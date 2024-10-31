We don't buy into autumnal stereotypes, except when it comes to beauty - these are the 8 must-have products of the month

There are a few autumnal cliches that I try to avoid: pumpkin spiced lattes, Gilmore Girls and oversized scarves. However, when it comes to beauty I'm all in. I want the nourishing skincare, the enveloping scents, and the deeper shades of make-up.

And it turns out that Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor, feels exactly the same. We are like moths to an autumnal flame when it comes to choosing our beauty products around this time of year. So we sat down and looked at everything we had been sent in October and it was very clear to us that as we head into the colder months, these really are the only eight products you need by your side.

1. Nobody's Child Gaia Reed Diffuser

(Image credit: Nobody's Child)

Nobody's Child Gaia Reed Diffuser Best new home fragrance Today's Best Deals £24 at Nobody's Child

"When it comes to my personal fragrance, I'm not a gourmand person at all. But as soon as I smelt the rich and welcoming scent of Nobody's Child Gaia I knew that I needed it in my life. This has a sweet fruitiness to it thanks to the apple, coconut and raspberry, but there's a woodiness too which means that it never ever smells sickly. Whilst I still don't think I could ever spritz it about my person, I have already gone through two candles at home and my reed diffuser is still going strong. My house has never smelt more like a home." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Hermès Trait D'Hermès Eye & Lip Pencils

(Image credit: Hermès)

Hermès Trait D'Hermès Eye Pencil in Raisin Best new make-up pencils Today's Best Deals £43 at Cult Beauty

"I make it no secret that I hate applying my make-up—I'm a real lazy girl and don't find any enjoyment in such endeavours. The only thing I find that makes things more bearable is indulging in luxury make-up products that really work. So, it's needless to say I was overjoyed to hear that Hermès was releasing a collection of 40 new eye and lip pencils this month. The lip pencils (which are available in 16 shades) allow for super-precise application and make the already long-lasting wear of my favourite Hermès lipsticks even more brilliant. My personal favourite, however, is the eye pencil in shade Raisin—I simply smudge the warm brown hue into my lash line for an everyday eye look that tricks people into thinking I have spent longer on my face than I actually have—it has by far been my most used make-up product of the month." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

3. SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Multi-Glycan

(Image credit: Skinceuticals)

SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Multi-Glycan Best new face serum Today's Best Deals £120 at Face The Future

"Dehydration is one of my biggest skincare bugbears. There are times when I think I've got a handle on it and my skin is looking perky and glowy, but then there are those moments when I catch my reflection in the mirror and the tell-tale signs are back. I'm talking creases in my forehead and pronounced lines around my mouth. This time of year is prime for this. This Skinceuticals serum is the remedy. The formula, which reads like a whos who in the super hydrating world, is clever, really clever. I've been using it for about three weeks - day and night - and already those creases and lines are less visible and the perkiness, the glow and the bounce are back." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rêverie

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Reverie Eau de Parfum Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Vanilla, cedarwood, tonka bean Today's Best Deals £170 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

"I am not usually a fan of sweet, vanilla perfumes, but this new launch, that adds to the collection of existing Victoria Beckham Beauty fragrances, is exceptional. It has an autumnal warmth of soothing, comforting vanilla, but a sort that isn't sweet or sickly. Instead, it coddles you up with a skin-like, spicy bitterness that makes it unbelievably wearable. I have had countless people smell this one and am yet to find a soul who doesn't adore it. It's an absolute winner." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

5. Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Body Cream

(Image credit: Dr. Jart+)

Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Body Lotion Best new body lotion Today's Best Deals £22 at Cult Beauty

"I feel like those of us who are loyal Ceramidin fans have been waiting very patiently for this body lotion. And boy was it worth the wait. I genuinely believe that this will be the best £22 you spend this season. It goes on like a lotion, but when you start rubbing it into your skin it gets richer, more like a thicker cream but it absorbs surprising quickly. Once it's on, it feels like velvet. It's honestly such a pleasure to use. The tube is big too, so it will last you a good while. It's unscented, which won't suit everyone, but I don' t mind that. To me this is exactly what a body lotion should be." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. Oskia Midnight Elixir Serum

(Image credit: Oskia)

Oskia Midnight Elixir EGF Regenerative & Multi-Peptide Night Serum Best new night serum Today's Best Deals £165 at Space NK

"I know that this serum is grotesquely expensive, but trust me when I say that means it must really deserve its spot on this list. I gravitate towards skincare that feels special and spa-like to apply, and that is something Oskia does masterfully. However, I also really struggle with my skin (hormone-related cystic acne, hyperpigmentation, scarring and fine lines plague my face), so need my skincare products to really work their hardest. This overnight serum has become my new skincare best friend. With a whole concoction of high-tech skincare ingredients (and proven ones at that), it means that, despite my chin being covered in hormonal breakouts, my overall complexion is looking impeccably healthy—glowing, full of life, plump and happy. I adore it." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

7. Refy Plum Lip Collection

(Image credit: Refy)

Refy Plum Lip Collection Best new lip duo Today's Best Deals £28 at Refy

"Each year, around this time, Refy launches a duo lip kit that's perfect for A/W. Last year it was all about ruby red, 2024 is the year of the plum. The kit comes with one of its new Blur Liners, which plumps the lips making them look fuller, and its bestselling Tinted Lip Gloss - a non-sticky pigmented high shine glaze. The raisin shade is glorious. I will admit it's not my normal colour, but with a simple slick of mascara it has become my new go-to look." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Tatcha The Indigo Cleansing Balm

(Image credit: Tatcha)

Tatcha The Indigo Cleansing Balm Best new cleanser Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at Space NK UK

"My aforementioned acne means I will never rely solely on a micellar water to remove my make-up (any lingering bacteria is always going to result in a breakout for me). Plus, I also want my skincare routine to spark relaxing joy—so cleansing balms are my go-tos. This new one from one of my favourite skincare brands, Tatcha, breaks down the day's dirt in a matter of seconds and leaves my skin almost unbelievably soft. I never want to be without it. My only complaint? The pot is too small—I want more, more, more." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor