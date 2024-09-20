I asked 13 celebrity make-up artists for their favourite foundations—these are, probably, the best in the world

Ever wondered what foundations make-up artists use? You're in luck, as I make it my mission to find out these things. One of my favourite aspects of being a beauty journalist is quizzing qualified and experienced experts across skin, hair, nails, fragrance and make-up—and, more specifically, finding out what’s in their professional (and personal) kits.

You see, when it comes to the best foundations, for example, make-up artists have rigorously tested a lot of them in real-life settings. They know what will look great on camera, off camera, in broad daylight or for an evening occasion. They know which foundations will last—even through stage performances or day-long shoots—and which ones don’t hold up quite so well. They know which foundations are best for oily skin and which foundations are best for dry skin. In other words, the bases they pack and reach for the most have been thoroughly used and approved for all sorts of situations.

That’s why, in order to put together this top-tier and expert-approved edit of the best, I asked a selection of some of the world's best make-up artists which foundation they deem their favourite to use on clients. Some of them probably resented me a little for making them choose just one but, hey, it’s made for one hell of a foundation guide. Here’s what they had to say…

1. Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint

Sir John

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sir John)

The man behind some of Beyoncé's best beauty looks, Sir John told me he is a big fan of one lightweight skin tint in particular.

"I am absolutely loving Danessa Myricks' Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint. It’s all about creating a flawless canvas. Skin health is foundational to any great make-up application. I'm loving how it’s packed with hydrating ingredients that not only plump the skin but also create a breathable, radiant complexion." – Sir John, celebrity make-up artist

Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint £39.50 at Cult Beauty

2. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

Hannah Martin

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hannah Martin)

Hannah Martin is renowned for her beautifully glowing complexion creations, having worked on the likes of Catherine, Princess of Wales and Dame Helen Mirren.

“I carry a few different foundations in my kit: Armani Luminous Silk, Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin, Nars Radiant Long Wear, Lancôme Teint Idole and Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick. I have them all in a case labelled ‘Base’ and I don’t take them all all the time; I select what I know my clients like ahead of each job. But I probably use Beautiful Skin the most as I love creating that dewy finish to the skin. I suppose it leaves more of a tinted moisturiser finish but with decent coverage. If a client has oilier skin or I need the make-up to be more long-wearing, I’ll use the Lancôme or NARS or even just concealer all over – I [also] carry L’Oréal Infallible and Anastasia Beverly Hills concealers. Either way, I’m always mixing and doing a bit of this, a bit of that, until I have a base I’m happy with – it’s rarely just a one foundation and concealer job!” – Hannah Martin, make-up artist and author of Make Up: A Masterclass In Beauty

3. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk

Ruby Hammer MBE

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ruby Hammer MBE)

“My all-time favourite foundation is still Armani Luminous Silk, though there are plenty of other great foundations depending on the finish required. This can work across any skin colour and any age without letting me down. Armani Luminous Silk, from when it was formulated to now, has [always] been fantastic, designed for artists first before becoming a customer favourite. It adjusts to the light whether you are indoors, on holiday, at daytime or night, it keeps its luminosity and natural finish. I also like the new Shiseido Skin Glow Revitalessence Foundation for added skincare and dewiness.” – Ruby Hammer MBE, make-up artist and founder of Ruby Hammer Beauty

4. Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops

Francesca Abrahamovitch

(Image credit: Courtesy of Francesca Abrahamovitch)

Ever wondered who is behind the impeccable make-up of Victoria Beckham? It's Francesca Abrahamovitch.

“So I’m a big fan of light to medium coverage foundations that keep the skin looking like skin. I love to do a really sheer, natural base and only build in areas that need it. One of my current favourites is Westman Atelier’s Vital Skincare Complexion Drops. It’s such a beautiful formula that leaves the skin looking so fresh, radiant and hydrated while giving a really nice amount of coverage. It also stays really well throughout the day and feels lovely and lightweight on the skin (though I would say this is better for drier or combination skins rather than oily).” – Francesca Abrahamovitch, make-up artist

Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops £62 at Cult Beauty

5. Max Factor Miracle Pure Skin Reset 2-in-1 Serum Foundation

Adeola Gboyega

(Image credit: Courtesy of Adeola Gboyega)

“My current favourite foundation to use on clients is the Max Factor Miracle Pure Skin Reset 2-in-1 Serum Foundation. It’s an absolute game-changer, especially if, like me, you’re obsessed with skincare-infused makeup. This foundation instantly evens out skin tone and brightens the complexion, making it perfect for creating a naturally perfected base. With ingredients like 2% niacinamide and bisabolol (from chamomile), it not only provides great coverage but also leaves skin glowing and protected in just 28 days. As a make-up artist, I swear by it for achieving that flawless, radiant look for my clients.” – Adeola Gboyega, make-up artist

Max Factor Miracle Pure Skin Reset 2-in-1 Serum Foundation £15.99 at Lookfantastic

6. Shiseido Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation

Bryony Blake

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bryony Blake)

