I'm a firm believer that make-up artist-founded brands are elite - this affordable one might just be the best yet

There are certain make-up products or brands that consistently get love from beauty editors in the industry; the ones that we just can't rave about enough. One of those brands is Sculpted By Aimee.

Created by make-up artist Aimee Connolly in 2016, it quickly became a success thanks to Aimee's and the brand's active social media presence and there's now a store in London's Carnaby.

The brand has grown an impressive amount since its launch and with so many brilliant products on offer, you might be wondering where to start. Or if you're already a fan, you might not be sure which product to choose for your next purchase.

I've rounded up some of the best buys from Sculpted By Aimee (I know, it's a hard job but someone's got to do it) to help you on your next shopping trip.

Best Sculpted By Aimee products, according to a beauty editor

1. Sculpted By Aimee Connolly Second Skin Dewy Foundation

I was pleasantly surprised by this foundation the first time I tried it and it quickly became a go-to when I want a lightweight base with decent coverage.

It's super easy to apply with your fingers, which is great for an everyday foundation that doesn't need all the bells and whistles to put on in the morning. The formula is dewy but not wet-looking, which is a hard balance to get right. It doesn't settle into the dry patches of my skin either.

It's available in 30 shades; I wear shade 2.75 and find it to be a perfect match. Its only downside is the packaging; it's a classic pump tube foundation that's such a faff to dispense (even when brand new).

There is also a matte version too, so if you prefer things a little less sheeny then it a really good foundation for oily skin.

2. Sculpted By Aimee Cloud Cream

This is such a brilliant cream to use ahead of make-up, particularly if you have dry skin like me. I love to use this after the Sculpted By Aimee Hydraglo Serum to give that hydrated and primed base. This consistency is on the thicker side, making it super creamy and moisturising, particularly during the winter months. The formula is rich in ceramides, which are brilliant at repairing the skin barrier.

3. Sculpted by Aimee LashLift Mascara in Rich Brown

The newest product from the brand is the LashLift Mascara. I didn't expect this to become an instant favourite but it quickly has. It's a seriously impressive lengthening mascara that works great for everyday, as it never makes them look overdone. My lashes are naturally quite long and full so if you want tons of volume, you might prefer the brands other mascara - MyMascara. My favourite shade is the Rich Brown, particularly if I'm not wearing any other make-up and just sticking to mascara for the day. To me, brown mascara is the most effective tool in your make-up kit for that natural look.

Again, my only downside is the packaging for this one. The tube is huge, about double the size of a regular mascara tube, which might make it difficult for some people to use. Plus it takes up a lot of space in your make-up bag.

4. Sculpted By Aimee Bare Basics Palette

This is an ideal product to use if you're someone who likes multi-use products or you want something to take travelling. This versatile palette contains three eye shadow shades, a blush, powder, bronzer and highlighter. Each shade is super wearable, can be worn anywhere on the face and blend without much skill necessary (ideal for rushed mornings). This is your entire face in a palette - clever.

5. Sculpted By Aimee Connolly Cream Luxe Blush

Having rosacea, I find blusher can be hit-and-miss. I tend to steer clear of formulas that need a lot of blending, which can exacerbate my redness. This cream blusher needs barely any blending and can be dabbed on with fingers to give a natural flush of colour. This probably isn't one for the oily skin peeps who find their make-up slides off 30 minutes after application but for me with dry skin, it has the perfect dewy finish. The shade Pink Supreme is perfect for my fair skin, but I'd love to see a few more pigmented shades for deeper skin tones.

6. Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Complete Cover Up Concealer

I haven't used a solid concealer in years and this product made me wonder why I ever stopped. A little goes a long way; it's best applied with your fingers, using the warmth of them to dab into the inner corners of the eyes. This is a really thick concealer so if you're concerned about under-eye fine lines, it's best used to colour correct then using a liquid concealer to overall brighten the area. I find that a little of this dabbed in the corner is all I need some mornings to cancel out the deep blue hues.

7. Sculpted By Aimee HydraTint

This product has quite the cult following. When I ask fellow beauty editors about their complexion products, this gets a fair few mentions. For the days when I want a wash of something on my skin without any heavy coverage, I turn to a skin tint. This Hydratint gives everything the name suggests. It provides a small tint of colour while giving a decent dose of hydration. If you love heavy coverage, this isn't for you. However, if you want a dewy finish and a small bit of colour that looks incredibly natural, then you'll love it.

8. Sculpted By Aimee Shape and Set Brow Duo

This is quite the does-it-all product. I don't typically love a brow pencil but this one I really do like thanks to the shape. You can use the fine tip to get those hair-like strokes but also use the side edge to fill in larger areas of the brows. You then seal it all in with the brow gel. I did find that it was best to wipe off any excess skincare on my brows before applying, otherwise it didn't work.