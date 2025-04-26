After the perfect wedding mascara? I've tested over a hundred formulas—these are the ones I'd recommend

It's no secret that mascara is the backbone of any well-executed makeup look, particularly when it concerns your wedding day. Should things go wrong, it's the first product to smudge, so the pressure of choosing the right formula couldn't be any higher. After all, your big day will inevitably push it to its limits—tears, sweat and all.

So, apart from offering all the flutter, volume and lift that you'd already be looking for in an everyday mascara, your wedding formula also has to be flake-proof, long-wearing, and, ideally, water-resistant. Even if you're opting for a false lash, many makeup artists will still advise applying mascara as a finishing touch to add more definition and intensity to the overall look.

As a beauty journalist who's tested no less than a hundred mascaras in my lifetime, I can confidently say that not every formula will qualify as a contender. Since we're all blessed with a different kind of lash density, curl, length and eye shape, mascaras don't exactly fall under the "one-size-fits-all" category. From various wand shapes, bristle types, shades and formulations, not every mascara will be the best fit for everyone, let alone for brides.

In a bid to make this decision a tad easier, I've consulted my little black book of experts and interviewed top MUAs for their most coveted insider tips. Enter: your definitive guide to wedding mascaras. From application hacks to advice on how to make the formula last longer, here's everything you need to know ahead of your big day.

How to choose your wedding mascara, according to MUAs

According to pro make-up artist Vincent Ford, "Your wedding day mascara needs to be waterproof, smudge-proof, and able to hold a curl all day. Basically, it should survive happy tears and hugs."

Meanwhile, Rebecca Moore, senior make-up artist at NARS, shares that your choice of mascara will largely depend on your preferences for your bridal look: "Are you leaning into something soft, romantic and natural—or do you want high-impact lashes that are more dramatic? Your mascara should complement your makeup style seamlessly."

"A more natural bride might opt for a soft, fluttery lash that enhances without overpowering. But if you’re after something bolder, you’ll want a formula that delivers full volume and intensity. It’s all about balance—mascara is that final touch that ties everything together," she explains.

Vincent also suggests testing the formula before your wedding day "to make sure you don't have any reactions and test that it does actually last all day." Rebecca agrees: "Your wedding day is not the time to experiment with unfamiliar products. If you’ve been loving a mascara and it’s never let you down—stick with it."

What's the best wedding mascara formula?

According to Rebecca: "Longevity is non-negotiable. You want something that wears beautifully from the moment you walk down the aisle to the very last dance."

Vincent suggests "avoiding anything labelled as 'nourishing' since it can flake or slide on a teary day." He advises to opt for "a waterproof black formula with a curved wand that lifts and defines. Thicker wands will give you more volume, while a longer and thinner wand works great to separate the lashes."

How to apply wedding mascara

"Application-wise, I always recommend applying [mascara] in light layers," Rebecca says. "Wiggle the wand from the root up to open the eyes. Layering allows you to build up volume without clumping."

To ensure that your mascara lasts, Vincent suggests keeping the under-eye area dry and avoiding any rich-textured or overly oily eye creams. "If you are someone with watery eyes or allergies, try a tubing mascara as they are less likely to smudge and they last all day."

Rebecca also advises to "start with an eyeshadow base to help absorb any excess oils and lock your eye look in place. One of my pro tips? After applying your first coat of mascara, lightly dust a bit of translucent powder over the lashes, then apply a second coat. It creates a seal and really boosts staying power. Your lashes will look fresh all day and night."

Best wedding mascaras, tried and tested

Best overall Dior Diorshow Waterproof Backstage Mascara £35 at Boots When I asked Shannon Lawlor, Beauty Director at Who What Wear, about her wedding day makeup look, she told me that her entire face was from Dior, and with good reason. Having skipped out on foundation, Shannon explained that she opted for the Diorshow Backstage mascara to create a look inspired by an image of Sharon Tate, featuring "a graphic eye, fluttery lashes, slightly drooped doe eyes, and a complexion that looked as though she had spent days wandering the Mojave desert". "Paired with a statement smokey eye and a nude glossy lip, it was everything I ever dreamed of. I stand by the fact that it’s the best I’ve ever looked,” she added. Not only is this formula water-resistant, but it also effectively thickens, curves and lengthens your natural lashes with ease, delivering lasting wear and an intense black pigment. Hands down, it's one of the best all-rounder formulas out there.

Best precise wand Armani Vertigo Lift Mascara £23.20 at Lookfantastic If you're after a weightless formula that can zhuzh up your look in an instant, I'd point you right towards this clever formula from Armani. This lengthening and volumising mascara offers an uber-precise applicator wand that evenly coats and separates each lash without resulting in any clumping. Whether your lashes are naturally short, thin and weakened (or all of the aforementioned), this formula is a solid smudge-proof contender to wear on your wedding day. Just be sure to remember that it's not really water-proof, meaning it's less likely to withstand a teary moment. "I can always rely on Armani to deliver, particularly when it concerns special occasion makeup. As someone with stubborn Asian lashes, I've always struggled to find a formula that ticks all the boxes. When I first tried this quality mascara, I was taken aback with just how easily it sculpted, lifted and lengthened my lashes, having also lasted me well over 12 hours in total," says Beauty Contributor Denise Primbet.

