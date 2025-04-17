Hands down, these are the best wedding foundations for each skin type

They say that picking your bridal gown is one of the biggest decisions you can make in your lifetime, but as a beauty journalist, I’d argue that your choice of a wedding foundation is no less important. Whether you’re getting your make-up done professionally or opting to do it yourself, it’s no secret that nailing your base can make or break your entire look.

Even outside of wedding prep, choosing a foundation is still one of the biggest beauty headaches. After all, there’s so much to consider: the finish, the coverage, the undertones (and the list goes on). But when you’re a bride, the stakes are pretty much doubled. On top of everything else, it also needs to photograph beautifully, hold up through teary toasts, and keep looking fresh through hours of dancing, wining and dining.

In my time as a beauty journalist, I’ve reviewed hundreds of make-up products, yet I consider myself the harshest critic when it comes to foundation. Apart from how it looks upon application, I always take note of how it oxidises throughout the day and whether it layers well underneath the rest of my make-up without resulting in any patchiness or lifting. Needless to say, over the years of constant testing, I’ve developed a pretty good eye for formulas that are truly bridal-worthy–the kind that will have your guests complementing your lit-from-within skin all night long.

Whether you’re team full coverage, a sucker for a natural finish or somewhere in-between, I’m here to help you find your best match with a formula that ticks every single box in your bridal make-up criteria. I’ve also enlisted the help of top MUAs to share their go-to application tips. So without further ado, let’s dive in.

(Image credit: Future)

How to choose your wedding foundation, according to experts

Pro makeup artist Vincent Ford says that your wedding foundation “Should feel like the best version of your skin.” He recommends opting for long-lasting formulas that match your skin tone and skin type perfectly to ensure a seamless finish that best enhances your natural complexion. “Your everyday foundation is all about quick and easy, but for your wedding, you need something more long-wearing and polished,” he continues.

“You want to make sure the foundation feels comfortable throughout the day—the key is to meet your skin’s needs. However, it’s important to avoid foundations that don’t work well with your skin type or don’t have the longevity you need for such an important day,” agrees Rebecca Moore, senior make-up artist at NARS. “If you have oily skin, you may want to go for a matte finish that helps control shine, while for dry skin, a radiant, dewy foundation can help keep the skin looking fresh and hydrated,” she explains.

What finish and coverage is best for bridal foundation?

Vincent suggests that a formula that has “a soft matte or a natural radiant finish” is a foolproof and universal choice for most skin types. But if you’re after a foundation that will best meet your skin’s needs, Rebecca recommends the following: “If you have oily or acne-prone skin, a more matte foundation might be your best bet to control shine and ensure your skin stays smooth and matte throughout the day. If your skin is dry, you’ll likely want a more radiant or glowy foundation to help give you that dewy, fresh-faced look.”

Coverage-wise, both Vincent and Rebecca advise going for a formula with buildable, medium-to-full coverage for easier control and customisation.

How to apply foundation on your wedding day

“Apply it in light layers with a brush or fingers for more natural-looking skin,” says Vincent. “Build up the coverage until you feel you have an even overall look, then use concealer to spot correct—this ensures you look great in person and in photos without a cakey look,” he explains.

Rebecca suggests applying foundation using your hands for that “second skin finish.” The warmth from your fingers should help melt the formula right into your skin, while minimising the chance of streaks. “The key to ensuring your foundation lasts all day is in the prep and setting. Start with a clean, moisturised face, and always apply a good primer suited for your skin type,” explains Rebecca.

Vincent also reiterates the importance of powder and setting spray to lock in the look: "It's all about layering product without overloading." He also suggests to avoid using anything too dewy or greasy as part of your skin prep as "that might flash back in the photos. Basically, avoid anything that might melt or interfere with the camera lights," he adds.

