I've put every Dior mascara to the test—this one is my favourite for fluttery and lifted lashes
Plus, how to work out which Dior mascara you should use
As is the case with any major luxury fashion house, Dior make-up has a reputation for luxury. The foundations are well-loved, the lip oil is all over TikTok, and Dior mascara is iconic (not to mention beautifully packaged).
I think that the best mascara is one of the most—if not the most—subjective of make-up categories. Your natural lashes play a big role in how a mascara looks, as well as your own personal preference around how much length and volume you like to add. There are mascaras that I absolutely love and would happily use every day that some colleagues and friends just can’t get on board with, and vice versa.
Much like Lancôme mascara or Maybelline mascara, each Dior mascara has a different USP. I’ve tried them all and I do have a favourite of the trio—here’s a bit more about why I like it, as well as who I think the other two would suit best.
Having tested each one, I’ve found that my best Dior mascara match is Iconic Overcurl. It lifts, lengthens and builds a little natural-looking volume without clumping, yielding a fluttery and lifted look.
The brush is curved, which I always like to see on a mascara because it fits the shape of the eye to really comb through them from root to tip. I like to curl my eyelashes before (an eyelash curler is one of the most useful beauty products you can invest in), but I find that this gives them that extra bit of hold to keep them in place.
What’s particularly interesting about Iconic Overcurl is that the brand recently gave this mascara a makeover to make it the first refillable Dior mascara. Once you’ve run out, you pop the inner cartridge out, keeping the outer silver packaging, and replace it with the new cartridge and wand.
Though it’s refillable, is still important to consider the price, particularly if you’re somebody who goes through mascaras at lightning speed: Diorshow Iconic Overcurl costs £35 initially, then £28 for the refill.
As for the other two Diorshow mascaras. I’m not typically drawn to volumising mascaras as my natural lashes are quite sparse, so I prefer something that separates and lengthens. In my opinion, though, Plump ‘N’ Volume is great for people who want to build up mascara for a dramatic look, because it has a plastic wand that can really layer up the formula. Meanwhile, the original Diorshow has a large brush, so creates fluffy volume. It’s nice and buildable, but I reckon it's best for people with a few more lashes than I have to work with.
So, to sum up how to choose a Dior mascara: if you're like me and don't have lots of thick eyelashes but you want to lengthen and lift, go for Iconic Overcurl. If you want buildable volume, Plump 'N' Volume is the best choice for you. And, if your natural lashes are of a fairly good length but you want to enhance them a bit, I think the original Diorshow would suit.
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.
