Ballet-Inspired Pastel Makeup Is the Soft-Focus Trend Defining This Season
A more romantic approach to spring makeup
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Being nearly 42, it’s not common to like pastel pink as much as I do. Sure, I can dress chic and sophisticated in nude tones and moody brown and burgundy, but part of my soul is very Gen-Z and gravitates towards bows, pink and pretty pastels. So, you can imagine how thrilled I was when I studied the beauty looks from the SS26 runways last September. Pastel makeup is back, and this is one trend I’m fully on board with. This ballet-inspired movement is primarily about ‘ballet slipper pink’ tones, but also includes baby blue and lilac.
Before we get down to the best makeup products to get in on this trend, let me first explain what it is and how it became the look of the moment this spring 2026. If you think back to your childhood ballet classes, not all of you little ballerinas wore pink; some opted for pastel blue or lavender shades of leotards and cardigans. These are the three tones that make up this trend. Ballet-core fashion has been having a resurgence for a while, so it’s not surprising that it has made its appearance in makeup. There’s also been a social media trend of ‘romanticising the everyday’ for a couple of years now, so much so that it has become a whole aesthetic in itself.
There are a few ways you can incorporate the ballet-inspired pastel trend into your makeup look; as seen in the SS26 fashion shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. I always look here to identify trends, then wait for awards season to see which ones are really taking off on the red carpet.
Ballet slipper lips
This is an easy one for everyone to get on-board with, as it involves pale, pink-toned nudes giving a wash of delicate colour to your pout. Coach’s SS26 New York Fashion Week runway showed models walk with feminine pastel-toned lips by Pat McGrath. Similarly, makeup artist Lucy J Bridge created baby pink lip looks for the SS26 London Fashion Week Conner Ives show. Then jumping ahead to this spring, Elle Fanning showed how to wear it off-catwalk with her look for this year’s Academy Awards, created by makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe.
Ballet blush
Soft pink and lilac blushed cheeks are the order of the day here. Over in Paris, ballet blush was seen at the Chloe SS26 show, where makeup artist Shane Kish created a custom blended Saie blush shade that left models with a delicate pink flush. Flash forward to awards season, and Kate Hudson walked the Oscars red carpet with soft pink cheeks created by makeup artist Tonya Brewer using Charlotte Tilbury. As did actress Mckenna Grace; whose whole look gave ballerina vibes. Makeup artist Allan Avendano and her stylist were in full ballet mode.
Ballet-inspired pastel eyeshadow
Ballet-inspired pastel eyeshadow
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When I say that pastel pink, blue and lilac eyeshadow was everywhere during the SS26 fashion weeks, I’m not exaggerating. Makeup artist Becky Moore had models don this look on the Rixo SS26 catwalk. As did Terry Barber for MAC at the SS26 Polite Policy London Fashion Week show, and Mandy Gakhal at British womenswear designer Naomi Heart’s SS26 London Fashion Week show. Over to awards season, and actress Chase Infiniti at the Academy Awards, and model Amelia Gray at the Golden Globes, wore lilac-washed eyelids.
Pastel eyeshadow can be a difficult look to get on board with in everyday life, as fully covered lids do make a statement. However, there are many more wearable ways to wear this eyeshadow trend, as shown by makeup artist Cat Parnell on a recent shoot – her small dab of baby blue on the outer corners of the eyelid is a lot more subtle. Makeup artist Diane Kendal also used pastel pink very subtly at the Isabel Marant SS26 Paris Fashion Week show, simply in the model’s waterlines.
Now for the products that will help you dabble in this ballet-inspired pastel makeup trend.
The best ballet pastel makeup to try now
1. Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil in Rosebud
Best pastel lip oil
The Summer Fridays’ lip oils have a dreamy formula that feels like silk and is ultra-glossy. Packed with lip nourishing plant oils, it moisturises, and plumps lips with deep hydration. They’re also Vegan and non-sticky too.
Pros
- So nourishing for the lips
- Works with all skin tones
Cons
- An oil-formulation isn’t for everyone
2. Armani Beauty Prisma Gloss Lip Gloss in 05 Rosy Dream
Best pastel lip gloss
These are one of my favourite lip gloss formulas on the planet. They’re non-sticky, very high-shine, and plumping; making the lips stand out in a juicy way. They also contain hydrating squalane, so there’s more than just a visual benefit.
