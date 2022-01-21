Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Where will your favourite rank?

Whenever anyone asks me to recommend the best mascara, I always send them to the Maybelline counter.

Some people are surprised, as they always assume that as a beauty editor I will recommend something that costs a small fortune. And don’t get me wrong there are some fantastic mascaras out there that are a little on the pricey side. However, I am never as satisfied with the results more than when I use one from Maybelline.

And with good reason, did you know that one Maybelline mascara is sold every seven seconds globally? It’s also the UK’s bestselling mascara brand. The brand has had some truly incredible mascaras in its time. I think we can all agree that our collective first-ever mascara was Maybelline Great Lash Mascara. The famous green and pink tube of joy provided the perfect entry-level slick of formula that we all craved as teenagers.

But of the ones that I rate the most, which of these seven is the best Maybelline mascara?

Best Maybelline mascara

Best for: the best lashes you’ll ever have

This mascara completely took my breath away when I first tried it out. Its lengthening, volumising and fanning abilities are seriously second to none. It is so worthy of the top spot and all the hype. It took TikTok by storm too – it’s had 486m views thus far. In fact, ahead of the mascara’s launch into the UK it was already trending on TikTok with users posting impressive before and after shots. So as soon as it was released last January, it became a bestseller. For a while last year, it was Superdrug’s bestselling make-up product.

The wand is flexible, so you can get in at any angle. The bristles are plastic and thin and there are also lots of them, so they coat each and every hair as you work them through your lashes. Perfect if you have shorter lashes that need that added length. I promise you, one slick and you are good to go.

Best for: uninterrupted volume

Before there was Sky High, there was the original Lash Sensational. The bristles on this mascara are pretty special. They’re multi-layered and multi-lengths and sit on a curved head, which means that you can really get in at the root to add volume instantly. The best bit about it is the formula is super light so you can build it up for your desired look.

Best for: Salon-worthy results

You know that feeling when you leave the salon having just had your LVL lashes treatment? Lashes all aflutter, perfectly groomed? Well if I could bottle that feeling, it would probably be exactly like the formula inside this tube of Maybelline The Falsies Instant Lash Lift Mascara. It contains polymers that hold your lashes in place for longevity, which is why it’s compared to flash eyelashes. If you have an important event and you want a mascara that you can trust that won’t need topping up, this is the one to rely on.

Did you know that ‘How to make eyelashes look longer without applying falsies?’ was one of the most Googled beauty questions of 2021? Well, this mascara would do that.

Best for: Curl for days

Put the eyelash curler away, because with Maybelline’s latest and greatest mascara you don’t need it. Alongside the curved head, with feathered bristles that coat your lashes perfectly, there’s also ‘memory curl’ technology that promises to keep the curl it creates in place all day. And guess what? It works. I am devoted to my eyelash curler, so I was initially sceptical. But I needn’t have been so apprehensive, after just one use I am a total convert. And so it seems is the rest of the world, already competing with Sky High to become the brand’s most-talked-about mascara, it’s had 51.2M views on TikTok already.

Best for: healthy-looking lashes

The formula of this mascara contains collagen, which cares for and hydrates your lashes with every wear. So if you’ve been wearing false lashes on repeat for a while, might I suggest giving them a break and treating your weakened hairs to a spot of TLC. If you’re concerned that you won’t get enough lift or volume, never fear for the Colossal Big Shot Mascara packs quite the punch. These bristles promise huge volume with just one application and it delivers.

Best for: everyday defined flutter

The original. The classic. This little beauty looks good for its age. Last August, it celebrated its 50th birthday. Which in the beauty world, is a huge feat. We all know and love it, and it continues to sell well. The fact that its formula, wand and packaging has pretty much stayed the exact same, shows how brilliant it actually is. If you’re after a simple, natural definition this is a gamechanger. It coats your lashes in perfectly black so that your eyes looks wider and more awake. Ideal for every day.