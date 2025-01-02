Over the past year this make-up artist-founded brand has excited us beauty editors the most - here's what to buy

There are some make-up brands that are just cut above the rest and everyone knows it. A firm example for me? Lisa Eldridge. I recently raved about her line of lipsticks and now I'm back to rave about all of her other products.

Lisa's products are thoughtfully created, which means they're at a higher price point than your average high street brand, meaning you have to shop thoughtfully, too. This likely means you won't be able to go online and order one of everything to begin with. That's where I come in and (hopefully) help guide you on what's brilliant and deserves to be on your wish list.

I've rounded up all of my favourite products from the Lisa Eldridge make-up line—and these are the 6 I deem worthy of your attention first.

1. Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Foundation

Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Foundation
Reasons to buy + Blurs the skin without ever looking heavy + Doesn't oxidise + Available in 40 shades Reasons to avoid - Can be difficult to dispense a small amount from the pump

I was lucky enough to try this for the first time when Lisa applied it on my skin at an event of hers years ago. I'd not tried it since and was certain I wouldn't be able to get anywhere near as flawless as a finish that I remember she'd achieved on me. Now, the finished look obviously wasn't going to match up to hers but it's as good as my skin has looked in a long time. In short, it's total perfection. It absolutely nails the soft focus finish, giving skin that matte feel without dulling radiance (no mean feat). It has buildable coverage, meaning you can apply a thin layer to begin with and add in the areas you feel like you need more coverage (for me that's my cheeks with my rosacea). It's also incredibly easy to apply; I did so using just my fingers and I was surprised at how flawless the application was.

2. Lisa Eldridge Kitten Lash Mascara

Lisa Eldridge Kitten Lash Mascara
Reasons to buy + Perfect balance between volume and lift + Easy to remove Reasons to avoid - Packaging doesn't feel quite as luxe as other products but I'm clutching at straws for cons here

This is such a brilliant mascara that gets the perfect balance between volume and lift just right. It promises to give fluffy, fanned-out lashes and delivers on just that. The brush is slightly curved to fit your lashes so each one gets coated in the formula without much effort needed. I do have naturally long lashes so for me this was the perfect amount of lift and curve. If you have very short, straight lashes, you might want something slightly more dramatic. It's also very easy to remove with just a swipe of micellar water—something that's super important to me when looking for a new high-end mascara.

3. Lisa Eldridge Liquid Silk Liquid Eyeshadow

Lisa Eldridge Liquid Silk Liquid Eyeshadow
Reasons to buy + Incredibly easy to apply + Lasts all day without settling into fine lines Reasons to avoid - Would love more shades but that's just being greedy

These look so intimidating at first, particularly the darker shades like Thalia but they're so incredibly easy to use, even if you don't consider yourself to be particularly good at eye make-up. With the most perfect, creamy consistency, they're easy to blend out with your fingers and settle to a perfect non-drying matte finish. They can be layered on top of each other, I really like Irene all over followed by Thalia in the outer corners of the eyes. Then if you're feeling fancy, you can also top them off with the Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow, I went for Cressida on the inner corners of my eyes in the selfie above. These are my absolute new go-to for an easy yet impactful eye make-up look.

4. Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint

Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint
Reasons to buy + Gives a you-skin-but-better look + Not too dewy + Decent coverage for a skin tint Reasons to avoid - The shape of the packaging may be a little difficult to twist open for people who struggle with fine motor but the squeeze function on the bottle is easier than it looks. - On the higher price point

Sometimes, skin tints can feel a little redundant, adding not quite enough coverage to feel worth it. But this one somehow makes my skin look like it's had 10 hours of blissful sleep and not a work deadline in sight—when the reality is far from it. The Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint formula gives enough coverage to tone down the redness in my face and give a more even tone across my complexion. Aside from the finish being brilliant, it also makes skin feel better too, thanks to the formula being packed with hydrating ingredients, like glycerin, squalane and vitamin E. Because of this, it doesn't settle or dry the skin out at all. My skin hasn't been feeling (or looking) its best at the moment and this made it look near flawless both in person and in photos. A very impressive skin tint formula that has many loyal fans.

5. Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Refillable Lipstick

Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Refillable Lipstick
Reasons to buy + Beautiful refillable case + Pigmented, everyday shades + Creamy formula Reasons to avoid - Nada, zero, zilch

I've already done an in-depth look at the Rouge Experience Refillable Lipstick, if you want to check that out. Essentially, if you're looking for a creamy, pigmented and comfortable-to-wear lipstick in a beautiful refillable case that'll make you happy every time you use it, this is the one. It's just perfection. My favourite shade is Lisa, a neutral pink that doesn't wash my light complexion out. 100% my number one make-up launch of 2024.

6. Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner

Lisa Eldridge Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner
Reasons to buy + No smudging or crumbling + Precise tip Reasons to avoid - Dries quickly meaning you need to work fairly quickly when applying

I wasn't particularly looking for a new favourite liquid eyeliner but I've found it nevertheless. There are a couple of reasons I think this is absolutely fantastic. The first is the precise tip. As a beauty editor, I've reviewed hundreds of eyeliners and I don't recall finding a tip that is this precise that actually works. Many of the tiny tips that other products have end up being quite dry, which defeats the point of a precise nib. This is tip means you can get exactly where you want to go without much pressure needed giving a far sharper edge. The second is how long-wearing this formula is. It dries almost instantly, which is either a blessing or a curse (though nothing a little micellar water on a pointed cotton bud can't fix) and stays that way. This has lasted me through some pretty epically rainy and windy dog walks recently without so much as a slight smudge.