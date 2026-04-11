Ballet-Inspired Pastel Makeup Is the Soft-Focus Trend Defining This Season

A more romantic approach to spring makeup

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Ballet-Inspired Pastel Makeup
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being nearly 42, it’s not common to like pastel pink as much as I do. Sure, I can dress chic and sophisticated in nude tones and moody brown and burgundy, but part of my soul is very Gen-Z and gravitates towards bows, pink and pretty pastels. So, you can imagine how thrilled I was when I studied the beauty looks from the SS26 runways last September. Pastel makeup is back, and this is one trend I’m fully on board with. This ballet-inspired movement is primarily about ‘ballet slipper pink’ tones, but also includes baby blue and lilac.

Before we get down to the best makeup products to get in on this trend, let me first explain what it is and how it became the look of the moment this spring 2026. If you think back to your childhood ballet classes, not all of you little ballerinas wore pink; some opted for pastel blue or lavender shades of leotards and cardigans. These are the three tones that make up this trend. Ballet-core fashion has been having a resurgence for a while, so it’s not surprising that it has made its appearance in makeup. There’s also been a social media trend of ‘romanticising the everyday’ for a couple of years now, so much so that it has become a whole aesthetic in itself.

ballet pastel makeup products

(Image credit: @alifewithfrills)

There are a few ways you can incorporate the ballet-inspired pastel trend into your makeup look; as seen in the SS26 fashion shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. I always look here to identify trends, then wait for awards season to see which ones are really taking off on the red carpet.

Ballet slipper lips

Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is an easy one for everyone to get on-board with, as it involves pale, pink-toned nudes giving a wash of delicate colour to your pout. Coach’s SS26 New York Fashion Week runway showed models walk with feminine pastel-toned lips by Pat McGrath. Similarly, makeup artist Lucy J Bridge created baby pink lip looks for the SS26 London Fashion Week Conner Ives show. Then jumping ahead to this spring, Elle Fanning showed how to wear it off-catwalk with her look for this year’s Academy Awards, created by makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe.

Ballet blush

McKenna Grace at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Penske Media via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soft pink and lilac blushed cheeks are the order of the day here. Over in Paris, ballet blush was seen at the Chloe SS26 show, where makeup artist Shane Kish created a custom blended Saie blush shade that left models with a delicate pink flush. Flash forward to awards season, and Kate Hudson walked the Oscars red carpet with soft pink cheeks created by makeup artist Tonya Brewer using Charlotte Tilbury. As did actress Mckenna Grace; whose whole look gave ballerina vibes. Makeup artist Allan Avendano and her stylist were in full ballet mode.

Ballet-inspired pastel eyeshadow

When I say that pastel pink, blue and lilac eyeshadow was everywhere during the SS26 fashion weeks, I’m not exaggerating. Makeup artist Becky Moore had models don this look on the Rixo SS26 catwalk. As did Terry Barber for MAC at the SS26 Polite Policy London Fashion Week show, and Mandy Gakhal at British womenswear designer Naomi Heart’s SS26 London Fashion Week show. Over to awards season, and actress Chase Infiniti at the Academy Awards, and model Amelia Gray at the Golden Globes, wore lilac-washed eyelids.

Pastel eyeshadow can be a difficult look to get on board with in everyday life, as fully covered lids do make a statement. However, there are many more wearable ways to wear this eyeshadow trend, as shown by makeup artist Cat Parnell on a recent shoot – her small dab of baby blue on the outer corners of the eyelid is a lot more subtle. Makeup artist Diane Kendal also used pastel pink very subtly at the Isabel Marant SS26 Paris Fashion Week show, simply in the model’s waterlines.

ballet pastel makeup products

(Image credit: @alifewithfrills)

Now for the products that will help you dabble in this ballet-inspired pastel makeup trend.

The best ballet pastel makeup to try now

1. Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil in Rosebud

2. Armani Beauty Prisma Gloss Lip Gloss in 05 Rosy Dream

3. Guerlain KissKiss Bee Glow Lip Oil in 209 Blooming Glow

4. Rhode Pocket Blush in Piggy

5. Gucci Beauty Glow Highlighter Powder in 02 Frosted Lilac

6. Valentino Eye2Cheek Dual-Use Blush and Shadow in 100R Stand Out In Nude

7. Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in Sakura

8. Chanel Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette in 19 Denim Dream

9. Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in 865 Pink Lollipop

10. Lisa Eldridge Betty Eyeshadow Palette

11. NARS Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick in Wired

Laura Pearson
Laura Pearson
Freelancer beauty editor

Laura is a Freelance Beauty Editor and has been writing about beauty for over 20 years. She has written for many of the UK's top publications and has really honed her knowledge when it comes to the best products and treatments.