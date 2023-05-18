I've tried dozens of eyelash serums—these are the only ones worthy of your attention

Most of the time when people are asked what their desert-island beauty product would be, the classic mascara (opens in new tab) or trusty brow product (opens in new tab) comes to mind.

Me? Well, I'd take lash serum. I mean, aside from sunscreen—but I'd hope that's just included in the desert island survival package. Lash serum is one of my few non-negotiables when it comes to beauty, and I'm a pretty low-key beauty journalist. It's the one product that I've seen such a dramatic difference with, that now if I can help it, I won't be without it.

Recently though, people have become a bit wary of their lash serums, and that's all down to an ingredient called prostaglandin analogues (PGAs). They work by prolonging the active (anagen) growth phase of your hair, which has 4 cycles: anagen (growth phase), catagen (transition phase), telogen (resting phase), and exogen (shedding phase). The reason they've got a bit of a reputation is due to sensitivity to the eye area and it's been reported that it can alter your eye colour (though this is not a common occurrence so don't panic). If either of these occur, however, stop using your serum immediately and seek medical attention if you need to.

Now, I’ve been using a lash serum for about 7 years and never experienced sensitivity and have light blue eyes with no issues regarding colour changes. But everyone is different and it’s best to use what you feel comfortable with.

Not all lash serums contain PGAs, though. Other ingredients include peptides (a smart lash-strengthener), castor oil (a traditional ingredient commonly used to address hair growth), vitamin E (aids moisture), and keratin (to help strengthen the hair structure).

No one formula is better than the other, it's all down to preference. PGAs give more dramatic results and are proven for hair growth, but they might not be the right choice for you. In that case peptides and other ingredients are still incredibly effective.

Here are the last growth serums I’ve used during my time as a beauty editor and really rate.

How I tested?

Over the course of my last seven years being a beauty editor, I've tried and tested almost every lash serum out there. Since lash serums can take weeks (and even months to see results) this is a category that can be tricky to control test. My process always begins with lashes that haven't had any serum treatment for at least 2 months. Then I start using my serum just at nighttime for at least 8 weeks, sometimes more if the brand recommends a longer results time. I don't use any other products on my eyelashes, but I try not to tug and pull as much as I can and avoid waterproof mascara where I can (as removal can be harsh on precious lashes).

1. Revitalash Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner

Revitalash Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner Best luxury lash serum

This is my ride or die and the most expensive beauty product I’ll regularly buy. It contains PGAs and this formula is a special sensitive one to avoid any irritation that might occur. I find that this is the quickest, most effective way of getting length from my lashes. Like most hair growth treatments though, be warned that the effects will wear off as soon as you stop using it.

2. Hairburst Lash and Brow Serum

Hairburst Lash and Brow Serum Best lash serum for brows

One of the more affordable on the list but one that still yields impressive results is this. The applicator for this is a little different and is great if a teeny-tiny brush applied to the lash line (as you would an eyeliner) is a bit intimidating and you’d rather a wand. This is ideal if you don’t want a PGA-based serum.

3. RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

Much more affordable than Revitalash but still utilising PGAs for rapid lash growth (get it). I don't think this one works as fast but definitely does what it promises in promoting longer, fuller-looking lashes. It has the same thin brush wand as Revitalash to get precise application.

4. UKlash Eyelash Serum

UKlash Eyelash Serum Best strengthening lash serum

This formula truly can turn the shortest of lashes into lengthened beauties. Containing PGAs, peptides, and keratin, it works to both grow sparse lashes and strengthen and care for existing ones. Give it at least two months to see some difference and around four months to see significant change. The formula (plus price tag) is the reason I recommend this product a lot.

5. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum Best affordable lash serum

One of the newest of the bunch—and also the cheapest—it uses peptide technology to make lashes and brows appear fuller after a few weeks of use. This serum definitely doesn’t give as dramatic results as the rest, and needs regular use for a good few months to see those fluttery lashes. But it still works a treat.