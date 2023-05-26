Trust us, you're going to want to try these 6 wedding guest make-up trends

This summer, lots of my friends are tying the knot, and I couldn't be more excited. That being said, after the stress of finding multiple wedding guest dresses to rent, now I've got to think about what hair and make-up I want to do in order to complete the look.

When it comes to this year's make-up trends, there are lots of options to choose from. However, I want to make sure that my make-up will work with my outfits, stay in place all day (and all night) and not smudge when I inevitably tear up watching my bestie walk down the aisle.

So, I took it upon myself to research the biggest wedding guest make-up trends of the year, and I made sure that each and every one featured below fit all of my requirements.

Keep on scrolling to see which trends I will be trying out, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best wedding nail designs to wear on the big day. If you want to take inspiration from a fellow 2023 bride, why not read our guide to Sofia Richie's go-to make-up products?

1. Cloud skin

You may have seen this trend all over TikTok, and I happen to think that it's the perfect base for any wedding guest make-up look. If you're wondering what on earth it is, it's essentially the perfect mix between a dewy and a matte finish, giving your skin a soft, cloud-like appearance. The key to this look is to prep the skin with hydrating products, but finish with a demi-matte foundation and a blurring powder.

2. Pastel pink blush

Ok, so we know Sofia Richie rocked a pretty pink blush on her wedding day, but we also think that this trend is great for any wedding guests, as it's a subtle way to add a pop of colour to the cheeks. If you want to be a little more glam, opt for a blush with a hint of shimmer.

3. Underpainting

Created by Hailey Bieber's make-up artist, Mary Phillips, this trend is the perfect way of creating a naturally contoured look. The trick is to apply your bronzer and a highlighting concealer under your foundation. Pretty clever, right?

4. A bold red lip

When I attend a wedding, I don't like to do too much eye make-up because, as mentioned before, I always end up crying when I watch the bride walk down the aisle. Because of this, I like to opt for a bit of a statement lip instead, and nothing makes a statement quite as much as a bold red lip.

5. Natural brows

There have been so many brow trends over the years, from super skinny brows to bushy, laminated looks, but this year it's all about embracing your natural eyebrows. A little bit of brow pencil and a clear gel is all I will be using for wedding season.

6. Neutral tones

And finally, a timeless trend that I go back to again and again. Neutral-toned make-up looks are great as they will work with any outfit, and are easy to recreate.