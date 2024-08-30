Oily lids? These are 8 beauty editor-approved eyeshadow primers that will keep your eye look in tip top condition for longer
Stop the slip
Eyeshadow primer is one of those products we often forget about, but it's one that can really make a difference to the overall result of our make-up. It may not be the most 'sexy' buy, but if you want a flawless eye look, let me tell you, priming formulas should shoot right to the top of your wish list.
Discover the key benefits of an eyeshadow primer, as well as application tips and the top eight to purchase, below.
What are the benefits of eyeshadow primers?
It may sound obvious, but eyeshadow primers offer more longevity to your eye make-up looks, no matter whether you've gone with a cream shadow, powder formula or liquid eyeliner. They allow your eye make-up to grip better to the skin on your eyelids, and for longer.
"Just as you’d prime a wall when you want paint to go on evenly and the colour to show truly, the same applies to eyeshadow," says Make-up Artist and Beauty Editor Madeleine Spencer. "It’s especially handy if you have creased eyelids and want shadow to apply with more ease, if you really want it to stay put, or if you are putting on an intense colour and want it to hold fast," she adds.
Priming formulas – as Madeleine mentions – can really help if your eyelids have lost their smooth texture, or if you have particularly oily lids. Without them, make-up may look less impressive, and simply slip off in time.
How should you apply an eyeshadow primer?
"You can apply a primer with fingers or a brush," explains Madeleine. "I’d say I marginally prefer fingers because it’s so easy to pat it on that way," explains Madeleine.
With regards to how long before eyeshadow application you should smooth on your primer, she notes: "As long as the primer has set before you apply shadow, you’re good to go. I usually suggest putting it on, moving to another feature like eyebrows, then returning to apply eye colour."
The best eyeshadow primer formulas - beauty-editor approved
1. Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion Original
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion Original
One of my favourites of the bunch, this is the original eyeshadow priming formula. It's a long-standing hero for a reason; namely the fact it keeps eyeshadow on for hours and hours, making it a good option for nights out or long days full of events and occasions. The small doe-foot applicator means it's easy to swipe on and go, too.
2. Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eye Primer
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eye Primer
I love how this nourishing this primer feels on the lids, making it good for drier eyes. It has a cooling, lightweight texture that feels practically undetectable, and the doe-foot wand means mess-free application. The formula is also clear, making it a great buy for all skin tones.
3. Beauty Pie Flawless Eyeshadow Primer
Beauty Pie Flawless Eyeshadow Primer
Beauty Pie's offering works to not only keep eyeshadow on for longer, but also to fully prep the lids for product application. It does this by helping to neutralise redness as well as covering veins and discolouration with its long-lasting pigment.
4. MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eye Shadow
MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eye Shadow
MAC's Paint Pots are not eyeshadow primers in the traditional sense, but they've become well-known and beloved for their ability to smooth and add a subtle neutral tint to lids. This means they look absolutely lovely when worn alone, or as a base for a powder or cream eyeshadow. My favourite shade is 'Painterly'.
5. Hourglass Veil Eye Primer
Hourglass Veil Eye Primer
Hourglass' Veil range is such a winner in my eyes, and the eyeshadow primer is just one of many standouts. It noticeably keeps eyeshadow on for longer, glides on with a luxurious-feeling silky texture, and also contains vitamins E and C to maintain the health of skin.
6. Rare Beauty Always An Optimist Weightless Eye Primer
Rare Beauty Always An Optimist Weightless Eye Primer
Rare Beauty's primer prevents smudging, creasing or fading of eyeshadow, meaning it's a great option to maintain pigment and finish. It comes in a pretty peach tint which may not suit all skin tones but with that said, is super sheer.
7. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Amplifying Eye Primer
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Amplifying Eye Primer
Fenty's eyeshadow primer is a must for parties or festivals with its ability to boost eyeshadow longevity, be it creams, liquids or powders. The formula feels moisturising on eyelids, making it ideal if you experience dryness.
8. Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Eye Primer
Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Eye Primer
Another one of my main favourites, I fell in love with this Anastasia Beverly Hills primer years ago. The biggest appeal is how long a single tube lasts; a tiny amount is all you need for every application, meaning you can totally get away with only buying a mini tube (for £15). It also does what it says on the tin (tube) and keeps eyeshadow on for longer, which goes without saying!
