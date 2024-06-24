Espresso lips are trending - these are the 7 best brown lip liners for recreating the 90’s inspired look

Sabrina Carpenter may have us all singing about espressos as of late, but thanks to the return and rise of the espresso lip trend, perhaps it's lip liners that we should be belting out a tune to instead. Made popular in the 1990’s by supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, the iconic look, which involves lining the lips with one of the best brown liners topped with either a clear or coordinating brown gloss, has had a resurgence recently with many celebrities and influencers opting to switch up classic nude lips and rosy tones for something darker and richer.

Most recently, Taylor Hill opted for a cream sheen finish brown lip in Cannes, while at the Vanity Fairy Oscars Party earlier this year, Charlotte Tilbury’s Global Head of Artistry, Kelechi Onuoha, created the perfect glossy brown liner look on Jodie Turner-Smith.

“The great thing about brown liners is that they’re totally versatile and available in many shades to suit all skin tones,” said Makeup Artist Cheryl Huggins when I quizzed her on the return of the nostalgic lip look. “I always have several shades of brown liner in my makeup kit to sculpt the perfect pout for everyone. It creates definition, balance, fullness and contours the lips.”

So, just how should we be wearing brown lip liner today? “My favourite way to wear brown lip liner is with a nourishing organic balm and a matte nude lipstick,” says Cheryl. “Fill in the inside corners with the liner before smudging with your finger at both the top and bottom of your lips. Leave the middle part of your pout open and add a pop of gloss in the centre for a full, shiny look.”

Now you know how to create the perfect 90’s inspired brown lip liner look, you’re most likely wondering which pencils are the best?

Here at Marie Claire, we have a very thorough testing process , and so ahead of writing this article I tried out nearly 30 different brown lip liners to find out which ones really deliver when it comes to colour payoff, finish and longevity. I also spoke to Cheryl Huggins to find out her recommendations on the best shades for different skin tones so you can trust that the below edit features the best brown lip liners for everyone. Keep scrolling to see which ones passed the test…

Best Brown Lip Liners

Shop the best brown lip liners

1. Jones Road The Lip Pencil

Jones Road The Lip Pencil in Cognac

If you’re intimidated to try a brown lip liner, Jones Road pencil in Cognac is a great entry point. The plummy brown tone won’t feel completely alien if you’re used to more rosy lip looks yet still nods to the trend. When it comes to application, the pencil is solid without feeling drying on the lips and gives a good hit of colour in just one sweep.

2. Refy Lip Sculpt

Refy Lip Sculpt in Sepia

I’m a huge fan of Refy’s Lip Sculpts which feature a creamy liner at one end and a matte setting potion at the other. If you’ve tried lipstick setters in the past and felt they’ve fallen short, prepare to be surprised with Refy’s iteration as it really does not budge when locked in place making this the perfect liner for all-day fuss-free wearing. Cheryl recommends shade Fawn for medium skin tones but I’m wearing the darkest shade Sepia above with the co-ordinating gloss which I love for a more statement look.

3. Glossier Lip Line

Glossier Lip Line in Buff

On pale skin tones Cheryl suggests opting for a “soft brown liner with a cool pink undertone, slightly darker than the natural skin tone of the lip.” Shade Buff, from Glossier’s newly launched Lip Line range is a great option, described as a toasted almond shade, it’s a soft brown tone with subtle pink undertones.

4. RMS Beauty Go Nude Lip Pencil

RMS Beauty Go Nude Lip Pencil in Midnight Nude

RMS Go Nude Lip Pencils are designed to offer the perfect nude lip liner shade for every skin tone. Midnight Nude is the darkest shade which is a rich brown tone and definitely the darkest brown liner on this list. What I love about this pencil is that the pencil is super sharp for precise application but it also features an angled brush at one end, perfect for blending the edges of your liner for a softer look too.

5. Kosas Hotliner

Kosas Hotliner in Supreme

Kosas Hotliners combine skincare benefits with colour as they’re infused with hyaluronic acid to keep lips hydrated. I must agree, these don’t feel at all drying on the lips and I’d happily wear them applied all over in place of lipstick for a long-lasting finish. They also come in a wide variety of brown tones, from Epic, a soft caramel, to Supreme, a rich neutral brown, so there’s plenty of versatility for all skin tones.

6. Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0

Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 in Warm Brown

With a velvet matte texture, Huda’s Lip Contours are designed to define and shape lips so they look plump and full. I opted for warm brown, which works well against my medium skin tone thanks to the slightly red undertones while Cheryl loves to use Rich Brown, a slightly plum toned dark brown, for darker skin tones. Both apply creamy without any snagging or pulling creating a smooth, even line easily.

7. Shiseido LipLiner InkDuo

Shiseido LipLiner InkDuo in Espresso

If you suffer from dry lips try Shiseido’s InkDuo. At one end it features a balm-like primer which ensures lips stay hydrated and helps to make your following lip products last. The liner is a creamy texture and interestingly, rather than a point, it has more of a conical tip which allows you both to line and fill easily. After application, I like to follow with another coat of primer to blur the edges and create a soft focus look.