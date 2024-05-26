As a beauty editor getting married next year, you can bet that aside from the actual marriage part of it, my hair and make-up on the day are the next most important thing. That's why I've searched high and low for the best wedding hairstyles and wedding make-up looks to get all the inspo I need. And now I'm in search of the best lipstick to compliment my bridal look. But there's so much to consider - the shade, the finish, the longevity. Even as someone in the beauty industry, I'm confused about where to start. so, I enlisted the help of a pro make-up artist to help me figure out how to choose the best lipstick for a wedding.

How to choose a wedding lipstick?

Choosing your wedding lipstick and feeling comfortable in it during the day depends on your everyday make-up. You've first got to consider what sort of make-up you wear day-to-day.

"Brides want to look like the best version of themselves on their wedding day, not like someone else," says make-up artist Lisa Caldognetto. This is why she recommends sticking to lipstick that reflects your signature style. In short: it might be best to reserve the red lipstick for your hen-do rather than the big day if you never wear it in your daily life.

There are two main routes for bridal lipstick: nude or bold.

For a classic look enhancing your lip colour to be 'you but better', Lisa recommends a nude lipstick, keeping it close to your natural lip colour but going slightly deeper. Although some people choose to go slightly lighter, a foolproof way to keep your lip colour natural is to experiment with neutral tones. "A barely-there look with peachy warm tones gives a soft, elegant feel", says Lisa. "It pairs beautifully with a soft and bold smoky eye with bronze tones."

If you're not one for neutrals day-to-day and consider a red lipstick your version of a staple white T-shirt then an "old Hollywood glamour, romantic statement in an iconic red is a must", Lisa says. A red lip can also be a great addition to those wanting more drama for the evening, particularly if you're changing into a second outfit. "A bright chilli red looks modern and playful while nicely brightening the complexion", says Lisa. "A blue-based red looks classic and makes your teeth brighter, too."

Now, you don't have to buy dozens of lipsticks to find your perfect shade. If you're working with a make-up artist, they can help you decide during your trial or might recommend some shades to play around with ahead of time. If you're doing your own make-up, I suggest hitting up some make-up counters and asking for some help finding your signature shade. Try different brands and then note down which you like before going through a process of elimination to find your perfect match.

How to make your wedding lipstick last?

Once you've chosen your shade, the next most important aspect to ensuring it lasts through the day. There are three things to consider when on the hunt for a long-lasting lipstick: prep, texture and application. If you nail these then you're onto a winner.

"Prep your lips like you would your face," says Lisa. Her non-negotiable two-step routine includes exfoliating using Kiko's Scrub And Peel Pads (use these sparingly since they're not sustainable). She tears a thin strip and massages the dead skin away. The next is slathering lip balm on, "leave them to marinade while doing the main make-up application".

Next up is to consider the finish or texture of your lipstick, which Lisa says is key to longevity. "Something more glossy and sheen is generally sheerer in colour and wears off quicker, therefore you'll need regular touch-ups."

However, a satin or matte texture (a solid or liquid lipstick formula) has much longer wear. "These formulas have a low-level sheen and provide instant coverage with strong pigment", Lisa explains. In addition, lip liners are a great way to add longevity, "especially if you not only trace the lip line, but also fill and blend it into the lip", she adds. Lip liners are a must for wearing a glossy or hydrating texture to get longer wear.

Once you've prepped and chosen, you've got the application to master. Lisa's top tip is to blot and lightly powder in between layers of product application. "Blot with a tissue then use a single-ply tissue to apply a translucent powder over the top", she explains. This works as it takes excess moisture out of the lips, so repeating this step makes a long-lasting lip. If you want it to be glossy in finish, Lisa explains that you can then add a sheen or gloss on top to add volume to the lip and change the final look.

Best lipsticks for a wedding, according to a beauty editor and make-up artist

1. Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Blush Lightly

Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour in Blush Lightly Visit Site "Lisa Eldridge True Velvet lipstick, not only looks exceptional but is also a lovely keepsake memory for the day," says Lisa. It has a creamy texture that Lisa explains makes the colour pigmented but also helps blur and fill the lips. She says that this is a great option if you want something that's packed with pigment and colour but with a nice diffused satin finish.

2. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk £28 at Cult Beauty "Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipsticks are soft on application, the formula has skincare benefits that also provide a long-wear," says Lisa. You can't go wrong with its famous Pillow Talk line, featuring the original (a nude-pink), Medium (a berry-pink), Intense (deep berry-rose) and the brand new Fair (cool pink).

3. Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in 35 Cheeky

Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in 35 Cheeky £11.99 at Lookfantastic Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor is a great budget option, Lisa notes. It has a shiny yet matte finish, which is durable yet comfortable.

4. Chanel Rouge Coco Flash in 54 Boy

Chanel Rouge Coco Flash in 54 Boy £40 at Boots If you prefer something a little more sheer, try Chanel's Rouge Coco Flash in 54 Boy. It's easy to wear (and apply with limited mirror and lighting!) and looks lovely alone, or paired with a complementing lip liner. Aside from being a beautiful lipstick, the love story behind it is wedding material. Boy is named after Coco Chanel's English love Arthur Edward “Boy” Capel.

4. Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Light My Fire

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Light My Fire £27 at Space NK NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Light My Fire is a statement lip. Lisa notes that although it's a liquid lipstick that feels lightweight, it doesn't dry the lip out. "The precise wand gives an easy and accurate application and locks the colour on so you don't need to worry about touch-ups." Her top tip is to make sure the lipstick dries completely before pressing the lips together.

6. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Pout