After Years of Heat-Styling, I’m on a Healing Journey—This £9 Raw Oil Has Transformed the Quality and Fullness of My Hair

I have been trying to get my hair in tip-top shape after years of what I can only deem as abuse. See, I wasn't exactly dealt a bad hand—I have long, thick wavy hair, which tends to look like it's in better condition than it is, but underneath lies a dirty secret: I heat-style it every single day.

Sadly, with a fringe, there's just no getting around it, but this year, I wanted to focus on growing it longer, but making sure it looks good too—so, thick, shiny and soft. While I'm by no means there—after six months of really trying (and cutting down on heat)—I have noticed significant improvements in the condition and fullness of my hair.

Much of this can be chalked down to opting for filtered shower heads, using heat protectant consistently, and applying both the TYPEBEA's G1 Overnight Boosting Peptide Hair Serum and Oribe Gold Lust Restorative Night Crème for Hair, daily. But, the one thing I believe has made the biggest difference of all is also the most affordable: raw, Honduran Batana Oil.

Botanic Hearth Raw Batana Oil £8.49 at Amazon

What is Batana Oil?

The practice of applying oil to the hair and scalp is an ancient, Indian Ayurvedic tradition for nourishing and strengthening the hair. I have been doing this for years, and prefer almond or rosemary oil—but I kept seeing Batana Oil crop up again and again on TikTok. And while there are all sorts of unquantified claims attributed to it, I also saw some interesting attributes.

For one, Batana Oil comes from Elaeis oleifera kernel oil, also known as American palm oil. This has been linked to preventing alopecia and promoting hair growth, and although there is no hard evidence for this, it does have some real benefits. Palm oil is rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that can protect cells from damage. It's also proven to soften and nourish skin and hair, which can in turn help with hair growth and make for healthier-feeling strands.

A beauty editor's verdict on Batana Oil

I swapped out my trusty oils for the Batana variety, and I haven't looked back since I first tried it two months ago. For those who are picky when it comes to texture and smell, this is a medium weight, yellow-hued oil, which is scentless. It's not gloopy at all, and absorbs well into hair, meaning that it doesn't look overly "greasy" or transfer onto furniture. In fact, I find that when I've been using it overnight, it's all but gone the following morning. I've been using it as a mask, oiling my hair with it for a few hours (or overnight when I have time), before washing, and I noticed immediate results.

Now, my hair is generally in better condition—it's silkier, softer, hydrated and my ends—which are normally riddled with splits—appear more nourished. I've noticed that my hair also looks fuller than it did before, and that there seems to be less shedding, though that may be in part due to the other products I'm using. I will add, though, that I see the best results when I'm applying this around two times per week, and for upwards of four hours. It's quite the miracle worker for something that is less than £10—I think of it as a turbo-charged masque, and it's a firm staple in my current regimen.