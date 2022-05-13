Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to choosing the best lip oil, you can’t go wrong with Dior. We’ve been fans of the brand’s lip products for years, and when the Dior lip oil when viral on TikTok, we made sure to stock up as quickly as possible.

People all over social media couldn’t get enough of the nourishing, intense gloss, and it wasn’t long before it sold out. However, we’ve just seen that the product is finally back in stock on the Dior website, with lots of fun shades to choose from.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil, £29.50 | Dior

This glossy lip oil deeply protects and enhances the lips, bringing out their natural colour. Infused with cherry oil, the product instantly nourishes, softens and revitalises, with an ultra-luminous finish. View Deal

The non-greasy, non-sticky formula can be worn on its own, as a primer under lipstick or as a top coat to add extra shine. It comes with a large applicator which delivers the perfect amount of product in one simple swipe. Plus, it’s the chicest lip product to throw into your handbag before leaving the house.

We love using the clear gloss for a simple, everyday look. If you are looking for a bit more colour, you can’t go wrong with the peach and coral shades. Dior also have a bronze shade that is ideal for Summer.

If you’re still not convinced, just check out some of these TikTok videos.

Watch: The Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil

Like what you see? We thought so. If you want to get your hands on a Dior lip oil, we recommend adding one to your basket ASAP, as they are bound to sell out again.

