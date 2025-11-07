As a lifelong blush obsessive, I’ve tried just about every formula and finish out there in the hope of finding the very best blusher. So, when it comes to finding the best shades for dark skin tones, I know my stuff. It wasn’t always this way, though. For years, blush was an afterthought in the make-up bags of dark-skinned beauty lovers, thanks to limited shade ranges and tricky undertones.

Thankfully, that era is over. With brands big and small finally expanding their blush offerings—and make-up artists like Esther Edeme (a proud blush fanatic) showcasing vibrant, high-pigment looks on icons like Naomi Campbell and SZA—it’s clear that the old myths about blush “not working” on dark skin no longer hold up.

(Image credit: Future)

In 2025, alongside the banishing of painfully orange-like undertone foundations and one-shade-fits-all nudes, this new age of blushers has opened up room for fresh takes on make-up looks for dark skin tones.

From creamy, super-blendable colour wands to more traditional compact powders, blush is now just as important as my bronzer and highlighter in the pursuit of dewy, fresh-looking skin.

From soft rose to vibrant coral, there are some true gems on the market that deliver a flawless flush for every melanin-rich complexion. Read on to discover your perfect match.

Best blushers for dark skin tones: At a glance

The best blushers for dark skin tone

1. VIOLETTE_FR Bisou Blush in Marnie

Best red blusher VIOLETTE_FR Bisou Blush in Marnie £37 at Liberty This vibrant red blush with soft blue undertones, offers just the right amount of pigment whilst still looking natural. Its unique, creamy formula and innovative marbled pigments blend to give skin a sheer, balmy hue effect that mimics true, healthy radiance

2. Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed Matte Color in It Girl

Best for oily skin Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed Matte Color in It Girl £29.50 at Sephora This balm-to-powder formula has become a cult favourite for its ability to absorb oil, blur texture, and provide buildable coverage without a heavy feel. If you have oily skin and find that other blushers fade quickly and don't stand out enough, this is truly game-changing.

3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Blush in Berry Rose Trio

Best all-rounder Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Blush Trio in Berry Rose Trio £37 at Sephora When it comes to wearing blush on dark skin tones, it can feel daunting to dip into bright pinks and reds. However, I often recommend this vibrant trio pot as an entry point for anyone looking to try out new shades. It will dispel any hesitancy you have. The cream blush is specifically designed to flatter medium-to-deep complexions and is a well used product in my own make-up bag. Its unique gel-like texture allows for a seamless blend, offering a natural, yet matte finish.

4. Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm in Soft Strawberry

Best for longwear Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm in Soft Strawberry £27 at Space NK This skincare make-up hybrid gives the most stunning sheer, but buildable, dewy flush of colour for everyday wear. It has a creamy, buttery texture that melts seamlessly into the skin. For the best application, I recommend popping some onto the back of your hand and working it into your brush before sweeping it over cheeks. Don't let the light and oh-so-forgiving formula fool you, this blush packs a punch and lasts all day when set with powder.

5. Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush in Burst

The best matte blusher Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush in Burst £26 at Sephora Forget everything you know about Glossier Cloud Paint; this is a totally different thing. Where the original tubes dispensed a dewy liquid blush, this unique gel-like powder is for the matte lovers. It's impressively long-lasting and one of my favourite launches of the year. This bright shade of poppy looks so lovely on the apples of your cheeks.

6. Morphe Hot Shot Blush Drops In Fireball

Best for dry skin Morphe Hot Shot Blush Drops in Fireball £14 at Sephora Morphe is well known for its forward-thinking formulations, and this is one of the most innovative blushers on the market right now. The water-like formula is heaven for those with dry skin and leaves behind a healthy, natural-looking wash of colour. It can be worn semi-sheer or built up for something a little more noticeable. It's heavily pigmented, so a little goes a long way, so go carefully at first.

7. Yves Saint Laurent Make Me Blush Powder in 15 Chilli Crush

Best powder blusher Yves Saint Laurent Make Me Blush Powder Blush £43 at Sephora This is a high-performance powder blush that provides rich, buildable colour. I use it in two ways, either on the top of my cheekbones, towards my ears, to give myself a lifted look or as the final step in my blush routine, to set everything in place. It has a pore-blurring, soft-matte finish, which is great for everyday wear and at night.

8. Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Blush in Cherry Blaze

Best blusher for sculpting Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Blush in Cherry Blaze £68 at Cult Beauty Add dimension to your cheeks with this semi-matte blusher duo. I like to use the lighter shade as a highlighter for a natural sculpted look. It's buildable and gives such a nice vibrant flush without ever appearing chalky.

9. Tata Harper Crème Blush in Flirty

Best for a dewy finish Tata Harper Crème Blush in Flirty £33.33 at Cult Beauty Infused with antioxidant-rich plant oils, like rosehip and green tea seed, to hydrate, protect, and smooth the skin, this blush is the perfect option for skincare lovers interested in colour without the compromise. This deep burgundy-hued blush is a summer favourite thanks to its lightweight texture.

10. Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Blush Stick in Berry Glow

Best blusher stick Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Blush Stick in Berry Glow £30 at Cult Beauty Known for her "second-skin" like formulations, Charlotte Tilbury's Unreal Blush Stick, which delivers a beautiful dewy finish, is no different. Its hydrating base and rich colour payoff provide the right amount of 80s supermodel glam without being gauche. Add this seamless blush to your night out glam routine and thank me later.

11. Saie Supersuede Radiant Blush Powder in Amore

Best pink blusher Saie Supersuede Radiant Blush Powder in Amore £24 at Cult Beauty Saie Beauty's liquid blush might be a cult favourite, but its equally pigmented powder blush is, in my opinion, the overlooked hero. Its buttery, velvety texture never appears cakey, no matter how much you apply. If you've found powders too dry in the past, I recommend you give this a try, as it's made up of hydrating ingredients, like squalane and hyaluronic acid. Pros Buildable radiant finish Cons Product fall out can make for messy application

12. Westman Atelier The Powder Duos in Fizz and Jam

Best for setting cream blush Westman Atelier The Powder Duos in Fizz and Jam £69 at Cult Beauty I am such a huge fan of the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush stick in Bichette, which is a beautiful red berry shade that works just as well in summer as it does in the cooler months. However, it's this duo of powder blushers that needs a special mention. The soft-matte finish works beautifully on top of a cream blusher to set the colour. The skincare-infused formula allows for a natural yet pigmented finish. Of course, each shade can be worn alone for a more muted approach or combined when you want to dial up the colour.

13. Estée Lauder The Sculpting Blush in Eccentric Amber

Best for on-the-go application Estée Lauder The Sculpting Blush in Eccentric Amber £42 at Boots If you're looking for a warm, illuminating glow along with your flush of colour, then this blush is your next buy. The ultra-silky, soft-focus formula is designed to deliver a rich colour blend that doesn't appear ashy or settle into fine lines. Although it boasts a 12-hour wear time, for darker skin tones top ups are required. When it comes in such smart packaging with an accompanying brush, it's really no chore. Pros Good on mature skin Cons Needs to be layered for best results