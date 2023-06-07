Dior has released 4 new colourways of the viral Rosy Glow blush—and I just put them to the test

If you haven't heard of Dior's Rosy Glow blush, then where have you been? This make-up product practically broke the internet after going viral on TikTok, and it's not hard to see why.

The blusher reacts to your skin's pH and moisture levels, for a custom flush of colour on the cheeks. Pretty clever, right?

Until now, the popular product was only available in two shades, both of which I was big fans of. However, Dior has just released four new colours, and so of course I had to put them to the test.

Intrigued? I thought so. Keep on scrolling for all the info you need, and for more inspo, don't forget to check out my guide to the biggest spring make-up trends to try now.

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

I was lucky enough to sit down with Peter Philips, the Creative and Image Director for Dior Make-up, who told me the reason that the brand decided to bring out four more shades was to make sure that the colour range was more inclusive.

"The problem with the original formula is that it tends to go more pink, so it doesn't suit all skin types. We've been working for a long time on more shades, and have created four more colours that will suit everyone," says Philips.

The new shades include:

Mahogany - a warm brown

Cherry - a vibrant red

Rosewood - a soft pink

Berry - a deep purple

I put 'Cherry' and 'Rosewood' to the test, as I thought that these shades would suit me the most.

(Image credit: Grace Lindsay)

If you like soft girl make-up, then you will love 'Rosewood'. It adds a gorgeous pop of pink to the cheeks, but it's not as bright as the original 'Pink' shade, so it's perfect for everyday.

However, if you want to make a bit more of a statement this summer, then 'Cherry' is the way to go. Although the colour looked a little scary at first, after applying it to the apples of my cheeks it blended into a beautiful coral shade, that worked perfectly with the tan I had worked hard on over the weekend (whilst wearing the best facial sunscreen, of course).

Apart from the colour pay off, the thing that impressed me the most was how blendable the powder formula was. I'm normally a cream blusher kind of girl, but this product has converted me.

