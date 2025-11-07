From Pops Of Fuchsia To Washes Of Deep Plum, These Are The 13 Best Blushers For Dark Skin Tones

A blusher for any occasion

Adot Gak on the streets of Paris wearing blusher
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Ata-owaji Victor's avatar
By
published
in Features

As a lifelong blush obsessive, I’ve tried just about every formula and finish out there in the hope of finding the very best blusher. So, when it comes to finding the best shades for dark skin tones, I know my stuff. It wasn’t always this way, though. For years, blush was an afterthought in the make-up bags of dark-skinned beauty lovers, thanks to limited shade ranges and tricky undertones.

Thankfully, that era is over. With brands big and small finally expanding their blush offerings—and make-up artists like Esther Edeme (a proud blush fanatic) showcasing vibrant, high-pigment looks on icons like Naomi Campbell and SZA—it’s clear that the old myths about blush “not working” on dark skin no longer hold up.

Ata-Owaji Victor holding some of the best blushers for dark skin tones

(Image credit: Future)

In 2025, alongside the banishing of painfully orange-like undertone foundations and one-shade-fits-all nudes, this new age of blushers has opened up room for fresh takes on make-up looks for dark skin tones.

From creamy, super-blendable colour wands to more traditional compact powders, blush is now just as important as my bronzer and highlighter in the pursuit of dewy, fresh-looking skin.

From soft rose to vibrant coral, there are some true gems on the market that deliver a flawless flush for every melanin-rich complexion. Read on to discover your perfect match.

Best blushers for dark skin tones: At a glance

  • Best for oily skin: Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder | £30 at Sephora
  • Best for longwear: Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm in Soft Strawberry | £27 at Space NK
  • Best for a dewy finish: Tata Harper Crème Blush in Flirty | £23 at Space NK
  • Best all-rounder: Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Blush Trio in Berry Rose Trio | £37 at Sephora
  • Best for setting cream blush: Westman Atelier The Powder Duo in Fizz and Jam | £69 at Cult Beauty

The best blushers for dark skin tone

1. VIOLETTE_FR Bisou Blush in Marnie

2. Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed Matte Color in It Girl

3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Blush in Berry Rose Trio

4. Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm in Soft Strawberry

5. Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush in Burst

6. Morphe Hot Shot Blush Drops In Fireball

7. Yves Saint Laurent Make Me Blush Powder in 15 Chilli Crush

8. Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Blush in Cherry Blaze

9. Tata Harper Crème Blush in Flirty

10. Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Blush Stick in Berry Glow

11. Saie Supersuede Radiant Blush Powder in Amore

12. Westman Atelier The Powder Duos in Fizz and Jam

13. Estée Lauder The Sculpting Blush in Eccentric Amber

Ata-owaji Victor
Ata-owaji Victor
Beauty contributor

Ata-Owaji Victor is a lifestyle and beauty writer and editor whose work has appeared across titles like Refinery29, Elle UK and British Vogue. She has a keen eye for all things Afro haircare (which she frequently samples on her 4C coils), beauty tech and innovation. 