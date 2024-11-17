According to the experts, these are the *only* trending pedicure shades to wear on your toes this winter

A winter pedicure may seem like an oxymoron however I firmly believe there’s no need to cancel your pedicure appointments just because the weather’s turned colder. From party season and festive events to slipping your feet into the best fluffy slippers, there are still so many occasions to show off your freshly painted toes through the winter months.

So, with that in mind, I’m sure you’re still eager to know this season's trending pedicure colours and which shades the experts are naming as the best nail colours to wear on your toes this winter. Lucky for you, I’m here to help, or at least I’ve got the biggest names in the industry on speed dial (and in my email address book) to ask for advice. Keep scrolling to see the pedicure shades they’re obsessed with for winter 2024…

1. Cool navy

“Nothing screams chic winter nails like a cool navy pedi,” says Michelle Humphrey, Essie UK ambassador. “Navy blue gives calm and elegant vibes. Plus, it’s versatile and pairs well with both casual and formal attire. Try Essie Gel Couture in Caviar Bar. It’s a deep navy blue with amazing coverage and no base coat needed for a speedy application and drying process.”

2. Cherry red

Red nails come in many different forms from bright pillar box tones to rich burgundy and cabernet inspired shades. For a statement look however, this season it’s the cherry red pedicure that’s reigning supreme offering a bold hit of colour that still feels chic and classic.

3. Black with a twist

For Daisy Kalnina, founder of The GelBottle, it’s the perfect time to embrace a chic black pedicure with a twist. “This year we have seen the unexpected, but entirely chic, rise of the black pedicure,” she told me. “This will absolutely continue with some added flare for the festive season. I love Six Figures from The GelBottle’s winter collection – an off-black gel with flashing red, silver, and gold glitter for the ultimate holiday party accessory."

4. French manicure

For a pedicure that will remain eternally chic no matter the season, a french pedicure is the only way to go. Opt for a classic white and sheer pink tone for an understated look or try switching things up with a darker tip for a winter-approved twist on the trend.

5. Chocolate brown

For a warmer take on autumn pedicure shades, nail artist Metta Francis suggests chocolate brown tones, like Kure Bazaar’s Moka. “A beautifully rich deep brown is very on trend for the season,” she told me. "It's the perfect warm winter shade for toenails.”

6. Rich berry

Berry and plum nails are a huge manicure trend this season so it’s not surprising that it stretches downwards to your toes too. Both warm berry tones and cooler, darker plums are a great choice for a winter pedicure. Top with a glossy top coat for a high shine finish.

7. Earthy greens

For a pedicure shade that feels a little different, manicurist Ami Streets suggests olive greens and rich earthy tones. “Earthy greens, from olive to dark forest shades, are super popular this AW. These mossy tones complement seasonal colours well and offer a subtle pop of colour that’s effortlessly stylish.”