Pros
- Perfect the look of the lips
- Non-sticky
Cons
- You do need to re-apply quite regularly
3. Guerlain KissKiss Bee Glow Lip Oil in 209 Blooming Glow
Best nourishing pastel lip product
This lip oil gives lips a beautiful, slight hint of lilac colour. It’s full of bee and honey-derived ingredients to care for the lips, moisturise them, and protect the skin barrier. There’s moisturising honey; smoothing propolis, and hydrating and plumping royal jelly.
Pros
- 92% naturally-derived ingredients
- Packed with nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Not much colour pay-off
4. Rhode Pocket Blush in Piggy
Best pastel cream blusher
These melting cream blushes from Rhode are one of my favourite formulas as they’re so pigmented, and so easy to blend out (whether that’s with your finger, a brush, or a sponge). Piggy is the perfect baby pink, leaving you looking slightly flushed from a recent barre class.
Pros
- Blends out beautifully
- Has a healthy-looking satin finish
Cons
- You do need to top up during the day
5. Gucci Beauty Glow Highlighter Powder in 02 Frosted Lilac
Best pastel highlighter
This silky soft powder formulation has a glowy finish that can be both a light wash highlighter and layered for more colour as a blush. It feels comfortable and hydrating on the skin, can be used in a multitude of ways on the face and body, and really lasts on the skin.
Pros
- Easily buildable
- Promises up to 15hr wear
Cons
- The glowy finish will highlight any textural or acne skin issues
6. Valentino Eye2Cheek Dual-Use Blush and Shadow in 100R Stand Out In Nude
Best pastel powder blusher
These blushes have a flattering radiant pearl finish, and they glide onto the skin like silk. They are highly pigmented with buildable colour and feel moisturising on the skin. This fair rose shade is the perfect choice for any budding ballerinas.
Pros
- Longwear formula
- Highly pigmented
Cons
- Not the best finish for oily skin
7. Armani Beauty Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow in Sakura
Best pastel eyeshadow for staying power
This matte liquid eyeshadow can be applied once as a light wash, or in layers for a more solid block of colour. You get a good amount of time to manipulate it with a brush before it sets, and when it does, it’s waterproof and offers 24hr wear.
Pros
- This formula will not budge
- Easily buildable
Cons
- Not the best finish on textured or crepe-y eyelids
8. Chanel Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette in 19 Denim Dream
Best pastel eyeshadow for subtle colour
This eyeshadow palette from Chanel’s spring ’26 makeup collection contains both a pastel pink and pastel blue shade. They aren’t very pigmented, so they’re best for someone who just wants a subtle hint of pastel on their eyes. Also contains a darker denim blue shade to ramp things up at night.
Pros
- Comes with cute denim Chanel pouch
- You get both pastel blue and pink
Cons
- Not a lot of colour pay-off from the light shades
- Expensive option
9. Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in 865 Pink Lollipop
Best pastel eyeshadow for pink lovers
It’s a limited-edition palette, that contains four pink and lilac-toned shades, plus a metallic-finish white with a pink shift. It’s so feminine, and perfect for spring and all ballet-inspired looks. The shades are decently pigmented, creamy and long wearing.
Pros
- Comes with a little brush
- They blend beautifully
Cons
- Only contains pink shades
10. Lisa Eldridge Betty Eyeshadow Palette
Best value pastel eyeshadow palette
This is the best value pastel eyeshadow palette in the list, as not only does it contain pastel pink and lilac, but it also has a selection warm, brown-toned shades, as well as a silver-grey; taking you beyond your pastel era. The shades are all extremely pigmented and feel so creamy.
Pros
- Created by a makeup artist
- Has a multitude of shades
Cons
- There aren’t any
11. NARS Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick in Wired
Best pastel cream eyeshadow
This delicate lilac cream eyeshadow stick gives a beautiful wash of sheer colour across the lids or can be used along the lash line and waterline too. Once this sets, it’s not going to move all day.
Pros
- It’s very wearable
- Fool-proof to apply
Cons
- Might be too subtle for some
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Laura is a Freelance Beauty Editor and has been writing about beauty for over 20 years. She has written for many of the UK's top publications and has really honed her knowledge when it comes to the best products and treatments.