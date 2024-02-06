As someone who has acne-prone skin with uneven texture, I’m always on the lookout for make-up products that’ll benefit my skin too and give me a smooth base. Well I've definitely found them in Vieve. Created by professional make-up artist and content creator Jamie Genevieve, Vieve’s make-up products aim to elevate your natural look using high-quality formulas that actually perform - no gimmicky products here. Each one is infused with skin-loving ingredients (think hyaluronic acid, vegan collagen and squalene) and is designed to make the skin look healthy and hydrated. Which is exactly what the best Vieve products do.

The dream for dull winter skin. The trouble is hydrating make-up products tend to, at best, exaggerate my skin’s uneven texture and, at worst, break me out. I usually have to be super careful with new highlighters, blushers and foundations for precisely this reason. Luckily, not one of the Vieve complexion products that I’ve tried has done either. In fact, my skin has never looked better.

The rest of the Vieve collection - including the mascara, eye liner and lip products - is a dream to use too, with long-lasting, highly pigmented formulas. I’ve found myself reaching for them more than my tried and tested favourites of late.

Here's a round-up of my best Vieve products...

1. Skin Nova Radiant Makeup Primer

(Image credit: Vieve)

Reasons to buy + Blends well with other formulas + Illuminating effect. Reasons to avoid - You'll go through it like water

Vieve’s illuminating primer is, in my opinion, pure magic in a bottle. It layers nicely over my moisturiser and SPF and gives my foundation a lovely glowy base.

The true beauty of this product though, lies in its versatility - I’ve tried mixing it into my moisturiser and even foundation to sheer it out and give it an extra illuminating effect. It adds a glowy finish without making the skin look at all shiny or oily.

2. Vieve Modern Lip Definer

(Image credit: Vieve)

Reasons to buy + Comes in loads of shades + Long lasting Reasons to avoid - A bit pricey for a lip liner

I like to wear lip liner all over my lips and layer lipstick on top, serving the dual function of improving the longevity and tweaking the colour of my lipstick. Vieve’s Modern Lip Definer delivers on all accounts. I own the shade Velvet Sands and it’s the perfect brown-toned nude.

It’s creamy yet long-lasting, has a sharp tip for precise application and comes in 11 versatile shades. Next, I have my eye on the rosewood-toned Brat and classic red Muse.

3. Vieve Modern Mascara

(Image credit: Vieve)

Reasons to buy + Separating + Easy to layer Reasons to avoid - Formula is quite thin at first

Not only does this mascara look super luxe, but the volumising brush grabs every. Single. Lash. It sets really well, so it holds my curled lashes all day. One thing I will mention is that the formula is quite thin on the first few uses, so it takes a few days to thicken into the perfect consistency. Now that it’s reached that point, it’s become my go-to mascara when I want beautifully separated lashes.

4. Vieve Sunset Blush Balm

(Image credit: Vieve)

Reasons to buy + Adds a hydrated effect + Easy to build Reasons to avoid - You have to use a fair bit to get a strong colour

Possibly my favourite product of the lot, the colour of this liquid blush might look a little alarming straight from the tube, but it blends into a beautifully subtle flush when applied to the cheeks.

My favourite way to apply this liquid blush is after I powder my whole face. I know this sounds unconventional but hear me out - I don’t like my face being too matte as this can make it look quite dull in the winter, so I apply enough powder to set my make-up, then add my liquid blush and highlight on top.

This technique doesn’t work with most liquid blush formulas mind you, but the Sunset Blush Balm doesn’t look at all cakey or obvious on top of the product underneath. Instead, it gives a healthy tinted sheen over the parts of my face I want to glow the most. If a fully matte face doesn’t cut it for you, this adds a fabulous (yet subtle) glow to your finished look.

5. Vieve Skin Dew Liquid Highlighter

(Image credit: Vieve)

Reasons to buy + Skin-loving ingredients + Gives an unreal glow without emphasising texture Reasons to avoid - Stays tacky to the touch

As soon as I did a bit of a deep dive into the Skin Dew highlighter I knew why my acne-prone skin loved it so much. It’s infused with Dragon’s Blood extract, which my skin absolutely drinks up thanks to its anti-inflammatory benefits. The ingredient features heavily in my serum collection and it never fails to make my skin feel plump and hydrated.

The effect of this skin-loving ingredient combined with the delicious shimmer of the highlight is pure magic. It has a skin-blurring effect, so rather than exaggerating any texture (as highlighters usually do for me) it smooths it, leaving me with a beautiful glossy sheen.

6. Vieve Lip Dew

(Image credit: Vieve)

While we’re on the subject of shimmering formulas, I have to give a shout out to Vieve’s Lip Dew. The brand views each of its products as a ‘small luxury’, and that’s definitely true of this lip oil.

If you’re after a long-lasting, genuinely glossy lip oil with a great shade selection, this is the product for you. I’ve been rinsing the soft pink Rosa shade (as worn above) during the colder months, but the Original Lip Dew, scattered with subtle gold flecks, makes me crave the warmer months to come.

7. Vieve Power Ink Liner