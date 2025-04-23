I have no time to be faffing with brushes, but a make-up sponge is an essential in my routine—here are the 6 best

Speed is very much of the essence when it comes to my morning beauty routine, and the contents of my make-up bag very much reflect that. Skin tints that provide coverage and glow, cream blushes that can double as lipstick, and eyebrow gels that tint and groom are where it’s at for me. And as for application? If it can’t be applied with my fingertips, then I tend to forget it. However, there is one tool that I reach for daily to assist my haphazard blending and buffing, and that’s a make-up sponge. Because while I have no time to get to grips with an assortment of different-sized make-up brushes with a whole array of specific uses, a make-up sponge makes for an incredibly versatile tool that just helps to make my finished look a little more polished. And make-up artists agree.

What is a make-up sponge for?

Personally, I love to use a make-up sponge for applying skin tints and lightweight foundations, as well as blending out the edges of products like cream blush or bronzer—but they have a multitude of uses.

“I love the multi-use element of a make-up sponge, says Make-up Artist Emily Wood . “You can pack on product using the flat side, which is great for creating an intense, highlighted under-eye or honing in on a blemish to give it the fuller coverage you want, and it’s a great tool for people with sensitive skin who are reactive to brushes or fingers.”

Plus, a make-up sponge doubles as a great tool if you love a more natural look, too. “One of my favourite tricks is using a clean, damp sponge after applying foundation and concealer to soften any edges and remove any excess product, creating a fresh, natural look,” explains Pro Make-up Artist Adeola Gboyega .

How is it best to use a make-up sponge?

Although it can feel like a bit of a faff, I personally always use a damp make-up sponge. For me, this helps to give my skin the bouncy, dewy, natural finish that I like for an everyday make-up look. However, this does mean that you can end up using slightly more product than you might like, as the sponge can absorb some of it.

“I find that a make-up sponge works best when damp—but not too wet,” says Adeola. “A damp sponge helps to sheer out the product, making it great for achieving a natural, dewy finish. I typically apply foundation with my fingers or a brush first to get the coverage I want, then go in with a sponge to blend and press the product into the skin for a seamless, skin-like effect.”

How should we keep make-up sponges clean?

As someone prone to acne, I’m quite hot on keeping any tools that touch my face pretty clean. (As well as the fact that I’ve seen some rather gross videos on the internet of people showing just how dirty their make-up sponges are!). I like the Beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid —a solid soap that comes with a cleansing tool to scrub the dirt out of your sponge. Emily recommends cleansing your make-up sponge regularly for best results. “I wash mine between each application as sponges are a harbour spot for bacteria growth,” she explains. “Plus, when a make-up sponge has product build-up within it, it impacts how well it works and prevents a streak-free finish.”

If you don’t want to use a dedicated sponge cleaner like me, then Adeola says that a gentle soap will work just as well. “A great tip is to let the sponge soak in soapy water for a few minutes before squeezing it out—this helps break down any stubborn make-up,” she explains. “It’s also important to let them fully air dry in a well-ventilated area to prevent any mould or bacteria buildup.”

Marie Claire's Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, told me that she uses her children's shampoo to clean her make-up brushes and sponges. "They're really gentle and smell lovely," she says.

The best make-up sponges

1. Beautyblender Original

(Image credit: Beautyblender)

Beautyblender Original Best overall make-up sponge Today's Best Deals £17.50 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Creates a smooth, dewy complexion + Absorbs minimal product + Lasts for ages Reasons to avoid - It's more expensive than others

I have tried so many different make-up sponges and, for me, nothing comes close to the Beautyblender. The iconic egg-shaped pink sponge means it’s probably the most instantly recognisable one on the market, and I’d credit the original with rocketing the make-up sponge into mainstream make-up bags. It can be used wet or dry, uses innovative aqua-activated material that absorbs minimal product to reduce wastage, and it makes light work of applying whatever products you use seamlessly. And if you fancy an upgrade for spring/summer? It now comes in a limited-edition denim blue colour too.

2. Spectrum Collections SC020 Wonder Sponge

(Image credit: Spectrum Collections)

Spectrum Collections SC020 Wonder Sponge Best affordable make-up sponge Today's Best Deals £5.99 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Use with cream, liquid or mineral products + Affordable Reasons to avoid - It's quite absorbent

This little make-up sponge is so absorbent that it practically triples in size when you run it under water. Although that does mean that there’s a chance of it soaking up your product, I find that it works best when it’s saturated with water first, which not only limits absorption but means that it effortlessly creates a fresh, dewy complexion. It bounces easily over the skin and leaves behind no marks or traces of applications; just seamless skin. If I’m honest, I’d probably be hard-pressed to tell the difference between the results of this and my beloved Beautyblender, and you really can’t argue with the £5 price tag.

3. Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge

(Image credit: Real Techniques)

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge Best make-up sponge for contouring and bronzer Today's Best Deals £6.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Precision tip for blemishes and slanted edge for contour + Latex-free foam to prevent product build-up + Long-lasting Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t work brilliantly dry

After the iconic Beautyblender, it’s this make-up sponge from Real Techniques that is one of the most raved-about amongst beauty obsessives—and for good reason. It has three distinct surfaces—a pointed tip, curved edges and a flat side—so that you can use it for everything from large surface foundation application to pinpoint concealing and contouring. It’s particularly good for bronzer and contouring as you can use that flat edge to shape and define your face.

4. Revolution Create Blending Sponge

(Image credit: Revolution)

Revolution Create Blending Sponge Best make-up sponge for spot-prone skin Today's Best Deals £4.99 at Revolution Reasons to buy + Antibacterial coating to prevent bacteria growth + Multipurpose use + Really affordable Reasons to avoid - I don’t love the flat edge for foundation application

As someone with acne-prone skin, I always make sure that my make-up sponges are scrupulously clean. However, this one is brilliant as it has a special antibacterial coating that helps to prevent bacterial growth for some added peace of mind. “It’s a better choice for keeping my kit as clean and hygienic as possible, especially when working on multiple clients,” says Adeola.”Even with this feature, regular cleaning is still a must, but it’s great knowing there’s an extra layer of protection!”

5. Fenty Beauty Precision Makeup Sponge 100

(Image credit: Fenty Beauty)

Fenty Beauty Precision Makeup Sponge 100 Best make-up sponge for targeted coverage Today's Best Deals £14 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Three-sided sponge + Great for building coverage + Precise application Reasons to avoid - Slightly smaller in size to others

Apparently Rihanna really wanted to make sure that everything from the texture to the bounce of this sponge was just right before launching it, and, like pretty much everything else from Fenty Beauty, it really is spot on. It’s another three-sided makeup sponge, so it’s incredibly versatile and plays nicely with liquid, cream and powder formulations. And both RiRi and I agree on one thing—the best way to use this make-up sponge is damp.

6. NYX Professional Makeup Complete Control Blending Sponge

(Image credit: NYX)

NYX Professional Makeup Complete Control Blending Sponge Best make-up sponge for powder Today's Best Deals £5.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Works well with powder + Well-priced + Colour means it doesn’t look dirty Reasons to avoid - Not the longest lasting

I’ll be honest: a large part of the appeal of this makeup sponge is that it’s black and therefore looks less grubby than my other iterations do by the end of the week. However, it’s also one of the best affordable make-up sponges on the market. It has two sloping edges and a curved bottom, and it makes light work of stippling in cream and liquid products. Plus, it’s made from a smooth material that feels super comfortable when pressed onto the skin.