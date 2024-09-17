I may be biased, but these London-girl beauty looks are absolutely world class

Fashion month is well and truly underway with two cities down and a host of incredible Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Month beauty looks left in their wake. This weekend it was the turn of London to host all the most stylish celebs, influencers and industry insiders and, as a proud London dweller myself, I am pleased to say we did not disappoint.

While the New York Fashion Week beauty looks were big on impact (hello, ruby red lips) and required maximum effort (those un-done up-dos may look easy, but there’s skill in achieving the perfect I-woke-up-like-this look), true to British form, London was all about embracing and elevating what comes naturally. Think ultra-light bases courtesy of skin tints and autumn haircuts that work with the hair's natural texture.

It resulted in an array of beauty trends that felt ultra-cool and not too try hard—something that people can fall prey to during fashion month when all eyes are sure to be on them. It also means these fashion-week-approved beauty trends are incredibly easy to recreate yourself at home while still taking your beauty routine to the next level. Want to see for yourself? Of course you do, so just keep scrolling…

1. Long hair, don’t care

LFW beauty trends Simone Ashley at LFW with long hair worn loose

We may have become short hair obsessed in recent months but you wouldn’t know it if you took to the streets of London this week. Outside the shows, long hair was pretty much all I spotted, worn in relaxed un-done styles that showcased each person’s natural texture. The result was one of complete effortlessness, perfectly epitomised by Simone Ashley’s tousled side sweep at 16Arlington.

Amika Un.done Volume & Texture Spray
Amika Un.done Volume & Texture Spray

Fashion Week Beauty Trends AW24 Ouai Wave Spray
Ouai Wave Spray

2. Perfect ponytails

LFW beauty trends Woman with hair in high ponytail

Any hair that wasn’t worn down was swept into a relaxed high ponytail. Once again, tapping into that easy-going effortless feel, for most, all intricate detailing went out the window. No hair accessories or fancy tying technique, just a sleek, simple ponytail was all that was needed.

Boots standard ponybands black
Boots standard ponybands black

Hollywood bob Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray
Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray

3. Soft skin tints

LFW beauty trends Ellie Bamber wearing light makeup base

When it came to make-up, full-coverage bases were switched for natural-looking tints that allowed each person’s skin to shine through. Rather than dewy or glass finishes, which we saw previously in New York, radiance was the priority for a lit-from-within, yet shine-free, finish.

Best Skin Tints Shiseido Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Tint
Shiseido Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Tint

hourglass veil hydrating skin tint
Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint

4. Peach palette

LFW beauty trends Ella Eyre with peach toned makeup

While peach-toned blushes and lip colours may seem most at home in summer and on sunny days, they were a go-to for those sitting FROW this weekend. Rather than hyper-bright coral tones, muted peaches were worn across the cheeks and lips for subtle co-ordination.

Vieve Sunset Blush in Pesca

Vieve Sunset Blush in Pesca

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Sexy Sienna
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Sexy Sienna

5. Berry lips

LFW beauty trends Jameela Jamil wearing dark berry lipstick

Traditional autumnal colours still made an appearance most commonly in the form of dark berry lips. We spotted plum, dark cherry and ruddy brown shades all worn in various finishes, however Jameela Jamil’s rich purple lip at JW Anderson has to be a favourite.

Rare Beauty Kind Words Lipstick in Strong
Rare Beauty Kind Words Lipstick in Strong

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Lou Lou
Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Lou Lou

6. Neat nails

LFW beauty trends woman in brown jumper with neat nails

While some opted for bright nail looks (neon green and ice white were the go-tos), most kept things muted in shades of cream, pastel pink and sheer nude. The length was also kept short in keeping with the minimalist approach to beauty we’ve seen on all fronts during London Fashion Week.

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Almond
Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Almond

BB Cream Nails Kiko BB Base Coat
Kiko BB Base Coat

7. Espresso liner

LFW beauty trends woman wearing brown lip liner and nude lipstick

For those who preferred to shy away from colour, 90s nude tones on the eyes and cheeks were paired with brown lip liner and a clear or nude gloss. The resulting combination felt nostalgic in a chic and sophisticated way.

Best Brown Lip Liners RMS Beauty Go Nude Lip Pencil in Midnight Nude
RMS Beauty Go Nude Lip Pencil in Midnight Nude

Huda Beauty Faux Filler Extra Shine Lip Gloss
Huda Beauty Faux Filler Extra Shine Lip Gloss

8. Clips on clips

LFW beauty trends woman with slicked back hair and lots of hair clips

If you’re wondering about hair accessories trends, on a whole they were minimal this fashion week. We spotted the occasional bow or elasticated headband (most notably on Iris Law at Burberry), however most opted for a more natural finish. What did steal our attention, however, was this simple yet statement hair clip look which has maximum impact with minimal effort. Special mention also goes to her subtle blue eyeshadow look—perfection!

Arkive Headcare Scene Setter Pomade

Amazon Snap Hair Clips
Amazon Snap Hair Clips

9. You’re blushing

LFW beauty trends woman with blown out blush

There are so many trending ways to apply blush right now so it’s not surprising there were a few different styles on show at London Fashion Week. For a soft look, influencer Edie Liberty Rose’s blown-out blush was sheer perfection giving her overall make-up look a magical feel.

Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Powder Blush in Poppy Pink
Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Powder Blush in Poppy Pink

MAC Glow Play Blush
MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index