Best wedding foundations

Best overall NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation £41 at LookFantastic "Our most popular foundation for brides at NARS is the Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation," says Rebecca. "It’s the perfect option because it offers long-lasting wear with a natural, radiant finish that works beautifully for all skin types," she adds. Infused with raspberry, apple and watermelon extracts to hydrate your complexion from within, this clever formula visibly blurs imperfections and blends like a dream. The result? A soft-focused, luminous finish fit for a bride. Denise Primbet, Beauty Contributor, says: "This formula has been my ride-or-die for special occasions since the dawn of time. I love how seamlessly it melts into the skin and how it perfectly nails the balance between glowy and blurred. It's also one of the best-performing foundations for lasting wear, since it doesn't oxidise over time and stays true to my skin tone even after ten hours."

Best long-lasting Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin Foundation £44 at Space NK If there's a brand that knows exactly how to nail special occasion makeup, it's Lisa Eldridge. The Seamless Skin Foundation offers medium, buildable coverage and a fresh, skin-like finish while remaining weightless throughout wear. Available in 43 shades, this innovative formula is clinically proven to last up to 12 hours, making it a suitable choice for a bridal look. It also features a unique self-setting formula that doesn't crease or cling to dry patches. Denise Primbet, Beauty Contributor, says: " I'm yet to try a Lisa Eldridge product that I haven't loved, and it all goes back to the day I tried her Seamless Skin Foundation—a formula that's often used on movie sets and in preparation for red carpet events. It feels super breathable on the skin and delivers a beautiful veil of coverage that still allows my natural freckles to peek through the skin. Hands down, one of the best luxury formulas I've tried."

Best with buildable coverage Armani Luminous Silk Foundation £37.60 at LookFantastic (was £47) Adored by MUAs and beauty editors alike, the Armani Luminous Silk is somewhat of a foundation icon, and for good reason. This award-winning formula comes in 40 shades and offers flexible medium coverage with a lightweight feel. Formulated with the brand's patented "Micro-fil technology," this foundation delivers an effortlessly blurred look with a semi-dewy, skin-like finish. Not only is it oil-free, but it's also packed with skin-loving ingredients such as glycerin to make sure that your skin is well looked after during wear. Denise Primbet, Beauty Contributor, says: "I first fell in love with the Armani Luminous Silk foundation when I wore it to my brother's wedding, and sure enough, it quickly became my most-complimented formula to date. My favourite part about this foundation is how great it looks in photographs—blurred in all the right places and glowy in areas where I need that extra boost of radiance."

Best for a natural look Dior Forever Hydra Nude Foundation £45 at Boots (was £50) One of the latest additions to the Dior foundation line-up, the Hydra Nude formula is a great choice for the brides that love a natural look with a thin veil of coverage. Offering 24-hour wear, this foundation is extremely breathable, lightweight and non-comedogenic, making it a solid option for most skin types. It's also filled to the brim with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, delivering lasting moisture of up to 48 hours. Denise Primbet, Beauty Contributor, says: "While wearing this foundation, I was once told that my skin looks as though I'd just stepped out of an expensive facial, and that couldn't have been more accurate. It gives me just enough coverage to blur out imperfections and mask my rosacea without completely covering my freckles. As someone who also has dry skin, I was pleased with the hydrated feel and a glowy finish, which is exactly why this formula is my newly found favourite."

Best skin-like finish Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation £42 at Sephora I often refer to this formula as the Goldilocks of foundations: not too glowy, not too matte, it's just right. Despite offering impressive, buildable coverage, it has the most beautiful skin-like finish—the kind that looks even better on camera. If you're a bride who prioritises skin comfort above all else, this is a great option to consider. Enriched with over 20 skincare ingredients, not only is the Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech foundation kind to the skin, but it also doesn't disappoint when it comes to longevity. It has a weightless, serum-esque consistency that seamlessly glides onto the skin without resulting in any slipping or patchiness throughout wear. Denise Primbet, Beauty Contributor, says: "Ask any one of my friends and they'll tell you all about my obsession with the Haus Labs foundation. I've worn it countless times to important events, and it's never failed me. Above all, I love the extensive shade range (51, to be exact), meaning you can easily get a perfect match—an important factor when you're a bride."

