Milk Makeup is perhaps a little more under-the-radar than other well-known makeup brands, but it has a real quiet confidence – and for good reason. It's a beauty ed fave, and I've rarely used anything from the line I've not liked. Milk is a great all-rounder; its base products are solid, the blushers and bronzers are all great, and the brow and lash options are all highly rated.

Milk started to get a little more attention globally when it launched its Cooling Water Jelly Tints (which I'm wearing above on my cheeks and lips). The playful, innovative lip and cheek stains quickly went viral on TikTok, and sold out everywhere shortly after. But these certainly aren't the only must-have from the brand; in fact, I've selected seven of my absolute favourites I'd recommend anyone to try.

Want to discover the world of Milk Makeup? Keep reading.

1. Milk Makeup KUSH Fiber Brow Gel

It's hard to find a good brow product that does it all, but Milk's options are elite in so many ways. The Kush gel comes in clear and tinted shades, and works tirelessly to not only shape and define brows, but fill in sparse areas and tint the hairs. The tiny spoolie brush is SUPER handy, especially for the front of brows that I find a nightmare to coat with bigger wands. And this comes in seven shades to cover all brow shades and skin tones, meaning it's a great buy for everybody.

2. Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint

The icon that launched a thousand TikToks, the Cooling Water Jelly Tint is up there as one of the better-known Milk products. It is most beloved for its unique jelly texture, which is both cool to look at and refreshing to the skin. These tints are pigmented, lasting all day long, and drying down quickly (so apply sparsely, and blend in with haste). The brand is actually launching two new hues for A/W24, both of which are slightly more subtle and less intense, meaning the blush-shy among us can still join in. There's a pretty pink and understated peach, both of which look just as lovely on the lips as the cheeks. Keep an eye out for those in October.

3. Milk Makeup Kush High Roll Mascara

Milk Makeup Kush High Roll Mascara

A few weeks ago, I was really struggling to find a mascara that worked on my lashes after the results of a lash lift had died down. Enter: the Kush High Roll Mascara, which totally saved the day. It's lengthening and adds volume, but isn't too thick or clumpy, which is what I was experiencing with a bunch of other options I was trying. I also love the brush, which aids in lash separation for pretty, fluttery results.

4. Milk Makeup Sculpt Stick

Call me lazy, but a contouring stick is SO much easier to use than a creamy formula in a pot. It's totally mess-free and quick to swipe on, and Milk's Sculpt Stick is one of the best. This helps to define and shape the face when used under the cheekbones, and it comes in four shades to suit all skin tones. You can't beat it.

5. Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eye Primer

It may not be the sexiest purchase to make, but eyeshadow primer can be a game changer for your overall look. I really like Milk's as I feel that it has a noticeable grip, which is aided by its super smooth texture that dries down quickly. It's easy to apply with a doe-foot applicator, and works with any eyeshadow colour as it goes on clear.

6. Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss

Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss

If there's one lip product I can't get enough of, it's an oil. Not only is a lip oil moisturising and hydrating, but it has an ultra-gloss finish without the stickiness. Milk's are absolutely gorgeous, with cream and shimmer options available. They're silky smooth, never sticky or gloopy, and last forever. The brand is releasing shade extensions soon, including several new shimmer options that have me in a total fix (I am going through a glitter lip renaissance currently), so keep your eyes peeled for those.

7. Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tine + Brighten

Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tine + Brighten

Not enough people know about this products. It's one of the best under eye brighteners I've ever used - it's super effective. Its goal is to minimise under-eye dark circles to brighten and conceal, and it meets this criteria and more. The applicator (a round ball) is innovative, making it easy to apply on rushed mornings, and a little goes a long way. I reckon if you stored it in your fridge that ball would cool nicely and help reduce puffiness in the morning too.