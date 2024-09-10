These trending autumn haircuts come expert approved—and now I want in

Now is without a doubt the best time to shed some layers and embrace a new autumn haircut. It's the perfect transitional period following the heat of summer and ahead of the cool breeze in November, meaning time for a change—and I'm excited. Over the past couple of weeks, I have spent a lot of time browsing the biggest autumn hair trends to get all of the inspiration.

Something I've noticed? While previous seasons' have leant heavily towards specific styles and hair colour trends, this autumn it's all about specific cuts. I spoke with some of the best hairstylists and experts in the game to find out which autumn haircuts are top choices for 2024. From all things 70s curtain bangs to choppy micro fringes, here's how we'll be wearing our lengths in the coming season.

1. Bobs, bobs and more bobs

2024 has to have been the year of the bob, and its popularity is only set to rise come autumn. However you want to wear it, it's here to stay. The experts have some ultra-chic ideas to trial this season if you're unsure. "The bob is here to stay for autumn, and we will see it take on a sleek, slightly androgynous look with minimal volume and sharp fringes, as seen on Marni’s runway models," says STIL salon founder, Christel Barron-Hough. "This style works best when cut short, from ear length down to the neck, and needs to be as blunt as possible with soft texture around the edges.”

Elsewhere at Blue Tit, the team predict a couple of trending styles will take centre stage. While Tom Lindley, Stylist at Blue Tit Greenwich, says it'll be about the classic bob shape that takes inspiration from French short styles, and Don Kurland, Stylist at Blue Tit Portobello, believes it'll be all about soft, layered bobs: "For fall 2024, we’re seeing softer, more layered versions that add movement and texture. These bobs can be tailored to any face shape and can be worn sleek or tousled for a more casual look."

Whichever style you choose, be sure to invest in some new styling products to cater to your new length. Bob wearers can often get away with air drying their hair for that added natural texture, making air dry foams a great purchase. A glossy hair oil, like Bread's, will provide that shiny finish, too.

2. Short fringes

After an upgrade but happy with your hair length overall? It might be time for a choppy fringe. Barron-Hough is championing the 'pixie fringe' this season, which she describes as "super short with lots of texture to keep it light and soft," and says "looks great with short or long hair".

Blunt, micro-fringes are brave but bold—and both Kurland and Buller & Rice co-founder Stephen Buller see them gaining fans in autumn. "The 'French-girl fringe' is a trend that features blunt, slightly wispy bangs that sit just above the eyebrows," says Kurland. "Often paired with a mid-length cut, it’s chic and effortless, perfect for those who want to add a touch of Parisian flair to their look."

"Seen on the catwalks at Miu Miu and Marni, this brow-skimming style is a great, quick update to any style and an alternative to the roller bangs that we can see going strong into autumn," adds Buller.

Always visit a salon for this one rather than cutting it in yourself, and invest in some shaping pomade and volumising powder dry shampoo for styling.

3. 70s styles

The decade of the season is most certainly the 1970s, with 70s cuts quickly becoming popular with A-listers and social media stars. For inspiration, look to the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones, whose long, choppy waves and curtain bangs caught attention for all the right reasons during her Twisters press tour.

Celebrity hairstylist and Babyliss ambassador, Syd Hayes sees the choppy fringe as a key feature of the look. Hayes describes Edgar-Jones' "draped, face-framing bangs" as feeling "like the 70s is here".

For lengths, Kurland explains that asking for 70s-inspired layers is essential. "This retro style is updated for 2024 with more refined layers that still offer that iconic 70s movement but with a modern twist." Opt for volume while blow-drying with the help of a volume-boosting shampoo and pre-styling cream for damp hair, like Dyson's.

4. The rocker shag

From the 1970s to the 1990s, another cut that's going to be trending is the carefree rocker shag, according to the experts. "Think a long razored edge; it’s effortlessly hot hair," notes Hayes.

This season's take is a little softer, however, says Lindley. "Less aggressive shag cuts will also be styled to be glam, but with the continuation of embracing your natural texture," he explains. This is perfect if you're a little apprehensive about trying the trend, as it feels much more wearable and subtle.

One of my favourite shag cuts I've seen is an old style of content creator and writer Sable Yong's. If you don't already follow her and you love experimenting with your hair, you must. She's always trying new styles and having fun with her look. A go-to purchase for this look? A texture spray, which adds an edge to any rockstar's style.

5. Midi cuts

If bobs are no longer your thing and you're now working towards a shag cut or long, floaty 70s style, you're in luck: in-between lengths are in.

Hayes explains that this autumn, the midi is the covetable cut of the season, no matter how you want to wear it. According to him, the midi is ideal not only for growing out your hair, but also if you want to make it look shorter. "For when your wool scarves are creeping out from the wardrobe," he begins, "you can create that ease and volume [while] making your hair look shorter. Get rid of those summer dry ends in place of that fresh winter cut."

The best thing about this cut is its versatility; wear it big and bouncy with the help of a blow-dry brush and hair cream (Bumble and bumble's new one helps to extend your style, FYI), or opt for laid-back textured waves.