Best for a radiant finish Shiseido Revitalessence Glow Foundation £39.20 at LookFantastic (was £49) If you're the kind of bride who loves a radiant, dewy look, I'll point you right toward this clever formula from Shiseido. It offers medium coverage and lasts up to 12 hours, delivering all the glow, hydration and blur. Infused with the likes of fermented kefir and niacinamide, this formula is designed to improve your skin over time and prevent any dryness. Suitable for all skin types, this foundation is also resistant to creasing, fading and transfer, making it all the more appealing to wear on special occasions. Denise Primbet, Beauty Contributor, says: "As a beauty journalist who always reaches for glowy formulas, I have to say that the Shiseido Revitalessence Glow Foundation is easily my top pick for whenever I'm in the mood for an extra boost of radiance. It's a perfect skincare/makeup hybrid that still manages to deliver a solid level of coverage, while keeping my skin nice and hydrated in the process."

Best for flexible coverage Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin Foundation £42 at Sephora Founded by none other than celebrity MUA Mario Dedivanovic, Makeup By Mario is behind some of the best beauty launches out there, particularly when it comes to its SurrealSkin Foundation. Delivering long-lasting wear and flexible coverage, this formula excels at offering a full glam look while looking effortlessly natural, making it a solid contender to wear on your special day. Available in 30 shares, this innovative formula keeps your skin hydrated for up to 12 hours, ensuring comfortable wear and a weightless feel. Denise Primbet, Beauty Contributor, says: "Ever since this clever formula first landed on my desk, I was hooked. The customisable coverage makes it easy enough to layer, blend, or sheer it out, depending on your personal preference. I enjoy the breathable feel and the satin finish, which is exactly why I find myself gravitating toward this whenever I need my base to last well."

Best for a matte finish Sisley Paris Phyto-Teint Perfection Foundation £81 at Cult Beauty Sure, it may be far from affordable, but if you're going to splurge on a premium foundation, let it be this formula from Sisley. It offers a matte finish (but not the kind that will leave your skin parched and cake-y), lasting wear and buildable coverage, meaning it could be ideal for a bride who loves a blurred look. This transfer-proof formula also features the brand's Ideal Skin Complex, which works hard to keep your skin in tip-top condition underneath the coverage. Denise Primbet, Beauty Contributor, says: "I'll be the first to say that luxury doesn't always mean quality. However, trust me when I tell you that this foundation from Sisley is worth every penny. As someone who doesn't usually go for matte formulas, I love that it offers a soft-blurred look without making my skin look dehydrated."

Best lightweight formula Givenchy Prisme Libre Glow Serum Foundation £48 at LookFantastic Having launched just earlier this year as part of its iconic Prisme Libre line-up, this serum foundation from Givenchy has already received tonnes of praise from beauty folk, and understandably so. Offering a radiant finish and up to 24 hours of wear, this formula is designed to feel lightweight on the skin—a must for a bride who's after the kind of makeup that doesn't feel too heavy throughout wear. It offers buildable, medium coverage, meaning you can easily layer it up in areas where you need it most. It's also water-resistant and delivers up to 48 hours' worth of hydration. Denise Primbet, Beauty Contributor, says: "I've been testing this formula for the past few weeks now, and it's already joined my rota of go-to complexion products. I love how effortlessly it blurs out my pores while offering me that glazed, dewy finish. When I wear this formula, I often forget that I have makeup on in the first place, which is a plus in my book."

Best full-coverage Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation £39 at Cult Beauty Let's face it, not every bride is after a "clean girl" look on her wedding day, so if you're someone who tends to favour the good ol' full coverage look, this foundation from Charlotte Tilbury is worth considering. It's long-wearing, transfer-resistant and sweat-proof—precisely the kind we need to withstand all the dancing and the teary-eyed moments. Formulated with a handful of good-for-skin ingredients, this foundation comes in a wide range of shades to match every undertone without oxidising. Denise Primbet, Beauty Contributor says: "Out of all full coverage formulas I've tried, the Airbrush Flawless from Charlotte Tilbury definitely takes the cake. I love how weightless it feels upon application and how it doesn't end up feeling too suffocating on the skin throughout the day. It blends in beautifully, without clinging onto my dry patches or lifting."