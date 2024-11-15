It's not often beauty editors get this collectively excited about a single lipstick—here's why we're all obsessed
Lisa Eldridge does it again
It has to take something pretty special to get me—and my fellow beauty editor friends—this excited about a lipstick. But the pro who has managed to do it is, of course, Lisa Eldridge. One of the most renowned make-up artists in the world, Lisa knows her way around make-up and its vast and rich history and she's put all of that into her eponymous make-up brand. Her latest launch is a celebration of that, coupled with the future of modern make-up and her efforts for sustainability.
Today, I'm exploring exactly what makes her lipstick so brilliant—the existing legends and the new icons.
Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour
Launched in 2018 as a first for Lisa's namesake brand, True Velvet became an instant hit (and by that, I mean it sold out immediately). The formula is so unique and is why editors and beauty buffs consistently rave about it.
It has impressive pigment with one swipe, meaning it doesn't feel like you've overloaded your lips so that it leaves behind a uncomfortable feeling. It has a trompe l'oeil velvet texture embossing, unlike any other lipstick you've seen. This leaves the lips with a true velvet finish—as the name promises. It gives an almost blurred effect, that almost seems to naturally enhance the shape and fullness of the lips. It's a matte lipstick but not as you know it.
True Velvet is available in 15 shades, ranging from neutrals for all skin tones to vibrant reds and corals, and comes in a chic gold bullet casing.
An opulent deep red for the times when you want to max out your elegance.
Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Refillable Lipstick
It's fitting that Lisa's latest launch—Rouge Refillable Lipstick—is a beautiful, refillable lipstick case, given her extensive collection of vintage make-up (seriously, she has thousands of pieces). Her impressive collection inspired her - choosing elements of her favourites and incorporated them into Rouge Refillable. One of her most prized pieces is Audrey Hepburn's much-adored gold and sapphire lipstick case, which Lisa won at auction in 2018.
Inspired by the rich, beauty of vintage lipsticks, Rouge Experience aims to marry a world-first, recyclable aluminum, mono-material (meaning it's one material throughout) refill with timeless history.
Each refill has its own cap, meaning you can keep your refills safe on their own, replacing them in your case as and when you feel like a change.
There is also the option to add etched initials, which makes one of the most special gifts—be it for yourself or a loved one.
Upon winning Hepburn's lipstick at auction, Lisa was surprised to see a small amount of the lipstick still contained within the case. Naturally, she had to create her own shade, aptly named Audrey, inspired by the pink hue.
Now onto the formula, it's a lightweight, ultra-creamy texture that feels easy to apply and comfortable on the lips.
The shades were selected carefully. Launching with only everyday shades that'll actually be refilled, unlike other vibrant hues that are much less likely to be replaced quicker.
Consider this one of the slower-paced and most thoughtful beauty launches of the year.
The beautiful refill case, which is an investment piece that you can buy refills for once you've reached the end. This is designed to last and be a treasured item in your make-up collection.
A tawny caramel that is calling out to become your everyday neutral.
Audrey is an iconic salmon-pink shade. Further inspired by Hepburn, who was Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, 25% of profits from the sale of this shade will be donated to the charity over the next year to continue Hepburn's legacy.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
