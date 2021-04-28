How to get a free mascara

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say hello to Marie Claire VIP. Our new site where you earn points whilst you shop, points which convert into vouchers ready for you to spend on your next shopping spree.

With early access to exclusive sales, offers and rewards on your online purchases. Sign up today and the first 2,000 to do so can redeem a 4ml Travel-Sized Beach Waterproof Mascara (worth £10) from EYEKO for FREE (with free delivery).

Free to join, Marie Claire VIP enables members to earn points as they shop. With points available to earn from shopping at over 4,000 online retailers. From cult beauty stores like LOOKFANTASTIC, fashion favourites like ASOS, Browns and Mr Porter and homeware hotspots Cox & Cox and Amazon.

Don’t panic if you miss out on the EYEKO mascara. The next 3,000 members to join Marie Claire VIP will get the same free Beach Waterproof Mascara (worth £10 alone) when they spend £15 or more. Thinking of treating yourself to that cosy cardigan? Purchase it through Marie Claire VIP and you’ll get a free mascara and points towards your next purchase too.

The Marie Claire VIP rewards program is available via an easy-to-use chrome browser extension. Once installed members can earn between 1-50% of their purchases in points, with the point conversion easy to see on each partnered site and individual products.

Once the points you’ve accumulated reach their desired amount, VIP members can redeem their points balance and convert their points into gift cards and other rewards to use when shopping at VIP partnered stores. Think, The White Company, Amazon and Mango.

When you’ve collected 10,000 points you be able to exchange them for a £10 gift card to spend at the retailer of your choice. Don’t panic, 10,000 is much easier to reach than you might immediately think. One of our Editor’s treated herself to a pair of £49 shoes via Marie Claire VIP and this purchase converted into 480 points.

Become a member today. Sign up here and simply follow these three simple steps to start redeeming your rewards today…

1, Install the Chrome extension

Use the Marie Claire VIP browser extension, while shopping on your desktop on Chrome, to earn points. Don’t forget to pin the extension to your browser to make earning points even easier.

2, Visit participating stores

Shop at over 4000 of your favourite stores (think – My Theresa, The White Company, Amazon, Curry’s, LOOKFANTASTIC, Monsoon and Ted Baker) to earn yourself points which you can collect and redeem for gift cards. You can also easily search and shop for stores within the extension, simplifying the shopping process.

3, Earn points

When you visit a Marie Claire VIP store online you’ll be prompted to enable the ‘earn points’ function of the extension to see the points earned per item and begin collecting your rewards. You’ll also receive an email after shopping with a break down of how many points you’ve earned through your transaction. Helping you to keep track of your VIP points balance.