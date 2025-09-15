There comes a point in every skincare journey when the goal is refinement. It's a coveted position to be in—your priority isn't banishing acne, but rather working with what you've got, and addressing less pressing concerns, like glow, bounce, and in my case, leftover pigmentation from breakouts. So, when I heard about a treatment called the Baby Face Laser—and its promise to deliver the Korean 'glass skin' look—I was instantly sold.

Having originated in the birthplace of K-beauty, South Korea, the Baby Face Laser is a 1927nm non-ablative fractional laser treatment designed to enhance skin tone, texture, and radiance. It's great for those who lead busy lifestyles; it requires zero to minimal downtime, and oftentimes, you can head straight back to the office after the treatment. Read on for the lowdown.

What is the Baby Face Laser?

As Dr Natalya Grigorovich, an aesthetic doctor and dermatologist at ALTA Medispa, says, the Baby Face Laser is an ultra-gentle fractional laser treatment that delivers visible results without the downtime associated with other laser treatments. "It’s designed to give skin a refreshed, radiant look by lightly resurfacing the upper layers and stimulating collagen in a very controlled, delicate way. Think of it as a laser facial; subtle, safe, and perfect for those wanting an introduction to laser technology."

Lutronic ULTRA - Baby Face Laser at Nova Clinic with Agata - YouTube Watch On

How is the Baby Face Laser performed?

"The treatment is carried out using a fractional laser device on low energy settings. The laser creates thousands of microscopic channels in the skin, which trigger your body’s natural healing response and boost collagen and elastin production," the expert explains. "Because the depth and energy are dialled down, it’s far less intense than traditional resurfacing lasers. Most people describe the sensation as a light prickling or warmth rather than pain, and numbing cream can be applied if needed."

Who is the Baby Face Laser for?

This is not intended for those who have severe scarring or pigmentation; instead, it is a treatment designed to enhance and refine the skin. "It’s best suited to patients who are beginning to see the first signs of ageing, uneven tone, or mild pigmentation, as well as those simply chasing that post-holiday glow," says Dr Grigorovich.

"Younger clients often love it because it’s preventative, while those in their 30s and 40s appreciate the gentle collagen boost. It's more about freshening the skin than correcting deep issues. It can help refine texture, brighten dullness, soften early fine lines, even out mild pigmentation, and reduce the look of pores. It’s particularly popular after summer, when skin often looks tired or sun-worn, as it gives that quick 'reset' effect. It isn’t recommended for people with very dark skin (due to pigmentation risks), anyone with active acne, infections, or broken skin, and those with medical conditions that affect wound healing," she adds.

Is there any downtime?

Minimal downtime is one of the Baby Face Laser's biggest selling points, explains Jolanta Rusakoviene, advanced aesthetic nurse and founder of SkinVital Clinic. "After treatment, skin usually looks pink or sunburn-like for a day or two, and some people may experience a slight sandpapery feel as the skin renews. But you won’t need to hide away or take time off work, making it an easy option for busy lifestyles."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How is it different to other laser treatments?

While traditional ablative lasers remove more layers of skin (which delivers a more dramatic result), they also come with longer recovery times and more risks, the practitioner continues. "The Baby Face Laser is designed to be much gentler. It doesn’t strip away the surface aggressively; instead, it encourages the skin to repair and strengthen itself from within. This makes it accessible for people who want noticeable improvements without committing to a full resurfacing procedure."

When can you notice results?

You’ll usually see some glow after just one session, but for longer-lasting results, most practitioners recommend a course of 3 to 4 sessions spaced around a month apart. This gives the skin time to heal and build new collagen between visits, and the results are cumulative, leaving the complexion firmer, smoother, and more even over time.

What should you do after a Baby Face Laser treatment?

After a Baby Face Laser treatment, it’s important to keep the skin barrier protected. Use gentle cleansers, plenty of hydrating products, and broad-spectrum SPF daily. Avoid direct sun exposure, saunas, and very hot showers for a few days, and skip exfoliants, retinoids, or harsh actives until your skin has fully settled. Picking or scratching is a definite no, as it can lead to scarring or pigmentation.