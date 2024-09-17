I may be biased, but these London-girl beauty looks are absolutely world class

Fashion month is well and truly underway with two cities down and a host of incredible Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Month beauty looks left in their wake. This weekend it was the turn of London to host all the most stylish celebs, influencers and industry insiders and, as a proud London dweller myself, I am pleased to say we did not disappoint.

While the New York Fashion Week beauty looks were big on impact (hello, ruby red lips) and required maximum effort (those un-done up-dos may look easy, but there’s skill in achieving the perfect I-woke-up-like-this look), true to British form, London was all about embracing and elevating what comes naturally. Think ultra-light bases courtesy of skin tints and autumn haircuts that work with the hair's natural texture.

It resulted in an array of beauty trends that felt ultra-cool and not too try hard—something that people can fall prey to during fashion month when all eyes are sure to be on them. It also means these fashion-week-approved beauty trends are incredibly easy to recreate yourself at home while still taking your beauty routine to the next level. Want to see for yourself? Of course you do, so just keep scrolling…

1. Long hair, don’t care

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We may have become short hair obsessed in recent months but you wouldn’t know it if you took to the streets of London this week. Outside the shows, long hair was pretty much all I spotted, worn in relaxed un-done styles that showcased each person’s natural texture. The result was one of complete effortlessness, perfectly epitomised by Simone Ashley’s tousled side sweep at 16Arlington.

2. Perfect ponytails

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Any hair that wasn’t worn down was swept into a relaxed high ponytail. Once again, tapping into that easy-going effortless feel, for most, all intricate detailing went out the window. No hair accessories or fancy tying technique, just a sleek, simple ponytail was all that was needed.

3. Soft skin tints

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came to make-up, full-coverage bases were switched for natural-looking tints that allowed each person’s skin to shine through. Rather than dewy or glass finishes, which we saw previously in New York, radiance was the priority for a lit-from-within, yet shine-free, finish.

4. Peach palette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While peach-toned blushes and lip colours may seem most at home in summer and on sunny days, they were a go-to for those sitting FROW this weekend. Rather than hyper-bright coral tones, muted peaches were worn across the cheeks and lips for subtle co-ordination.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Berry lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Traditional autumnal colours still made an appearance most commonly in the form of dark berry lips. We spotted plum, dark cherry and ruddy brown shades all worn in various finishes, however Jameela Jamil’s rich purple lip at JW Anderson has to be a favourite.

6. Neat nails

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some opted for bright nail looks (neon green and ice white were the go-tos), most kept things muted in shades of cream, pastel pink and sheer nude. The length was also kept short in keeping with the minimalist approach to beauty we’ve seen on all fronts during London Fashion Week.

7. Espresso liner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who preferred to shy away from colour, 90s nude tones on the eyes and cheeks were paired with brown lip liner and a clear or nude gloss. The resulting combination felt nostalgic in a chic and sophisticated way.

8. Clips on clips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re wondering about hair accessories trends, on a whole they were minimal this fashion week. We spotted the occasional bow or elasticated headband (most notably on Iris Law at Burberry), however most opted for a more natural finish. What did steal our attention, however, was this simple yet statement hair clip look which has maximum impact with minimal effort. Special mention also goes to her subtle blue eyeshadow look—perfection!

9. You’re blushing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are so many trending ways to apply blush right now so it’s not surprising there were a few different styles on show at London Fashion Week. For a soft look, influencer Edie Liberty Rose’s blown-out blush was sheer perfection giving her overall make-up look a magical feel.