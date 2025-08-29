This New Mascara Has Just Convinced Me to Cancel My Lash Lift—It Curls, Defines and Removes Like a Dream

I'll admit it—I hate wearing mascara. I have ridiculously itchy and watery eyes that always leave my makeup smudged and unruly, so I regularly forgo mascara to avoid the faff. But there are a few trusty formulas of the best mascara that I've found I can rely on for serious results and reliable day-long wear, and VIEVE's new Icon Mascara has just earned its place on that list.

The brand's original Modern Mascara was one of the first that convinced me that mascara could work for me, so it's safe to say I was a little excited when news of a new formula dropped. Not only does the Icon Mascara promise to increase lash volume by up to 356%, stay smudge-proof for up to 24h, and increase lash length by up to 28%, but it also claims to catch every single lash, build effortlessly, and remove easily without relentless scrubbing.

After giving the Icon Mascara a thorough test (through sweaty and rainy weather, FYI) here's why it's become my new go-to.

Deciphering different mascara wands is essential if you want to find a product that really works for your lashes and delivers the results you're after, and the wand on the Icon Mascara is one of the most interesting I've used for a long time.

It has a jumbo spiral brush, which simultaneously works to coat every lash and provide bold, dramatic lashes with serious volume. This shape, combined with a formula that is neither too dry nor too wet (no smudging on the eyelids here, even with my hooded lids) makes for a winning design.

When applying, I can actually feel the brush catching each of my lashes—even those tiny ones in the corner. The product also doesn't build up on the wand, so there's no contending with clumpiness or too much pigment being applied to the lashes.

I typically like my mascara to be dramatic and doll-like, separating and lengthening to mimic a lash lift and tint. I used two coats of Icon Mascara to get this look, and the wand delivered exactly that.

(Image credit: Future)

Although I prefer my mascaras to be on the drier side to avoid the aforementioned smudging on my lids, I hate when my lashes feel stiff or chalky. The Icon Mascara has been designed with buildability in mind, so you can apply multiple coats without flaking or stiffening. Even hours after putting it on, my lashes still felt soft and weightless.

I'm always slightly sceptical when mascaras claim to be smudge-proof, as my oily lids can make almost anything slip off my face after a long day. However, even after being out and about in wet and humid weather, my lashes stayed perfectly in tact.

But the true test of whether I'll add a mascara to my everyday rotation is how it removes. It's the part of my nighttime routine I dread, and I never want to spend more than a minute rubbing at my eyes to get product off. After using my regular makeup-removing cleansing balm, Icon Mascara slipped right off without any stinging.

After passing my rigorous testing requirements with flying colours, this has easily earned its place as my new everyday mascara.