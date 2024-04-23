I have always loved a french pedicure. Ever since I was a teenager, I've worn white tips on my toes; even when it was uncool the past decade. So you can imagine how thrilled I am about the return of the french mani/pedi being cool again. This time, there are more variations than ever before.

In true Devil Wears Prada: "It's a tough call. They're so different" fashion, despite all of these pedicures looking similar, they all differ slightly. There are 4 main french pedicures that I often see and wear myself: bubblegum (a pink base), clear (as you can expect, a clear base), chrome (a shimmery base) and milk (a white, milky base).

If you're looking to try something a little different—or return to an old favourite— with your next pedicure, try some white tips in one of these versions.

1. Bubblegum french pedi

A sheer pink base is the perfect way to get this bubblegum pink french pedi that looks ultra shiny and clean. For this, I love the Dior Glow polish with Seche Vite's fast dry top coat for that gel effect top coat.

2. Clear base french pedi

Sometimes you can't go wrong with the original. Using a clear base with a bright white tip, finished off with a high-shine top coat to create that classic french pedicure look.

3. Chrome french pedicure

Of course, chrome and sparkles are making their way to our toes and I'm here for it. Try a chrome top coat with a gel pedicure or a subtly glittered top coat if you're using nail polish to give a classic a special twist.

4. Milky french pedi

To try something a little different, go for a milky base coat instead of a clear or white one. If you struggle to do a french pedicure then try one of the handy kits available, like this Mylee kit that uses a clever clear sponge tool to avoid the painstaking painting required.