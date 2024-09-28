I always look tired, but this brand has taken over my make-up bag thanks to its incredible concealer and glow-boosting products

Landing on UK soil early last year and almost immediately going viral, Kosas wasn’t a make-up brand that I initially paid much attention to. As a beauty editor, of course, I was fascinated by Gen Z’s obsession with the brand—the Kosas brow gel was a TikTok sensation and Hailey Bieber’s endorsement of the brand’s concealer only grew the hype. But as a 35-year-old mum of two? I didn’t feel that Kosas’s youthful aesthetic, colourful packaging and ‘clean’ beauty messaging really spoke to me. That was, at least, until I tried the products for myself.

Forget what you think you know about this brand, Kosas beauty products are impactful, performance-driven formulations with the benefit of being incredibly easy to use. For me, the fact that they’re free of things like silicones and synthetic fragrances isn’t a huge draw (although it might be if you have sensitive skin), but knowing that they do boast clinically-proven ingredients with skincare benefits certainly is. And while I assumed that their products had been created for people who already had naturally bright, dewy skin, in actual fact the lineup offers options for anyone who is short on time and wants to fake a juicy, fresh-faced make-up look in minutes.

Ahead, the six best Kosas products that now live permanently in my make-up bag—and I can’t stop recommending them to everybody.

1. Kosas Revealer Concealer

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Kosas)

Kosas Revealer Concealer The best concealer Specifications Shades : 39 Coverage: Medium Today's Best Deals View at Naturisimo View at Sephora UK View at Cult Beauty Global Reasons to buy + Super creamy, brightening formula + Works on dark circles and blemishes Reasons to avoid - Very oily skin types might want to powder

Probably the most popular product in the Kosas lineup, this concealer deserves all of the hype and more besides—in fact, it might actually be my favourite concealer of all time. An ultra-creamy formulation, I was sceptical at first about how my oily skin would get on board with it, but thankfully they were destined to be BFFs. Offering up a decent medium coverage, this stuff glides onto skin to eradicate dark circles, spots, pigmentation and redness—all while somehow leaving your skin looking exactly like skin. It almost melts into the skin, leaving a diffused, bright and radiant complexion in its wake. Plus, the addition of hyaluronic acid, peptides and caffeine means that not only does your skin look amazing, but it feels incredible too. Oh, and Hailey Bieber swears by it too so I’m in good company.

2. Kosas Blush is Life

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Kosas)

Kosas Blush is Life The best blusher Specifications Shades: 8 Formula: Powder Today's Best Deals £28 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Has a glowy, brightening effect + Doubles as a highlighter Reasons to avoid - You'll need to layer up if you want more pigment

I love a good blusher, but I’m very fussy with the formulas I like and cream blushers tend to be my preferred texture for a natural flush. However, since getting my hands on the new Kosas blushers over the summer I’ve worn basically nothing else. First up—it’s a powder. A baked powder to be precise. And unlike other powders it’s actually infused with skincare ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid so it feels almost creamy to apply. However, unlike a cream, it has incredible staying powder and hasn’t disappeared into my oily skin by lunchtime. There are a few beautiful shades available, but I’m a big fan of Dreamland which is a rosy bronze that adds warmth and sheen to my skin, meaning I can skip both highlighter and bronzer when wearing this. If you love your skin to have a dewy, flush pop of colour, that still feels natural then I can’t recommend these enough.

3. Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Kosas)

Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel Best brow product Specifications Shades: 10 Today's Best Deals £20 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Adds colour and volume + Available in 10 shades Reasons to avoid - Would like a slightly smaller wand

While I can be fickle with my make-up products, brows are one area where I stick to what I know and for the past few years I have almost religiously used the same brow pencil and brow gel on rotation. However, that has all changed since I tried this brow gel from Kosas. There are hundreds and hundreds of videos on TikTok extolling the virtues of this product, but effectively it’s a tinted gel with an almost mousse-y texture that makes brows look thicker and fuller in seconds. The formula itself is packed with conditioning ingredients like castor oil and panthenol which not only mean you don’t get that sticky, crispy feeling, but it actually helps to improve the condition of your brows over time. (Essential if, like me, you over plucked as a teenager and still have sparse patches today because of it.) However, the thing I love most about is it how quick it is to use—you can swipe it on really haphazardly and dishevelled brows will be left looking glossy, groomed and thick.

4. Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Kosas)

Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream Best complexion product Specifications Shades: 24 Coverage: Lightweight Today's Best Deals £34 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Lightweight base for a fresh skin look + Hydrating and smoothing Reasons to avoid - Won't be for you if you want lots of coverage

It has taken me years and years to convert from full coverage foundations to skin tints and, even now, I’m often dubious about base products that offer very little in the way of coverage. After all, I don’t want to bother applying a make-up product to my skin if there isn’t going to be a visible difference. However, day-to-day I find that the Kosas Revealer Concealer alone offers more than enough coverage, but I love the BB Burst for its ability to even my skin tone and impart a dewy luminosity all-over before I go in with it. This will not cover big breakouts or major dark circles, but what it will do is dial down redness, smooth uneven texture, and boost hydration so your skin looks more plump and fresh than it did before you applied it. I wouldn’t use this for a special occasion when I want a really perfected make-up look, but it’s perfect for days that I don’t want to just go completely bare-faced.

5. Kosas The Sun Show Baked Bronzer

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Kosas)

Kosas The Sun Show Baked Bronzer The best bronzer Specifications Shades: 5 Formula : Powder Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at Cult Beauty Global View at Naturisimo Reasons to buy + Soft, blendable texture + Adds a subtle sheen to skin Reasons to avoid - It's very natural, rather than a bold bronzed look

As someone with pale skin I always tread carefully with bronzer. In fact, I didn’t wear it for years and years, but have found as I get older that adding one to my make-up bag offers a shortcut to help me look more awake. Just like the blushers, this one is a talc-free baked powder that is imbued with that same subtle sheen. Dusted all over skin with a fluffy brush, it delivers a natural wave of warmth and sunkissed goodness, without veering into orange or fake tan territory. In fact, you really can’t go wrong with this as it’s so lightweight and blendable—you’d really have to layer it on to end up looking overdone. Instead, my pale skin just looks a little glowier with a healthy luminosity and I now consider it one of the best bronzers for fair skin. It’s available in five shades, so there are options for darker skin tones seeking some extra warmth too.

6. Kosas Soulgazer Intensifying Gel Eyeliner

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Kosas)

Kosas Soulgazer Intensifying Gel Eyeliner Best eye product Specifications Shades: 10 Today's Best Deals £20 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Glides onto eyelids without tugging + Super pigmented Reasons to avoid - Might be too creamy for very oily eyelids

Eyeliner is a bit of a special occasion product for me as, generally, I’m too lazy to take the time to apply it, but I was intrigued by Kosas’s latest launch after seeing so many people experimenting with the shades online. These eyeliners are a dream if you’re as useless at eye make-up as I am—they glide effortlessly onto eyelids, delivering a smooth, even slick of gorgeously pigmented colour. And the colours themselves are worth talking about—offering up sheeny aubergines, chocolate browns, smokey charcoals and more, these are grown-up shades for every occasion. And, surprisingly, Eternal—a deep emerald green with a satin finish—has become one that I’ve even enjoyed wearing on the school run. My only quibble is that if you do have very oily eyelids or hooded eyes like me, then I do find that they can transfer slightly, but I suspect using an eyeshadow primer might help with that. The formula is waterproof so it does have good longevity, but I find setting it in place with a little powder really helps to lock it down.