Best for maximum impact Armani Vertigo Lift Mascara £22.40 at Cult Beauty (was £28) Rebecca recommends the NARS Climax Mascara for a softer, buildable finish. "It gives the lashes lift and volume without ever feeling heavy. If you’re after maximum impact, Climax Extreme is the one for you. It’s bold, unapologetic, and the jet-black pigment adds that extra definition that translates beautifully in photographs," she shares. Formulated with the brand's signature Lash Moisture Complex, this mascara will also keep your lashes in tip-top condition throughout wear, delivering root-to-tip volume without any clumping or smudging. Thanks to its clever wand, the ribbed bristles pick up the ideal amount of product needed to coat every lash, ensuring a show-stopping look for any bride who prefers a little bit of drama.

Best tubing formula Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara £32 at Space NK One of the best tubing mascaras on the market, the Hourglass Unlocked formula is nothing short of impressive. Thanks to its film-forming technology, this mascara is designed to coat every lash individually with weightless fibres that are bound to stay in place for hours on end. The result? High-impact volume and length that won't budge all day—a formula that's very much welcome for a fool-proof bridal look. The best part is that, unlike most mascaras, you won't need to use an obscene amount of cleansing oil to take it off. Simply use a bit of warm water, and it will come right off (no lash-pulling or rubbing required).

Best for length Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara £10.39 at Lookfantastic (was £12.99) The Maybelline Sky High is nothing new to a seasoned beauty lover. In fact, it's widely considered as the crème de la crème of mascaras, and deservedly so. This waterproof version is a great option for brides-to-be, offering all the volume, length and lift that you can possibly ask for—plus a long-lasting, budge-proof result that will easily keep your lashes in place throughout the whole day. Infused with bamboo extract and fibres, this formula feels surprisingly lightweight during wear, making it just as functional as it is comfortable. It comes in a standard black shade, which can be evenly distributed throughout your lashes without the need to over-apply.

Best waterproof formula Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Waterproof Mascara £24 at Lookfantastic (was £30) "There aren't many mascaras that I rate just as much as the YSL Lash Clash. Thanks to its budge-resistant formula, I definitely prefer the waterproof version to the original, and would 100% recommend it to any bride-to-be," shares Beauty Contributor Denise Primbet. Delivering up to 48 hours of wear, this formula offers buildable volume, and length with a fanned-out effect, complete with an intense jet-black pigment. It also features a handful of conditioning components such as florentina extract to make sure that your lashes are well looked-after throughout the whole day and night. Plus, the brush is easy enough to manoeuvre for those hard-to-reach corners, and the packaging makes this formula feel all the more luxurious, too.

Best for volume Charlotte Tilbury Exaggereyes Volume Mascara £22.40 at Cult Beauty Having launched just last year, the Exaggereyes mascara from Charlotte Tilbury has already become a firm favourite among beauty editors and makeup enthusiasts alike, and understandably so. Fit for any bride that loves a faux-lash effect, this mascara truly excels at delivering all the lift and volume thanks to its unique formulation. Relying on plumping polymers, this mascara also comes infused with jojoba waxes to deliver that much-needed nourishment during wear. "I've always had thin and short lashes, yet this formula is one of the very few that gives me a genuinely impressive boost. I love the curved wand which perfectly hugs my eye shape, allowing me to coat each lash from root to the tip in one effortless swipe. Plus, its long-lasting yet smudge-proof and humidity-proof formula certainly earns a few extra points in my book," says Beauty Contributor Denise Primbet.

Best for lift Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara £28 at LookFantastic If lift and curl are your top priorities, look no further than the iconic Lash Idôle mascara from Lancôme. This hardworking formula delivers up to 24 hours of waterproof and smudge-resistant wear, making it a great option for brides-to-be. Its unique wand is designed with 125 different bristle sizes and 360 micro-bristles to ensure that it coats every lash fibre, delivering an ultra-lifted look and a fluttery effect. Plus, its gel emulsion formula feels super lightweight on the lashes, all while offering a clump-free curl that doesn't budge all day. From walking down the aisle to dancing the night away, you can rest assured that this mascara will persevere through every challenge without letting you down.

Best for defined, fluffy lashes Benefit Badgal Bounce Mascara £20.25 at John Lewis One of the latest entries from Benefit, the Badgal Bounce Mascara delivers all the volume and definition, all thanks to its custom-engineered wand that packs two functions in one. Combining the benefits of fiber bristles to evenly deposit the formula to every individual lash and the fine-tooth comb that seamlessly defines and separates the lashes while you're at it, this hybrid mascara offers lasting and weightless wear fit for your big day. Featuring rice wax to help define the lashes and make the formula last longer, it's also enriched with provitamin b5 and castor seed oil to simultaneously condition your lashes on-the-go. Perfect for a bride looking for something that will further enhance your natural lashes with a voluminous look.

Best weightless formula Sculpted By Aimee LashLift Mascara £20 at Sculpted By Aimee Available in both brown and black iterations, this bestselling formula from Sculpted By Aimee is deserving of every bride's attention. Above all, this mascara truly shines when it comes to delivering a weightless feel—the kind that makes you forget you have makeup on in the first place. Its multi-level bristle technology aims to apply the formula from the root to the tip of each lash with the help of lightweight polymers and minimal waxes. It glides on seamlessly, eliminating the need for multiple coats, which also prevents any clumping. The brown shade, in particular, is perfect for a bride who gravitates towards a less dramatic look or if you want to let your other features take centre stage (a bold lip, anyone?). It doesn't lean too warm or cool-toned and instead offers a natural boost to your lashes without making them look too 'intense' with exaggerated pigment.