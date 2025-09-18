I Never Thought a Head Spa Would Be Worth the Money, Until I Tried the Viral Treatment for Myself

I'm not ashamed to admit that I spend a fair chunk of my free time watching head spa ASMR videos. They relax me to no end, and the popularity of the treatment online makes it clear that I'm not the only one. Search the term on TikTok and you will be met with over 360 million results, and there are more practitioners than ever before offering the service. I had hesitated on visiting one myself in fear that it would not live up to expectations, but there was only one way to find out if it could be worth the cost.

"We do a lot of rituals when it comes to our face, but hair is equally as important," says Jenya Di Pierro, Naturopath and Founder of Cloud Twelve, which is where I opted to have my head spa treatment. This idea is what led Di Pierro to curate the ultimate head spa experience in the heart of London, which involves 21 different steps to rejuvenate the hair and scalp.

That, and the amount of environmental toxins that settle on our skin and hair. Di Pierro points out that whilst most of us wash our face at least once every single day, the hair is a trickier beast and often gets neglected. That's where a head spa, or scalp facial, comes in.

If you're au fait with the best facials in London and best massages money can buy, I can say with the utmost confidence that a head spa needs to be next on your list. But even for those who don't regularly treat themselves, this particular experience will work wonders for your general wellbeing as well as your scalp health whilst giving new meaning to how to properly wash your hair.

What is a head spa?

Inspired by Japanese practices, a head spa works to improve scalp health—hence why it's also regularly referred to as a scalp facial. Typically, head spas take a holistic approach to haircare and tend to involve deep cleansing, scalp massage, and other hair treatments. Some may also include facial or shoulder massage, aromatherapy, or other elements. The goal is to promote relaxation and boost the condition of the scalp.

I went for Cloud Twelve's Ultimate Bespoke Head Spa Experience, which costs £245 for 90 minutes. The setting is a private room in the Notting Hill club, dimly lit and playing soft spa music behind the sounds of the waterfall rinse. Very similar to your typical massage room, it invoked an instant sense of calm and made for a very comfortable experience. I also had a blow dry after the treatment, as well as a consultation with Di Pierro, which can both be added on to your session.

My honest head spa review

I'm prepared to admit that I hate washing my hair, and will do almost anything to cut corners in that process. It's no surprise, therefore, that my scalp was in a little bit of a state when I arrived at Cloud Twelve.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you spend as much time online as me, you've probably seen videos of people having their scalp analysed with a special camera that focuses on the hair follicles and skin surrounding them. This is exactly what was used to begin my treatment. Although I wasn't expecting to have an immaculate head after four days without washing it, I definitely wasn't prepared for the dry patches I saw. I had never previously thought of myself as someone with a dry scalp. If anything, I thought it was oily.

After identifying dryness as my main problem, my therapist took me through a short quiz on my hair type, texture, and my goals for my hair in order to select which shampoos and treatments would be used on me. Then it was time to begin the wash treatment.

Di Pierro tells me that she's constantly assessing the other head spas in London and the types of treatments they're offering to ensure that Cloud Twelve stays a cut above the rest. And considering the number of steps included, it's clear that no detail is missed. The full treatment includes:

Detoxifying Brazilian Clay Scalp Mask or Invigorating Purifying Gel Treatment

Luxurious Sensory Scalp Massage with Specialised Tools

Bespoke Shampoo Treatment

Face, Neck & Décolleté Massage

Refreshing Waterfall Rinse

Hot Face Mask with Pressure Points

Medicinal Herbal Steam Mist

Invigorating Head & Scalp Massage

Heskiers OneTool Face & Neck Fascia Stretching Massage

LED Scalp Brush

Oxygenated Super Active Scalp Therapy

Highly Potent Super-Active Scalp Treatment

Restorative Homeopathic Hair Vitality Elixir

Re-analysis with dermascope

Expert Hair Styling (optional add-on)

Personalised at-home hair care, supplement, diet & lifestyle recommendations

Hair Tea in the Cloud Twelve brasserie

Every element felt purposeful and served brilliantly to relax me, but there were a few steps that really stood out.

The initial gel treatment immediately calmed and cooled my scalp, which set the tone for the rest of the head spa. I was a huge fan of the shampoo treatment (using Davines products) and how thoroughly my practitioner got to work on my scalp, making it by far the most intensive wash my hair has ever had.

One of the specialised tools used was an electric head massager, which probably takes the crown as my favourite part of the whole experience. It's one of those things that needs to be experienced first hand, but trust me when I say it feels incredible.

My face, neck and décolleté massage also included my arms and hands, which made it feel like a proper massage treatment as opposed to an add-on, and the herbal steam mist (for which you can choose your own scent—I went for lavender) gave the sensation of unwinding in a steam room.

There was no point at which I felt the treatment was dragging or any steps felt unnecessary. I have a very busy mind and find it difficult to park my thoughts during a regular massage, but I really felt my anxieties escaping me throughout the 90 minutes I was lying down.

My hair after my treatment. (Image credit: Future)

Following the head spa, I had an incredible bouncy blow dry in the Cloud Twelve salon that brought me probably the most compliments I have ever had on my hair. And it's true, my hair did look and feel the best it ever had. Soft, glossy, and thoroughly clean, I fear I will never be able to recreate quite the same look.

I also enjoyed a one-to-one consultation with Di Pierro, which any customer can book, where we discussed the benefits of the head spa as well as my own wellbeing concerns and how to begin tackling them.

It was clear from chatting to Di Pierro that Cloud Twelve really considers a person's entire wellbeing when executing the head spa, which was palpable throughout the whole experience.

Is a head spa worth the money?

After experiencing the full treatment and its results, my answer is an unwavering yes. Although I love a massage, there was something about the head spa experience that took pampering a step further. It's unlike any other spa I have experienced before, and the length of the treatment made it possible for me to truly unwind - something Di Pierro was conscious of when choosing the length of the session.

Taking care of my scalp is not something I spend much time on, which is what made the 90 minutes so luxurious and special. My hair has felt totally different in the days following the treatment—lighter, silkier, and less greasy—which has inspired me to prioritise it in future. There's also something particularly relaxing to me about knowing I don't have to wash my hair myself for another few days (or as long as I can possibly make the blow dry last). Different head spas will have different approaches to the treatment, but anywhere that offers thorough cleansing, massage, and a blow dry is a yes from me.

If you want to get your scalp in check or just try out a new spa treatment that prioritises self care and unmatched relaxation, a head spa undoubtedly gets my vote. It's also ideal for those who want to tackle several things in one appointment (hair, scalp, face) and leave feeling totally rejuvenated. I would go back to a head spa in an instant, and probably favour it over a regular massage if the goal is unwinding.