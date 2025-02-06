As a beauty editor, these are the 8 best foundations that I recommend for everyday wear

With lives getting busier and time more precious than ever, I don't want to be spending hours on my everyday make-up. For special occasions and the odd weekday, sure, I'll play around with the Stila Glitter and Go Liquid Eyeshadow or test long-lasting lipsticks. But most of the time, I like to keep it lowkey and simple.

But that doesn't mean I don't want to wear any make-up. I am a beauty editor after all. That's where I turn to these eight everyday foundations. They're lightweight, help even out my skin tone, knock out any redness and, in general, make my skin appear healthier.

Being a beauty editor means that I've tested almost every foundation formula out there, so I know what works. Here are the everyday foundations that I rate the most, for every skin type.

Best everyday foundations

1. Sculpted By Aimee HydraTint

(Image credit: Sculpted by Aimee)

Sculpted By Aimee HydraTint Best for all skin types Today's Best Deals £23 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Ideal for many skin types Reasons to avoid - Might not be long-lasting enough for everyone

This is a newer one to me after trying the best Sculpted By Aimee products but it's stayed in my make-up bag ever since trying it. It's a brilliant tint if you like to look like you but better. It's not too radiant or dewy but isn't drying, making it great for both dry and oily skin. It evens out skin tone well while still letting elements like freckles peek through so definitely has the coverage of a tint.

2. Dr Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF50

(Image credit: Dr. Jart)

Dr Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF50 Best for neutralising redness Today's Best Deals £37 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Added bonus of SPF 50 Reasons to avoid - More shades are needed for an inclusive product line

This unexpectedly became a favourite product for me last year. I didn't think I'd love it as much as I do, but it's the perfect everyday foundation. It's creamy, moisturising and neutralises redness brilliantly. I have rosacea, so there are mornings when I need to reach for something that will calm the colour, as well as the inflammation and this does exactly that. It also has SPF 50, which isn't enough alone (you're unlikely to use enough to give enough protection), so make sure you use a separate sunscreen beforehand but it's great to have the additional SPF 50.

3. Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint Best for combination skin Today's Best Deals £49 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Lovely dewy finish + Works for sensitive skin Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a skin tint - Buy a shade lighter than you think, it oxidises a little

I'll admit that I wasn't sold on the Hourglass Skin Tint straight away but used it multiple times while testing it for my job, and it really grew on me. If you're looking for something incredibly natural-looking and lightweight that adds a radiance to the skin, this is brilliant. Despite being dewy in finish, it doesn't appear greasy meaning it's a great option for combination skin tones, too. It really does give that sheer, lit-from-within glow that a skin tint promises. It's definitely on the pricey side of a sheer formula, though.

4. Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser

(Image credit: Saie)

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturiser Best for a dewy finish Today's Best Deals £29 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Gorgeous, dewy finish Reasons to avoid - Won't have enough coverage for everyone

This formula is for those who like a tinted moisturiser with an incredibly dewy finish. If you have dry skin, this is a dream everyday foundation because it feels so hydrating on the skin. That's all thanks to soothing ingredients like aloe and hydrating ones like hyaluronic acid. I love how easy it is to apply; I just need my sunscreen underneath, as this feels so moisturising on the skin. It's ideal for the days when you want a little something to perk your skin up without going full-coverage. My only letdown with this product is the smell, but it does dissipate.

5. The Body Shop Fresh Nude Foundation

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Fresh Nude Foundation Best for shade range Today's Best Deals £22 at The Body Shop Reasons to buy + Creamy formula + Blurs imperfections well Reasons to avoid - Such a messy bottle, which isn't ideal for travelling

I feel like this foundation doesn't get enough praise. It's absolute perfection if you want light to medium-coverage that's buildable, knocks out redness, evens skin tone and lasts well throughout the day. It has a demi-matte finish, which means it never feels too greasy and is fairly long-lasting for a lightweight foundation. I often get comments about how 'well' I look when wearing this foundation, which gets a big thumbs up in my opinion. There are 40 shades to choose from and although I don't struggle with foundation shades, this is the closest match I've found with a high-street foundation.

6. Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF30

(Image credit: NARS)

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF30 Best for mature skin Today's Best Deals £38 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Evens skin tone while being super lightweight + Has lots of shades Reasons to avoid - Needs moisturiser and primer prep before use

Nars know how to make excellent complexion products, and this is no different. I love the Nars Radiant Longwear Foundation but find that I can't always be bothered to apply it (it needs skin prep and a make-up sponge for best application, I think). On the days when I still want a little pick-me-up for my skin but quickly, I turn to the Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser. This is a great option for mature skin types as it doesn't settle into fine lines and moisturises the skin throughout the day. It's likely not enough coverage for those with acne-prone skin though as you may still need a concealer to dab over blemishes if you're after more coverage. The added SPF 30 is a bonus, too.

7. Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint

(Image credit: Lisa Eldridge)

Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Enhancing Tint Best for a lit-from-within glow Today's Best Deals £37 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Unique formula that doesn't settle or dry the skin out Reasons to avoid - Can be difficult to squeeze out of the bottle

Lisa Eldridge doesn't make a bad make-up product and that's a fact. This skin tint is the best thing for faking eight hours of sleep I've got in my make-up bag. The formula is quite unique in that it looks dewy but not greasy and dries to an airbrush finish that doesn't dry out or settle into fine lines. It's also super easy to apply without needing to faff with brushes or sponges.

8. Pixi H2O Skintint

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Pixi H2O Skintint Best for dry skin Today's Best Deals £24 at Look Fantastic Reasons to buy + Great hybrid moisturiser and foundation Reasons to avoid - Might not be enough coverage for some

The clue is in the name, this is like a big drink of water for your skin. It feels instantly hydrating and doesn't dry the skin out throughout the day. It gives just a wash of colour so it's definitely on the lightweight side. It's like the perfect hybrid foundation and moisturiser. The great thing about this skin tint is that it also works for greasier skin types if you're up for dabbing a bit of power on your T-zone after application. Once set in place, it lasts longer than many other skin tints. However, it's obviously not going to be a super long-lasting foundation like many of your full-coverage formulas will be.