I've tested these 6 longwearing liquid lipsticks and they are the only way to ensure smudge-proof colour this season

Most of us have our favourite lipstick, I’m sure. But if you’re in the market for a new one, the best liquid lipsticks pack both rich colour payoff and staying power that’ll last through an evening without much need for reapplying. This means they’re a particularly good thing to have to hand during party season.

Many of the best lipsticks that come in a liquid formula are usually quite long-wearing, which is ideal when you have lots of eating and drinking-filled occasions in the diary. Personally, I don’t mind taking my lipstick of choice out with me for the odd reapply if required, but it’s nice not to worry about checking the state of it every 15 minutes.

As a beauty editor I test a lot of make-up as part of my job, meaning I’ve tried hundreds of different lip products—including some brilliant liquid lipsticks as well as some not so great ones. Ahead are five of my all-time favourites, in both matte and shiny finishes, that you can rely on for long-lasting colour to the end of 2023 and beyond, with price tags to suit various budget levels.

The best liquid lipsticks for long-lasting wear

1. NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment

(Image credit: NARS)

Lucy wears the shade Save The Queen (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment Best long lasting liquid lipstick Specifications Number of shades: 18 Today's Best Deals £25 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Very pigmented + Incredibly long-wearing + Non-flexible applicator creates a sharp edge Reasons to avoid - On the pricey side

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigments last well and the colours are completely opaque, with the 18-strong range covering browns, pinks, reds and purples. It’s quite a fluid formula, going on wet and then drying down completely with a matte finish that's not too drying. The applicator isn’t flexible, but this actually makes it easier to get a crisp edge. Most importantly, though, it’s pretty budge-proof and you’ll notice minimal (if any) transfer.

2. Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Lucy wears the shade 125 Keen (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Best liquid lipstick for shine Specifications Number of shades: 20 Today's Best Deals £11.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Huge range of shades + Great shiny finish + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Ever so slightly sticky

This is the shinier, wet-look counterpart to Maybelline’s much-loved SuperStay Matte Ink, which has the same colour-richness and affordable price tag—just under £12 is pretty reasonable. I remember the first time I tried it being surprised by how well the shiny finish lasts. Because of this, it does retain a slight stickiness, but you’ll be surprised how transfer-resistant it is.

3. MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipstick

(Image credit: MAC )

Lucy wears the shade Devoted to Chili (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lip Colour Best matte liquid lipstick Specifications Number of shades: 23 Today's Best Deals £22 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Rich colour + Very matte but not drying + Great choice of shades Reasons to avoid - Some people won't want quite such a matte finish

I think I can comfortably assume that many make-up wearers have owned a MAC lipstick at some point, and this is one of my favourites in one of the newer formulas. Not too drying, Powder Kiss glides on easily with a truly matte finish, or a little can be applied with your finger for a blurred lip look. It comes in several iconic shades, from MAC Ruby Woo (AKA Ruby Boo) to Devoted to Chili, which I’m wearing above.

4. Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Lipstick



(Image credit: Dior )

Lucy wears the shade 100 Forever Nude (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Lipstick Best luxury liquid lipstick Specifications Number of shades: 17 Today's Best Deals View at Escentual View at John Lewis View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Feels very lightweight + Good colour payoff Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Dior lipsticks are iconic, and Rouge Dior Forever Liquid has a comfortable, creamy consistency that’s really nice to wear. But for me, what particularly stands out is that it’s so lightweight—which is all the more impressive considering how rich the colours are. It has the kind of price tag you'd expect from a luxury brand, but it's got a great shade range and is transfer-resistant to boot.

5. Fenty Stunna Lip Paint

(Image credit: Fenty Beauty )

Lucy wears the shade Uncensored (Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Fenty Stunna Lip Paint Best universal red liquid lipstick Specifications Number of shades: 7 Today's Best Deals £22 at Sephora UK

One of the most successful celebrity make-up brands, Fenty’s Stunna Lip Paint is up there with the best buys from the brand. The texture is very watery but the intensity is brilliant, saturating lips with rich colour. Uncensored is a mainstay of best red lipstick lists everywhere and was the first shade that launched, is designed to suit absolutely everyone—if you’re not really a red lipstick wearer and want to give it a try, this is an excellent place to start.