These 9 mascaras give you lashes with unbelievable volume—perfect for party season

When it comes to choosing the best mascara for you, people generally fall into one of two camps—they want epic length or they want dramatic volume. And luckily, after dedicating a lot of time recently to testing some of the best mascara brands on the market, I have become something of an expert at determining what makes the best mascara for volume.

While volume isn’t necessarily top of my list when I’m personally choosing a mascara, there are definitely some occasions that call for a more dramatic eye look and it’s then that I’ll reach for a formulation that promises to thicken, plump and generally bolster the appearance of my fairly sparse lashes. Everyone’s individual mascara preferences are incredibly personal, but working as a beauty editor means that I’ve tried countless mascara over the years. I’m confident that each of the formulas on my list are truly the best of the bunch—delivering bold, fuller-looking lashes in just a couple of coats.

Ahead, the 9 best volumising mascaras if you’re in the mood for a new one.

1. YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara

YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara Best for a false lash effect Reasons to buy + Great for nights out + Major volume Reasons to avoid - Not the best at layering

If you’re seeking a seriously dramatic lash look then this mascara from YSL truly delivers. In fact, it’s so good that it almost makes it look like you’re wearing a decent set of false lashes and a slick of eyeliner. The formula is really thick and creamy and, thanks to the enormous brush, it delivers volume from the roots of your lashes to the very tips. It’s a brilliant night out option as it creates such a bold, smokey eye look.

2. Milk Makeup Kush Mascara

Milk Makeup Kush Mascara Best nourishing formula Reasons to buy + Conditions lashes + Separates each lash Reasons to avoid - Quite hard to get to roots with large brush

This is one of the brand’s cult products and it’s definitely worth the hype. One thing I really dislike about some volumising mascaras is the way that they can build up and feel heavy and clumpy on the lashes—this one is infused with hemp-derived cannabis seed oil for a nourishing, glossy formulation that feels so lightweight on the lashes. Yet it doesn’t compromise on building volume and thickness.

3. L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

(Image credit: L’Oreal Paris)

L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara Best for sensitive eyes Reasons to buy + Curls, lifts and volumises + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - Needs a few coats

Good news if you are prone to irritation, this best-selling mascara has been recently upgraded with an ophthalmologist-tested formula so it’s now suitable for sensitive eyes. Enriched with castor oil, cornflower water and rose oil, it has a nourishing formula that glides over lashes to provide a boost of volume and a slick of ultra-black pigment. It layers up wonderfully, but I do find that it needs a few coats to get a really dramatic finish—but it means you’re really in control of how full you want your lashes to look.

4. Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara

(Image credit: Lancôme )

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara Best all-rounder Reasons to buy + Boosts volume + Great brush Reasons to avoid - Can get a little clumpy

In my opinion, Lancôme is one of the best premium brands to shop mascaras from as it offers formulations for every lash need. This one is all about the volume and has a brilliant fibre brush that really helps to layer on the product and thicken the appearance of your lashes. The result is dramatically volumised, thick, full lashes—almost like you’re wearing falsies—and it takes moments to apply. The only issue is that the more you layer, the more clumpy it gets so stick with just one or two coats.

5. Benefit BADgal BANG! Waterproof Mascara

(Image credit: Benefit)

Benefit BADgal BANG! Waterproof Mascara Best waterproof formula Reasons to buy + No smudging or running + Just as good as the original Reasons to avoid - Hard to remove

I’ve often found that waterproof formulations of iconic mascara tend to be dial down the product benefits in favour of longevity. This one from Benefit, however, offers up the very same level of volume as the brand’s original version but in a formula that genuinely doesn’t budge all day. Just one or two coats provides full, thick lashes that stay looking voluminous even in contact with water or tears. The only downside is that it’s so hard to remove—you’ll definitely need a dedicated eye make-up remover to shift it.

6. Rimmel Volume Thrill Seeker Mascara

(Image credit: LookFantastic UK)

Rimmel Volume Thrill Seeker Mascara Best high street option Reasons to buy + Budget-friendly + Thickening effect Reasons to avoid - Need to layer for best results

Achieving volumised lashes doesn’t have to cost the earth and this affordable option from Rimmel really delivers. It has an intensely black pigment that coats each lash to boost thickness and create the appearance of full, lush eyelashes. The curved hourglass wand does a great job at picking up all lashes and fanning them out for an almost cat-eye effect. It does need around three coats for the best results, but it’s worth the effort.

7. Victoria Beckham Vast Lash Mascara

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham)

Victoria Beckham Vast Lash Mascara Best for everyday volume Reasons to buy + Full, fluttery lashes + Easy to remove Reasons to avoid - Might be too subtle for some

If you’re looking for a great everyday mascara that delivers on volume but doesn’t make it look like you’re wearing false lashes then Victoria Beckham’s volumising formula comes highly-recommended by me. It’s been designed with sensitive eyes in mind so the formula itself is packed with nourishing ingredients that won’t flake away. It lifts, thickens and extends for natural fullness and, best of all, it rinses away with water at the end of the day.

8. Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Best for dramatic lashes Reasons to buy + Glossy, expensive-looking finish + Buildable Reasons to avoid - Might smudge if you have oily skin

Renowned for her supermodel make-up looks, it’s no surprise that Charlotte Tilbury’s volumising mascara creates the perfect doe-eyed effect. The formula itself is insanely slick and glossy—meaning lashes look like they’ve just had a professional lash lift, but it can smudge slightly if you have oily skin like me. (I’d recommend powdering your eyelids to boost longevity.) Just a couple of coats creates really voluminous, lifted, fluttery lashes that are perfect for a special occasion make-up look.

9. Dior Diorshow Pump 'n' Volume Mascara

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Dior Diorshow Pump 'n' Volume Mascara Best for thin lashes Reasons to buy + Conditioning formula + Doesn't weight down lashes Reasons to avoid - Not as dramatic as some might like

Although this mascara claims to boost lash volume by up to 200%, I wouldn’t say this is the most volumising mascara in my pick. However, the reason it makes the shortlist is because it’s an amazing choice if your lashes are naturally thin or sparse like mine. Infuse with nourishing cornflower extract, it actually cares for your lashes while creating the appearance of a fuller lash line. All too often I find that volumising mascaras can clump and make me look like I have even less lashes, but this is the perfect solution.