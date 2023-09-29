Emma Watson is "obsessed" with this £12 lip and cheek stain for glowing skin

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Emma Watson always looks radiant, mastering barely-there make-up with soft, dewy skin and gently flushed cheeks. But while the actor's natural beauty undoubtedly shines through, she does have a few tricks when it comes to perfecting the natural look.

We're all for celebrity or royal recommendations, whether that's the facial oil Kate Middleton swears by or Meghan Markle's go-to fragrances, particularly when they're as affordable as the £12 beauty buy Emma "can't live without".

Emma is "obsessed" with The Body Shop's lip and cheek stains, with Brave—a deep plum—being her shade of choice. A Strawberry Girl before #StrawberryGirl was trending, this product is all about the soft girl make-up trend; think glowy skin, flushed cheeks and glossy pink lips. This multi-use buy is a failsafe quick make-up product that can be used on the go to add some colour—it's easy to apply with a beauty blender, another staple item in Emma's make-up kit.

The Harry Potter star revealed in an interview with Vogue on the contents of her handbag, "The thing I can't live without is these Body Shop stains—and I think they might have actually stopped doing them. So I had to buy a bunch of them on eBay because I'm so obsessed with them."

Luckily for Emma, this cult product from The Body Shop is still very much still available—and it's recently undergone a revamp. It's now called the Sheer Touch Lip & Cheek Tint and has upped its sustainability credentials. The tint is now a fully vegan make-up buy, as well as being made with 85% natural-origin ingredients and packaged in a frosted glass bottle made from recycled materials.

In the Vogue video, which has now been viewed over 2.1m times, Emma revealed the contents of her make-up bag among an eclectic mix of items in her backpack, including journals, nasal sprays, tarot cards and even a bottle of gin, as "you never know when you're going to need just a quick, straight glass of gin".

Another tip the actor revealed in the video was to use a special pen to bring out freckles in the absence of any sunshine, adding to her subtly-sunkissed make-up effect. "I found this freckle pen, which I absolutely love, and use in the winter when my freckles kind of go away and I want to bring out the ones on my nose."

Emma previously revealed to Into the Gloss how she's all about embracing natural beauty, telling them, "The object for me when applying make-up is you should be able to see as much skin as possible. As I've gotten older, I've embraced my freckles much more and I want to be able to see them". We're off to perfect our no-make-up make-up look...

Shop The Body Shop Sheer Touch Lip & Cheek Tint

It's no wonder this versatile make-up buy is a handbag essential for Emma. Use on lips, cheeks and even eyelids, if you're feeling bold, for a cohesive look. The formula is buildable with 12-hour moisturisation, enriched with Community Fair Trade aloe vera from Mexico. It comes in five bold, but blendable shades.