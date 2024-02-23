I'm the first to admit that I'm not the best person to ask about the best foundations. Or maybe I am—depending on what you want. You see, I really hate the feeling of foundation on my face. I like natural-looking skin that doesn't leave pigment smeared over my phone every time I take a call. If I do want coverage, I will usually opt for a lightweight tinted moisturiser, serum foundation or a foundation for oily skin that doesn't transfer.

However, in recent months my face has been left covered in red marks and pigmentation from acne breakouts. Even the best foundations for acne-prone skin weren't proving much help. So, a few months ago, in a bid to give my complexion a helping hand, I was rifling through the foundations I have kept ahold of from my more committed foundation days, and I noticed a common theme—most of them were Dior foundations.

I weirdly felt a bit nostalgic. I used to love wearing foundation. I loved the way it made my skin look and left me feeling better about myself, and seeing all of those Dior foundations sat there and neglected made me realise that perhaps my stubbornness was getting in the way of something great. Maybe I could be a foundation person again—I just needed to find the right formula.

I need something that doesn't feel suffocating on the skin, something that doesn't transfer majorly onto clothes and phones, something that doesn't settle in my supersized pores and something, crucially, that leaves natural-looking skin (even if it's a full-coverage foundation). So, in a bid to find my new hero foundation, I tried every formula Dior has to offer and journaled my thoughts. Here's my verdict on the best...

1. Dior Forever Matte Foundation

Dior Forever Matte Foundation Best Dior foundation for oily skin Reasons to buy + Great coverage + Still delivers a glow, despite matte finish + Minimal transfer Reasons to avoid - Still requires a bit of powder

If, like me, your skin is oily, you will adore this foundation. While I have never considered myself a fan of matte-finish foundations, this one hits the sweet spot. It delivers a lightweight veil of coverage that actually packs a punch—meaning it doesn't feel heavy on the skin but does a good job at covering what it needs to. And unlike so many other mattifying foundations, it also does a good job at disguising my grotesquely large pores without dulling down glow in other areas. In fact, if you're after a really mattified finish, note that this one still requires some powder (you can see in the photo above, I hadn't yet applied any to my t-zone or under eyes).

2. Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation

Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation Best Dior foundation for a radiant finish Reasons to buy + Not greasy or oily + Natural-looking finish Reasons to avoid - Coverage isn't particularly full (but it is buildable)

As soon as I see the word 'glow' in the name of a foundation, I prepare the powder. I usually have to cover my face in mattifying powder afterwards in order to disguise my pores. However, because this formula is so light and doesn't pack loads of coverage, I didn't actually need that. I was expecting it to be a full-coverage, evening formula (a bit like my beloved discontinued Chanel Vitalumiére), but actually it's a great everyday option. Natural skin still glows through underneath and the coverage certainly isn't too much.

3. Dior Forever Natural Nude Foundation

Dior Forever Natural Nude Foundation Best Dior foundation for dry skin Reasons to buy + Really boosts glow + Looks really natural Reasons to avoid - A little oily

In years gone by, I would have lapped this foundation up by the gallon. It is dewy, hydrating and delivers quite impressive coverage. However, with my skin currently going through a period of intense oiliness, it was a little too glow-boosting for me. Having said that, I know for sure that people with dry skin will love this one. Again, the coverage doesn't pack that much of a punch, although it is buildable.

4. Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation Most versatile Dior foundation Reasons to buy + Layers beautiful + Can be sheered out + Good coverage Reasons to avoid - If you have dry skin, you might need a hydrating base first - I found it oxidised

This foundation was once a mainstay in my collection. It is lightweight, delivers really good coverage, is buildable and is generally extremely versatile—it is made for expert, backstage hands, after all. However, as my love of foundation slowly dwindled, I found myself reaching for it less and less. After trying it again, my thoughts are as follows: it's a great foundation for those who are au fait with make-up application. You can really work with it and get it to do what you want it to do—whether that be sheering it out and boosting hydration by mixing it with a moisturiser or layering it up with power and concealer for a totally smooth finish. However, it appears I have become even lazier with my make-up application so just want something I can slather on and be done with it. I found it doesn't wear as well as others on this list if this is your approach.

5. Dior Capture Totale Foundation

Dior Capture Totale Foundation Best Dior treatment foundation Reasons to buy + Skincare-infused serum formula + Very hydrating Reasons to avoid - Limited shade offering

This one, for me, is a foundation I would absolutely recommend to those who have fair-to-medium toned skin (the shade selection needs extended) and who are looking for something hydrating and plumping. It is, actually, a great option for mature skin. It has much better coverage than other serum foundations out there and still looks wonderfully radiant and natural on the skin. It's not right for me personally (did I tell you I'm oily right now?), but it's an undeniably lovely formula.

6. Dior Prestige Le Micro Fluide Teint De Rose

Dior Prestige Make Up Le Micro Fluide Teint De Rose Best luxury Dior foundation Reasons to buy + Stunning luminous finish + Beautiful packaging + Really easy to work with Reasons to avoid - Really, really expensive - Absolutely dire shade selection—so much so that I didn't even want to include it

I'm putting it out there now—I really didn't want to include this foundation on the list. Essentially, if you don't have fair skin with the exact undertone this shade selection caters to, you can't wear it—even I struggled to make my shade work as a fair-skinned gal. And exclusionary beauty products are not something I support. It is £120 a bottle, making it Dior's most expensive foundation.

However, I do believe that those who want a really luxurious foundation should be able to spend £120 on a formula should they want to—the issue here is that the shade selection doesn't allow for that. And it's a real shame, because the formula is exquisite. It is the most hydrating, natural-looking, skin-like foundation I have tried in ages. Does anyone need it? No. Would you be impressed by it? Without a doubt. But everyone deserves the chance to at least try this masterpiece, so Dior should be doing better with this one.