"My go-to foundation to use on my clients has to be the Shiseido Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation. Working in TV, I always try to stay clear of very dewy foundations (even though these would be my own choice for everyday wear). When you’re working under artificial lighting, you need to be in control of the shine, and I find with the natural-looking, semi-matte [finish] of this foundation I am able to achieve just that. ActiveForce Technology allows it to adapt and synchronise with your skin’s needs, so if you’re oily it will help resist heat but it also helps lock in hydration for people with dryness. It has a gorgeous, creamy texture that just glides onto the skin, leaving it looking and feeling flawless. I get so many compliments on people's skin when I use this foundation, it’s truly magical.” – Bryony Blake, make-up artist and presenter

7. Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser

Lisa Caldognetto

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lisa Caldognetto)

“My favourite foundation to use on clients is the Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser. I reach for this time and time again because the formula is unique compared to other tints; it's gel-like rather than a thick cream, so a little goes a long way with buildable coverage. You will in fact always see this in my kit, I am never without it. There’s a fantastic colour range and it photographs beautifully while looking great in real life, thanks to its skin-like texture. This gives a natural finish, enhancing the skin’s appearance without looking overly made up. Plus, it's an oil-free product that works well on all skin types, leaving the skin looking smooth and flawless. Clients love how it makes their skin look and feel—lightweight and radiant!” – Lisa Caldognetto, make-up artist

8. MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Foundation

Dominic Skinner

(Image credit: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics/Dominic Skinner)

“My go-to foundation when working on a client is the MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body. It's super light on the skin, so the client doesn't feel caked, but the results are flawless anyhow. Face and Body has a 'second skin' effect making the client look fresh-faced and glowing. It feels like a moisturiser but delivers more coverage than a tinted moisturiser. Pop a little Studio Radiance Luminous Lift Concealer for extra coverage where needed and you're hot to go!” – Dominic Skinner, Global Senior Artist for MAC Cosmetics

MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Foundation £35 at Lookfantastic

9. Nars Light Reflecting Foundation

Mira Parmar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mira Parmar)

"Oh gosh, it's so hard as there are a few [foundations I love using on clients], but I am absolutely loving Nars' Light Reflecting Foundation at the moment. It’s lightweight, light-reflecting, buildable, comes in at a decent price and leaves skin looking fresh and dewy. It’s [also] infused with skincare ingredients so it works with your skin to look flawless. I love it and it’s perfect all year round for all skin types." – Mira Parmar, make-up artist, hairstylist and content creator

10. Sculpted by Aimee Second Skin Dewy Finish Foundation

Aimee Connolly

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sculpted by Aimee/Aimee Connolly)

“My favourite foundation for using on clients depends on the scenario, but if I had to choose just one for the rest of my life that I’d take to a desert island, it’d have to be Second Skin Dewy. The reasons being, firstly it is the first foundation I ever created. I’m obsessed with complexion, we have five different options to choose from, so we love actually making sure we are for everyone—but Second Skin holds a place [in my heart] because so many things went wrong and right before I created it. But that aside, it’s medium coverage and it’s buildable, so it’s that perfect kind of versatile one for everyone. You can do one pump, you can do three pumps, it looks like skin but better. It feels very comfortable, it’s got SPF 50 with no flashback—I’m so paranoid about that as a make-up artist, particularly for those getting married. So yeah, it is like picking a favourite child, but I would say Second Skin Dewy as my one and done.” – Aimee Connolly, make-up artist and founder of Sculpted by Aimee

Sculpted by Aimee Second Skin Dewy Finish Foundation £25 at Selfridges

11. Nars Natural Radiant Long Wear Foundation

Joy Adenuga

(Image credit: Courtesy of Joy Adenuga)

"I absolutely love Nars’ Long Wear Foundation for brides because it provides long-lasting coverage that holds up beautifully throughout the day and night. It photographs exceptionally well, making skin look smooth and glowing in pictures. Also—and most importantly to me—the undertones across all skin tones are spot on, making it my go-to foundation for brides." – Joy Adenuga, make-up artist and founder of By Joy Adenuga

Nars Natural Radiant Long Wear Foundation £41 at Sephora

12. L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Serum

Jacinta Ruscillo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jacinta Ruscillo)

“I love using the L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum on my clients. It’s a lightweight but pigmented formula, meaning you get a layer of coverage with a skin-like finish. I use it a lot on my summer brides who want a perfected natural base on their big day. Buff it in with a dense stippling brush and powder over the T-Zone for your skin but better!” – Jacinta Ruscillo, make-up artist and founder of Beauty Class

13. VIEVE Skin Nova Complexion Balm

Jamie Genevieve

(Image credit: Courtesy of VIEVE/Jamie Genevieve)

“Skin Nova Complexion Balm is my everyday foundation and one I also like to use on clients. It has an almost elastic texture, so it’s very stretchy and flexible—it lasts amazingly on the skin and feels like a second skin. It's packed with skincare ingredients (such as polyglutamic acid), meaning your skin stays hydrated and looking fresh all day. It literally makes skin look like butter! It’s also so easy to apply – you can use fingertips, a brush or a sponge. I love using the Modern Makeup Sponge or the 117 Foundation Brush with this.” – Jamie Genevieve, make-up artist and founder of Vieve