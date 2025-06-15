As a Lip Oil Obsessed Beauty Editor, I’ve Tried Them All - Nothing Stands Up to This Hydrating, Glossy Formula

There’s no denying that the lip oils' emergence on the beauty market completely revolutionised the lip product landscape. A hybrid between a high-shine lip gloss and a nourishing balm, housed in a lightweight formula, the best lip oils offer the best of both, catering to even the most discerning customer. For me, they provide everything I want from a lip product — surface level shine, deep nourishment and lasting hydration, without any stickiness or residue.

In light of this, I’ve amassed many formulas over the years and as a result put what could arguably be classed as far too many lip oils to the test. While some deliver on seriously great shine (hello, Fenty’s Gloss Bomb Oils ), others are my go-to for soothing dryness with the bonus of a little added sheen. When I want a lip oil that delivers on all of the above and feels light enough to slick on for everyday wear and amp up for glam evening events too, there’s one formula I always turn to — Milk Makeup’s Kush Lip OIl.

What’s so good about Milk Makeup’s Kush Lip Oils?

If you haven’t come across Milk’s Kush Lip Oils before, you may be wondering what makes them any different from any other formula. Well, firstly they derive their hydrating properties from cannabis seed oil, a lightweight, non-greasy oil which offers both shine and nourishment. The oily goodness doesn’t stop there however. They are also infused with coconut, sunflower, japonica seed and safflower seed oils, which offer even more hydration and shine without the thickness of a balm.

As well as being a joy to use texturally, Milk’s Kush Lip Oil’s also come in a pick-a-mix inspired assortment of lightly-tinted shades. From subtle glossy brown tones to raspberry pink and soft coral, each shade offers a light wash of colour that subtly tints the lips and accentuates their natural colour.

A beauty editors review of Milk Makeup's Kush Lip Oil

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

I first got my hands on Milk’s Kush Lip Oils while working on another review for Marie Clarie, on the best brown lip glosses. While slicking on a variety of rich, chocolatey brown lip products Milk’s Kush Lip Oil (in the shade Chocolate Cake) stood out. Yes the colour was soft and sheer, offering a tint more than an outright brown tone, but the finish was pure perfection.

Ultra-lightweight, almost water-like on the lips, it glided on easily feeling silky, yet not heavy or sticky and left my lips feeling instantly hydrated and smooth. I knew that this was a product I would reach for daily and it quickly found its way into my handbag.

Since then, I’ve built up quite a collection of Milk Kush Lip Oils. After all, if you like something you may as well buy it in every colour. While the chocolate brown is most definitely my firm favourite, worn both alone and with a brown lip liner for a 90’s inspired look, the other shades are no less enticing. When I’ve spent too much time at my desk and my lips are feeling a little on the dry side, I regularly reach for Green Dragon, which translates on the lips to a cool transparent sheen, while Orange Crush is ideal for wearing on sunny days when your lips need a little added warmth.

No matter the shade however, what I love about these lip oils is that they all offer the same light non-greasy finish with a glossy sheen. They’re comfortable to wear and the hint of colour means you don’t need to scramble in your bag for a mirror to apply them — you can simply apply straight from the tube and rest assured they'll look great. Now all I’d like to see are a few more shades. Just imagine a cherry red tone for summer paired with a soft smokey eye and flushed cheeks!