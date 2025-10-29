I Swear by Low Effort Makeup, and This 90s-Inspired Blush Stick Delivers the Perfect Full Face in Minutes

I've said it before and I'll say it again: blush is the most crucial component of any makeup look. However, there's nothing worse than formulas that require excessive blending, make the skin unnaturally matte, or appear more clown-like than naturally flushed. My product of choice for never encountering any of the above? NARS' The Multiple Blush Stick.

As someone who wears cheek colour every single day (and has worked in the beauty industry for several years), I consider myself to be pretty well placed to judge exactly what makes for the best blusher. I'm convinced those who are proudly anti-blush are people who just haven't found the right shade or product for them—narrow down your signature colour and finish that complements your complexion and you'll never look back.

Although I have my own favourites that suit my particular skin type, my love for The Multiple Blush Stick is its universality. It's a product that I can confidently recommend to any friend, knowing that the application process, finish, and shades on offer will work for anyone. Not only that, but it can be used on the cheeks, lips, and even eyes for an effortless full face, or as part of a blush stacking routine for extra bite.

NARS The Multiple Blush Stick £33 at Boots

Although this is a newer launch from NARS, The Multiple Blush Stick's history actually goes back almost three decades. In 1996, brand founder François Nars was tasked with creating a defining makeup look for a magazine photoshoot—and he completed it within minutes. Using a single lipstick for the model's eyes, lips, and cheeks, the idea for the multi-purpose stick was born. Now, the blush stick has been reimagined in a brand new formula.

My mum always used to use her lipstick as cheek colour, but I've found regular lipstick formulas to be far too thick and clumpy to work for my complexion. However, as a lover of lazy makeup and getting a full face done as quickly as possible in the morning, my hunt for an alternative had been ongoing until this discovery.

The beauty of The Multiple Blush Stick is its weightless, cream-to-powder texture that blends out with just your fingers—I've never used a brush to apply mine—with a soft finish that visibly blurs and perfects.

Swatches of Orgasm Crave and Dolce Vita (L) and Amelia wearing Orgasm Crave on her cheeks and Dolce Vita on her lips. (Image credit: Future)

With an impressive 12 shades on offer, spanning from the iconic Orgasm pink to deep, rich berry hues, there's a colour for every complexion—my personal favourites are the peachy Orgasm Crave and rich, browner-hued Dolce Vita. One of my biggest beauty fears is streaky blush that looks unnatural, but there is absolutely zero danger of that with any of the colours NARS has launched.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Never before have I had a formula that is as light as a powder, easy to blend as a cream, and pigmented enough to double as a lipstick and eyeshadow colour when needed. I'm only wearing SPF, mascara, and the Blush Stick in the picture above, and I really don't feel like I need anything else to complete my face. Low-maintenance makeup at its finest.