One Pillow Talk product sells every 10 seconds globally - here's why we all became infatuated with this one lipstick shade

There are a few lipsticks that really make their mark on the world: MAC Ruby Woo, Clinique Black Honey, and of course, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk.

Having only launched 10 years ago in 2013, as the Charlotte Tilbury Cheat Lip Liner, the shade has quickly become an icon and grown into an impressive shade collection. First in 2017 with the Matte Revolution Lipstick and expanding into eyeshadow, blush and even mascara; becoming samples in everyday routines for many—including me.

But what makes Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk so great? I’m glad you asked because that’s exactly what we’re going to dive into today.

Why is Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk so popular?

The reason Pillow Talk became so popular is all down to its “universally-flattering” shade. Now, the idea of a universally-flattering shade is tricky because rarely, if ever, is a shade successful and suitable for everyone. However, what I will say is that it’s done an excellent job at suiting many, many skin tones. Described as a nude-pink, Pillow Talk is what Charlotte Tilbury calls “everyone’s perfect shade” for everyday wear. And so far it has earned over 1,000 5-star reviews, with one Pillow Talk product selling every 10 seconds globally. It’s definitely doing something right.

As someone with a light skin tone and rosacea, I keep Pillow Talk in my bag at all times. It’s one of those shades that adds just a little flush of colour without looking overly “done”. As well as that, it’s the perfect balance between being neutral and pink without making my rosacea appear emphasised. It’s a lipstick that elevates any look but is easy-going enough to apply without a mirror and on-the-go. And not to mention the beautiful, sleek packaging is gorgeous. It feels ultra luxurious without the hefty price tag.

Although Pillow Talk was extremely well-loved, there were requests that more was needed when it came to shades, which was confirmed following the brand’s 2022 launches of two darker shades: Pillow Talk Medium and Pillow Talk Intense.

In 2023, the Pillow Talk range includes everything you can think of, from lip products to eyeshadows and even mascara and eyeliner—and I can’t get enough of it all.

Best Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk products, reviewed by a beauty editor

1. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk £20 at Space NK The product that started it all, a humble lip liner that became a total icon—and for good reason. It's got great colour pay off without making lips look overly done, which makes it ideal for everyday wear. It works with lots of other shades, but is the perfect accompaniment to Pillow Talk lipstick. It applies with ease and has the most impressive staying power. I have one of these in my bag at all times. For Easy to use

Works well with lots of lipstick shades Against Isn't completely universal

2. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

(Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk £27 at Charlotte Tilbury The original Pillow Talk lipstick never disappoints. It's easy to wear (and by that I mean you don't need to meticulously apply it with a mirror) and feels moisturising and creamy on the lips despite being a matte formula. The beauty of Pillow Talk is that is works for so many people's skin tones with many people calling it their "perfect nude"; and I can vouch for that. For Comfortable, creamy formula

Beautiful packaging Against I don't believe it's completely universal

3. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand £30 at Space NK Love a pigmented liquid blusher? You'll adore this. It's darker than it appears in the product photos and in comparison to the original Pillow Talk shade, but this makes it work much better for more skin tones. Because the colour payoff is so punchy, you only need a little but you can dial it up and down by just blending. It lasts incredibly well and you won't find yourself needing to top up throughout the day. I use this as a bit of an all-in-one, popping a little on my lips when I'm out and about too. It comes in three shade iterations - Dream Pop, Pink Pop and Peach Pop. Top tip: whatever you do be sure to twist the cap once you're done to close it properly and make sure product doesn't spill out. For Super pigmented Against Darker than it appears in product photos

4. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk £45 at Cult Beauty There is something so special about the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palettes and the Pillow Talk one makes up the perfect neutral-pinks for me. It contains 4 shades that make light work of a little smokey eye moment; going from light to dark and popping the shimmer in the inner corners of the eyes. You can easily create natural, everyday looks with it and then elevate that look for a more dramatic evening feel, which is why I can justify the price of it. Although the shades are powder formulas, they're really creamy and don't settle into lines. Plus, they're really easy to blend so make light work out of any eye make-up look. If you're a eyeshadow novice, on the back of the palette there's a handy guide from Charlotte of how she recommends you use each shade. For Easy to blend

Versatile shades Against A little more expensive

5. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Pillow Talk Original

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk £30 at Space NK This is a stunning lit-from-within liquid highlighter with that easy-to-wear Pillow Talk pink hue with an added golden shimmer. A little goes a long way with this; it's nicely pigmented without being OTT. I like to wear it both under and over make-up depending on the level of glow I'm after. You can choose from Light/Medium and Medium/Deep. Just like the blush, just make sure to twist and lock it after you've used it. For Lit-from-within glow Against Clunky packaging

6. Charlotte Tilbury Push Up Lashes Mascara

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Push Up Lashes Mascara £26 at Space NK Even I can admit this is a bit of a wildcard product in the Pillow Talk collection, because coloured mascara isn't exactly my go-to. However, this rich and warm formula makes every eye colour pop, as it brings out the gold in hazel eyes, the green in green eyes, the amber in brown eyes and the blue in blue eyes. If you want some of the longest lashes ever, this will do the trick. It lives up to its name with pushing lashes up, adding length and most importantly, making them stay there. It gives a nice natural finish with just one coat, or a more dramatic, voluminous look as it builds up really well without clumps. It does get quite full of product on the brush so I'd recommend wiping off the excess on the flat sides of the wand. For Gives epic length

Natural-looking with no clumps Against Can get a little messy so need to wipe off excess

7. Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise in Pillow Talk

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)