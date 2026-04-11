Ballet-Inspired Pastel Makeup Is the Soft-Focus Trend Defining This Season

Being nearly 42, it’s not common to like pastel pink as much as I do. Sure, I can dress chic and sophisticated in nude tones and moody brown and burgundy, but part of my soul is very Gen-Z and gravitates towards bows, pink and pretty pastels. So, you can imagine how thrilled I was when I studied the beauty looks from the SS26 runways last September. Pastel makeup is back, and this is one trend I’m fully on board with. This ballet-inspired movement is primarily about ‘ballet slipper pink’ tones, but also includes baby blue and lilac.

Before we get down to the best makeup products to get in on this trend, let me first explain what it is and how it became the look of the moment this spring 2026. If you think back to your childhood ballet classes, not all of you little ballerinas wore pink; some opted for pastel blue or lavender shades of leotards and cardigans. These are the three tones that make up this trend. Ballet-core fashion has been having a resurgence for a while, so it’s not surprising that it has made its appearance in makeup. There’s also been a social media trend of ‘romanticising the everyday’ for a couple of years now, so much so that it has become a whole aesthetic in itself.

There are a few ways you can incorporate the ballet-inspired pastel trend into your makeup look; as seen in the SS26 fashion shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. I always look here to identify trends, then wait for awards season to see which ones are really taking off on the red carpet.

Ballet slipper lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is an easy one for everyone to get on-board with, as it involves pale, pink-toned nudes giving a wash of delicate colour to your pout. Coach’s SS26 New York Fashion Week runway showed models walk with feminine pastel-toned lips by Pat McGrath. Similarly, makeup artist Lucy J Bridge created baby pink lip looks for the SS26 London Fashion Week Conner Ives show. Then jumping ahead to this spring, Elle Fanning showed how to wear it off-catwalk with her look for this year’s Academy Awards, created by makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe.

Ballet blush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soft pink and lilac blushed cheeks are the order of the day here. Over in Paris, ballet blush was seen at the Chloe SS26 show, where makeup artist Shane Kish created a custom blended Saie blush shade that left models with a delicate pink flush. Flash forward to awards season, and Kate Hudson walked the Oscars red carpet with soft pink cheeks created by makeup artist Tonya Brewer using Charlotte Tilbury. As did actress Mckenna Grace; whose whole look gave ballerina vibes. Makeup artist Allan Avendano and her stylist were in full ballet mode.

Ballet-inspired pastel eyeshadow

Ballet-inspired pastel eyeshadow A photo posted by on

When I say that pastel pink, blue and lilac eyeshadow was everywhere during the SS26 fashion weeks, I’m not exaggerating. Makeup artist Becky Moore had models don this look on the Rixo SS26 catwalk. As did Terry Barber for MAC at the SS26 Polite Policy London Fashion Week show, and Mandy Gakhal at British womenswear designer Naomi Heart’s SS26 London Fashion Week show. Over to awards season, and actress Chase Infiniti at the Academy Awards, and model Amelia Gray at the Golden Globes, wore lilac-washed eyelids.

Pastel eyeshadow can be a difficult look to get on board with in everyday life, as fully covered lids do make a statement. However, there are many more wearable ways to wear this eyeshadow trend, as shown by makeup artist Cat Parnell on a recent shoot – her small dab of baby blue on the outer corners of the eyelid is a lot more subtle. Makeup artist Diane Kendal also used pastel pink very subtly at the Isabel Marant SS26 Paris Fashion Week show, simply in the model’s waterlines.

Now for the products that will help you dabble in this ballet-inspired pastel makeup trend.

The best ballet pastel makeup to try now

1. Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil in Rosebud

Best pastel lip oil Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil in Rosebud £26 at Sephora UK The Summer Fridays’ lip oils have a dreamy formula that feels like silk and is ultra-glossy. Packed with lip nourishing plant oils, it moisturises, and plumps lips with deep hydration. They’re also Vegan and non-sticky too. Pros So nourishing for the lips

Works with all skin tones Cons An oil-formulation isn’t for everyone

2. Armani Beauty Prisma Gloss Lip Gloss in 05 Rosy Dream

Best pastel lip gloss Armani Beauty Prisma Gloss Lip Gloss in 05 Rosy Dream £28 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK These are one of my favourite lip gloss formulas on the planet. They’re non-sticky, very high-shine, and plumping; making the lips stand out in a juicy way. They also contain hydrating squalane, so there’s more than just a visual benefit. Pros Perfect the look of the lips

