As a beauty editor, you have my word that these under-eye brighteners are the answer to your dark circle woes

As somebody whose sleep schedule is about as up and down as an episode of MAFs, I'm often the not-so-proud owner of some seriously impressive dark circles. So over the years I have been on a mission to find solutions. I have been through every list dedicated to the best eye creams for dark circles and tried them all and I'm constantly searching for the best concealer. Let me tell you: I've tried the lot. I have since found that the best under-eye brighteners have revolutionised my routine for the better.

As I have fairly sensitive eyes that can be a little dry too, thicker concealers – rather than brighten and smooth – tend to cling to the skin under my eyes and actually draw more attention to the problem. Under-eye brighteners on the other hand feel much more lightweight, often have colour correcting abilities, and their sole purpose is to brighten, rather than to simply cover. They tend to work far better for me, which is why I am desperate to share their magic.

And I'm not the only one who thinks a lot of them. "I personally love using under-eye brighteners, because I don’t feel that makeup should always focus on ‘concealing,’ says makeup artist Tilly Ferrari. "Instead, we can use the power of ‘balancing’ and ‘correcting’ to reduce how much product we use but also enhance the the results. Quite often, unless you have very smooth under eyes (which let's be real, can be uncommon as we’re all humans and our faces move), it can be difficult to carry all of the products marketed at the under eye area together."

Keep scrolling to find a round up of my favourites.

1. Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener 

Best Under-Eye Brighteners - Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener

(Image credit: Rare Beauty)

best under-eye brighteners - beauty editor wearing Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener

Rebecca uses Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener on her right eye

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener

Reasons to buy

+
Super lightweight feel
+
Ultra-brightening
+
Cooling metal applicator

Reasons to avoid

-
A lot of shades often sell out

I know I shouldn't play favourites, but this has to be my pick of the lot. It caused an absolute furore on social media when it first launched in early 2023, frequently selling out due to its viral status. This feels practically undetectable on skin, brightens like a dream, and the applicator is a cool metal sphere which helps to refresh eyes. You really can't beat this, making it a great place to start. 

2. Beauty Pie Superluminous™ Under-eye Genius

Best Under-Eye Brighteners - Beauty Pie Superluminous™ Under-eye Genius

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

best under-eye brighteners - beauty editor wearing Beauty Pie Superluminous™ Under-eye Genius

Rebecca uses Beauty Pie Superluminous™ Under-eye Genius on her right eye

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Beauty Pie Superluminous™ Under-eye Genius

Reasons to buy

+
Light-reflecting pigments
+
Affordable for Beauty Pie members
+
Can be layered under concealer

Reasons to avoid

-
Not super affordable if you're not a member

Beauty Pie's offering is another firm fave, particularly due to its High Luminosity Intensity Pigments, which work to reflect light. It can be used alone or under a concealer, and a little goes a long way, meaning it gives you plenty of bang for your buck. Choose the Light/Medium shade for blue-toned dark circles, the Medium/Deep hue for brown-toned dark circles, or Deep for blue/purple-toned dark circles on deep skin tones.

3. Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint + Brighten 

Best Under-Eye Brighteners - Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint + Brighten

(Image credit: Milk)

best under-eye brighteners - editor wears Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint + Brighten

Rebecca uses Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint + Brighten   on her right eye

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Tint + Brighten

Reasons to buy

+
Huge tube means long lasting
+
Ball applicator for hands-free application
+
Skincare-first approach

Reasons to avoid

-
Not always available in all shades

For those concerned with dryness as well as dark circles, give this one a whirl. Its selling-point is its skincare ingredient-heavy formulation, which contains hydrating hyaluronic acid, brightening vitamin C and quenching squalane; all of which tackle the problem while masking it. The only issue with this is it's not super available at many retailers in all shades, so you'll have to shop around.

4. Rodial Banana Low Lighter

Best Under-Eye Brighteners - Rodial Banana Low Lighter

(Image credit: Rodial)

best under-eye brighteners - editor wearing Rodial Banana Low Lighter

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Rodial Banana Low Lighter

Reasons to buy

+
Highlighting & brightening
+
Works as a concealer as well as a brightener

Reasons to avoid

-
Limited shade range
-
Thicker formula
-
More expensive

Rodial's highlighting under-eye product is beloved within the beauty community, but it has to be noted that this has more of a 'traditional' concealer texture, meaning it may not be ideal for those who suffer lots of dryness around the eyes. If you're skin is hydrated, though, this is hugely brightening and covers as well as reflects light. This would definitely benefit from an extended shade range.

5. e.l.f Putty Color-Correcting Eye Brightener

Best Under-Eye Brighteners - e.l.f Putty Color-Correcting Eye Brightener

(Image credit: E.l.f)

best under-eye brigheners - editor wearing e.l.f Putty Color-Correcting Eye Brightener

Rebecca uses e.l.f Putty Color-Correcting Eye Brightener on her right eye

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

e.l.f Putty Color-Correcting Eye Brightener

Reasons to buy

+
Affordable
+
Has hydrating skincare ingredients
+
Colour correcting properties

Reasons to avoid

-
Comes in a fairly small pot

I can't get enough of the texture of this buy, which spreads beautifully and therefore lasts a long time. The fact it's also only £6 makes this super impressive for saving some £££. It comes in six shades, features colour correcting properties, and also has hyaluronic acid and squalane for hydrating the under-eyes (meaning a smoother finish).

6. SAIE Hydrabeam Sheer Brightening Under Eye Concealer

Best Under-Eye Brighteners - SAIE Hydrabeam Sheer Brightening Under Eye Concealer

(Image credit: Saie)

best under-eye brighteners - editor wearing SAIE Hydrabeam Sheer Brightening Under Eye Concealer

Rebecca uses SAIE Hydrabeam Sheer Brightening Under Eye Concealer on her right eye

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn )

SAIE Hydrabeam Sheer Brightening Under Eye Concealer

Reasons to buy

+
15 shades available
+
Brightening
+
Skincare ingredients used

Reasons to avoid

-
Doe-foot sponge applicator, which may not be most hygienic 

Saie's under-eye product has one of the largest shade ranges in this round-up, making it a solid option for any skin tone. As well as effectively brightening, you can see the brand has made it its mission to tend to dry, tired skin as well as covering it up; the formula utilities the power of nourishing cucumber, squalane, glycerin and tomato extract. 

7. Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener

Best Under-Eye Brighteners - Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener

(Image credit: Fenty)

best under eye-brighteners - editor wears Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener

Rebecca uses Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener on her right eye

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn )

Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener

Reasons to buy

+
Comes in 16 shades
+
Brightens, hydrates and conceals

Reasons to avoid

-
No applicator which means using fingers direct from tube

Is there a Fenty product out there that doesn't do what it says on the tin – and then some? The brand's under-eye offering is no exception, working to hydrate, brighten and conceal. It comes in 16 shades and is available at a number of retailers in-store and online, meaning you can easily get your hands on one. 

