Sweet pea inspired nail art meets soft pastel tones in this look.
2. Sweet pea tips
These sweet pea French tips are a fun way to try the trend.
3. Go swirly
Metallic swirls add interest to this sweet pea nail set.
4. Keep it classic
While you can opt for a multi-toned look, for something more classic, try a single sweet pea inspired shade like lilac or pastel pink.
5. Watercolour tones
A sweet pea palette with a little added sparkle.
6. Sheer and sweet
A sheer polish adds an extra dimension to this soft sweet pea tone.