Non-sticky Cons You do need to re-apply quite regularly

3. Guerlain KissKiss Bee Glow Lip Oil in 209 Blooming Glow

Best nourishing pastel lip product Guerlain KissKiss Bee Glow Lip Oil in 209 Blooming Glow £35 at Sephora UK This lip oil gives lips a beautiful, slight hint of lilac colour. It’s full of bee and honey-derived ingredients to care for the lips, moisturise them, and protect the skin barrier. There’s moisturising honey; smoothing propolis, and hydrating and plumping royal jelly. Pros 92% naturally-derived ingredients

Packed with nourishing ingredients Cons Not much colour pay-off

4. Rhode Pocket Blush in Piggy

Best pastel cream blusher rhode Pocket Blush in Piggy £25 at rhode skin These melting cream blushes from Rhode are one of my favourite formulas as they’re so pigmented, and so easy to blend out (whether that’s with your finger, a brush, or a sponge). Piggy is the perfect baby pink, leaving you looking slightly flushed from a recent barre class. Pros Blends out beautifully

Has a healthy-looking satin finish Cons You do need to top up during the day

5. Gucci Beauty Glow Highlighter Powder in 02 Frosted Lilac

Best pastel highlighter Gucci Beauty Glow Highlighter Powder in 02 Frosted Lilac £43 at Sephora UK This silky soft powder formulation has a glowy finish that can be both a light wash highlighter and layered for more colour as a blush. It feels comfortable and hydrating on the skin, can be used in a multitude of ways on the face and body, and really lasts on the skin. Pros Easily buildable

Promises up to 15hr wear Cons The glowy finish will highlight any textural or acne skin issues

6. Valentino Eye2Cheek Dual-Use Blush and Shadow in 100R Stand Out In Nude

Best pastel powder blusher Valentino Eye2Cheek Dual-Use Blush and Shadow in 100R Stand Out In Nude £46 at Sephora UK These blushes have a flattering radiant pearl finish, and they glide onto the skin like silk. They are highly pigmented with buildable colour and feel moisturising on the skin. This fair rose shade is the perfect choice for any budding ballerinas. Pros Longwear formula

Highly pigmented Cons Not the best finish for oily skin

7. Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in Sakura

Best pastel eyeshadow for staying power Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in Sakura £26.40 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK This matte liquid eyeshadow can be applied once as a light wash, or in layers for a more solid block of colour. You get a good amount of time to manipulate it with a brush before it sets, and when it does, it’s waterproof and offers 24hr wear. Pros This formula will not budge

Easily buildable Cons Not the best finish on textured or crepe-y eyelids

8. Chanel Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette in 19 Denim Dream

Best pastel eyeshadow for subtle colour CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette in 19 Denim Dream £75 at Chanel, Inc. This eyeshadow palette from Chanel’s spring ’26 makeup collection contains both a pastel pink and pastel blue shade. They aren’t very pigmented, so they’re best for someone who just wants a subtle hint of pastel on their eyes. Also contains a darker denim blue shade to ramp things up at night. Pros Comes with cute denim Chanel pouch

You get both pastel blue and pink Cons Not a lot of colour pay-off from the light shades

Expensive option

9. Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in 865 Pink Lollipop

Best pastel eyeshadow for pink lovers Dior Beauty Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in 865 Pink Lollipop £62 at Harrods It’s a limited-edition palette, that contains four pink and lilac-toned shades, plus a metallic-finish white with a pink shift. It’s so feminine, and perfect for spring and all ballet-inspired looks. The shades are decently pigmented, creamy and long wearing. Pros Comes with a little brush

They blend beautifully Cons Only contains pink shades

10. Lisa Eldridge Betty Eyeshadow Palette

Best value pastel eyeshadow palette Lisa Eldridge Beauty Betty Eyeshadow Palette £50 at Liberty UK This is the best value pastel eyeshadow palette in the list, as not only does it contain pastel pink and lilac, but it also has a selection warm, brown-toned shades, as well as a silver-grey; taking you beyond your pastel era. The shades are all extremely pigmented and feel so creamy. Pros Created by a makeup artist

Has a multitude of shades Cons There aren’t any

11. NARS Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick in Wired